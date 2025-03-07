Robert Pattinson Shares THE BATMAN PART II Update And Says He'll "Potentially" Face The Joker

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has talked more about when the sequel starts shooting and vaguely hints at the possibility of the Dark Knight battling The Joker in Part II. Find his comments in full here!

By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Technikart Magazine

The Batman opened to widespread acclaim in 2022 but, by the time The Batman Part II arrives in theaters, roughly five and a half years will have passed since we first saw Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader in action. 

There's been chatter online about filmmaker Matt Reeves dealing with personal issues, possibly explaining why the sequel hasn't taken shape as quickly as fans would like. 2023's WGA strikes also slowed down work on the movie, so the odds have been well and truly stacked against this one for a while now.

Pattinson is doing the rounds to promote Mickey 17 and recently acknowledged, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

Technikart Magazine caught up with the actor and started by quizzing him about shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey later this year. "I have absolutely no right to tell you, I can't even tell you where we're going to shoot," Pattinson said with a laugh. "It's top secret!" 

"I'm going to shoot [The Batman Part II] after The Odyssey, at the end of the year," he then confirmed. "I only have a vague idea of ​​the script."

Pushed on whether the Dark Knight will square off with Barry Keoghan's Joker, Pattinson teased, "Yeah, no, I don't know. Potentially..."

Reflecting on being cast as the World's Greatest Detective, he added, "I wait a long time sometimes for a movie or a filmmaker, and yes, there is also a huge element of luck. Listen, for The Batman, it was very strange. I never auditioned, and I had never played a superhero before."

"Two or three years before I got the part, I started thinking about it, when I really had no chance of playing Batman. And then, slowly, it was like an alignment of planets," Pattinson concluded.

In The Batman, The Riddler was defeated by the Dark Knight and locked up in Arkham. Then, in the closing moments of the movie, the serial killer made a new friend who we later discovered was Barry Keoghan's Joker. 

Warner Bros. eventually released an extended deleted scene from the movie while it was still in theaters which saw Batman visiting The Joker in Arkham to see if his twisted mind could help track down Edward Nashton. It turns out the vigilante had placed the villain behind bars during his "Year One" in Gotham City, setting the stage for an inevitable rematch between the two arch nemeses. 

"It's a big one, but I am going to say that, if the opportunity came about, yes, I'd love to explore, and given the opportunity, really dive into it," Keoghan has said of a possible return. "But I have not been contacted, I've not heard anything."

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. 

Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/7/2025, 7:00 AM
FOURTH
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/7/2025, 7:17 AM
@Batmangina - what’s your prize?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/7/2025, 7:01 AM
hes gonna get Prison scened again
User Comment Image
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 3/7/2025, 7:08 AM
Keoghan looked like a bad fan film Joker.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 3/7/2025, 7:11 AM
@PartyKiller - Yeah. The Batman is NOT the be all, end all some folks think it is...
RedFury
RedFury - 3/7/2025, 7:14 AM
I would be pretty pleased if they had Joker show up again, even if its a small role that sets him up for a bigger role in the third.

I kind of hope they reconfigure his look a little bit though if I'm being totally honest. I by no means hated what Reeves decided to go with. But to me it feels a little over the top, and leans too far into horror. I'm cool with the idea of it being a genetic condition that makes him look such a way. I definitely dig where that idea can take such a character. I just can't help but feel that the design doesn't fit the grounded universe he's in, as they took it a little too far. Pull back on the monstrosity a bit and I think it would be awesome.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/7/2025, 7:17 AM
@RedFury - the Reeves universe is grounded but it also feels just stylized enough aswell imo to have a Joker like that imo…

I do agree though it’s a bit too much so hopefully they tweak the look a bit or so which they could since we saw it only in a deleted scene
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/7/2025, 7:18 AM
Don’t want joker be main villain we have to many movies Batman vs joker same with Superman vs lex

