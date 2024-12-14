Six Actors Who Could Play CLAYFACE In The DCU Adaptation

If you haven’t heard, Clayface is getting his very own DCU adaptation! This came as quite a shock to me. The rumors that have been circulating surrounding Clayface all seemed unlikely to me, but you never know what rumor is going to end up being confirmed nowadays. We now know, without a doubt, that Clayface is entering the DCU as James Gunn himself has confirmed it. We even have a release year: 2026. So, who is playing Clayface?

Alan Tudyk

Who will be playing Clayface is currently unknown, but the first person that comes to mind is Alan Tudyk. Tudyk is already going to be voicing Clayface in an upcoming episode of Creature Commandos, and Gunn has said that voice actors will play their characters in both live action and animation. However, he seemed to at least partially double back on this and say it isn’t guaranteed for minor roles. It seems like Alan Tudyk could portray Clayface both in animation and live action, but he also already voices Doctor Phosphorus meaning, if Gunn stuck to his role, he would also play him in live action. To me, it seems like Tudyk was cast as Phosphorus, then they just sort of threw the Clayface voice role his way as well. Now that Clayface is getting his own project, I think we're most likely to see someone else play him. Although Tudyk is doing great as Phosphorus!

Ron Perlman

Mainly known for his role in Sons of Anarchy, Ron Perlman is no stranger to the comic book movie adaptation. He played Hellboy in Hellboy released in 2004, and in Hellboy II: The Golden Army. However, his participation in that franchise is not why I think he'd be great as Clayface. Ron Perlman actually voiced Clayface in Batman The Animated Series. The portrayal of Clayface in The Animated Series was one of the best, if not the best, to date. I grew up watching the show; it's what got me into a lifelong love of all things Batman and superheroes. I would love to see Perlman reprise his role. However, Perlman is 74 years old. If they want someone to play the character for a long time, they need someone younger.

Jake Gyllenhaal

I honestly think Jake Gyllenhaal could play almost any role offered to him in the DCU. He's one of my favorite actors to ever grace the screen. One of my favorite movies ever made is Prisoners in which Gyllenhaal expertly plays a detective trying to find a kidnapper. Gyllenhaal is also one of my top choices for the DCU's Batman, but I think he could nail the role of a complex, suffering, conflicted actor turned into a shapeshifting villain. I honestly don't have any reasoning other than Gyllenhaal always does amazing in everything he's in, including Spider-Man Far From Home, but that's pretty good reasoning.

Laurence Fishburne

I very much like the idea of an older actor playing Basil Karlo. Ron Perlman may be a bit too old to join a franchise that will hopefully last several decades like the DCU, but Laurence Fishburne could be the right age. He's 63 years old, and maybe that's a bit too old, but the dramatic flair he could bring to the role would fit it very well. His performances in John Wick alone show his skill. He can make a dramatic character fit into the soft spoken world assassins like no one else. He’s also no stranger to franchises as he’s been in several Marvel and DC movies already.

Adam Driver

Imagine hearing that voice coming out of a big pile of shapeshifting clay as one of its arms turns into the business end of a mace. Adam Driver is an amazing actor who can definitely bring the crazy. He’s another person on this list who is simply great in every role that he has. As Basil Karlo, he could bring an emotional, sympathetic performance to the character that will be necessary for him to lead a movie or series. He has the range to be a saddened, angry, misunderstood, rageful character that turns into a villain or antihero and make audiences either love him or hate him. His voice is just the cherry on top. Now that he’s free from the Star Wars franchise, someone is probably going to snatch him up.

Toby Maguire

Without a doubt, my number one pick for Clayface is Toby Maguire, the internet’s favorite movie star. Clayface’s origin is that he’s a B list actor who’s only big role is recast as someone else. Then, some comic book shenanigans happen and he turns into shapeshifting clay. I’m not firing any shots at Tobey Maguire, but he’s kind of a B list actor. I’m not saying he isn’t good because Tobey definitely has the talent and the range to nail this role. He can bring the sadness, the complexity, the rage, and the sympathy as well as any of the other names on this list. The biggest difference is that he can bring the audience. The internet loves Tobey Maguire and will absolutely show up for anything he’s casted in especially if it’s a comic book role.

Who do you think should play Clayface? Should they go for a younger actor or an older actor? Let me know what you think!