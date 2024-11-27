THE BATMAN PART II: James Gunn Sets The Record Straight On Claims DC Studios Plans To Scrap The Sequel

With rumours once again swirling about James Gunn's supposed master plan to scrap The Batman franchise, the filmmaker has made it clear that DC Studios does, and will continue to, support Matt Reeves.

By JoshWilding - Nov 27, 2024 08:11 AM EST
When DC Studios was formed, fans immediately started wondering what that meant for The Batman franchise. James Gunn was quick to assure them that Matt Reeves' plans for the Caped Crusader would play out as planned, albeit at a time when The Brave and the Bold was also announced. 

That meant there would eventually be two different versions of the Dark Knight on screen, with Robert Pattiinson's Batman competing with whoever plays the DCU's version and vice versa. The latter take on Bruce Wayne is expected to be vastly different, though, with the focus on him training his son, 10-year-old Damian Wayne, as Robin.

DC Studios has since become involved with The Batman franchise, giving notes on The Penguin and reportedly considering turning Reeves' now-scrapped Arkham TV series into a DCU-set project.

Gunn has been nothing but supportive of Reeves on social media but, for whatever reason, rumours continue to persist that he plans to scrap The Batman franchise. 

It's a baffling claim because even if the filmmaker would rather not have Andy Muschietti's movie facing off with Reeves' trilogy, there's no way Warner Bros. Discovery is giving up on The Batman based on the franchise's critical and commercial success. 

Now, Gunn has once again weighed in on the rumours and set the record straight on where things stand with The Batman Part II

"Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades?" the exasperated Superman director exclaimed. "I’ve been one of Matt’s biggest cheerleaders for years - since Cloverfield and the Apes’ movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script."

This comes after Gunn recently said "there's no set timeline for anything" when it comes to Batman's planned DCU debut. 

"The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays."

"You know, Supergirl came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the Lanterns pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit."

"But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once The Brave and the Bold gets to that point, then we'll make the movie."

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/27/2024, 8:38 AM
@JoshWilding @MarkCassidy
"Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades?"
WELL?!?!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/27/2024, 8:45 AM
Dude, just scrap that film after the most boring, generic, already-been-there-done-that grounded pile of dung called The Batman. I have no desire to see Part II.

Penguin is awesome and I'd watch some series like that one on guys like Dent, Riddler, Clayface, and especially Bane.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/27/2024, 8:57 AM
@lazlodaytona - "Dude, just scrap that film..."

Yeah Gunn, listen to the wise unknown troll on the internet.
TheGrayGhost
TheGrayGhost - 11/27/2024, 9:41 AM
@lazlodaytona - "Scrap the main protagonist and plotline, keep the villain stories coming!!"

Working out great for Sony
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/27/2024, 8:52 AM
"I won't let you down
I will not give you up
Gotta have some faith in the ReevesVerse
It's the one good thing that I've got"
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 11/27/2024, 8:52 AM
He should scrap Brave and The Bold instead and bring Battinson into the DCU.

When Matt Reeves wants to stop, they can bring in a new director who likes more supernatural stuff just like Marvel did with Iron Man and Thor.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 11/27/2024, 9:03 AM
@MaximusTheMad - Yeah I agree with that, you've already got a Batman so put him to work. If Reeves doesn't want his version in the DCU then he can [frick] off back to Planet of the Apes. Geez, who is in charge at WB?
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 11/27/2024, 9:12 AM
@MaximusTheMad - Reeves Batman wouldn’t work in a world with actual Superheroes. That an I’m hoping for a definitive Batman on Screen. 🤞
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/27/2024, 9:27 AM
@JonAwesome - I will never understand this thought process "Reeves Batman wouldn’t work in a world with actual Superheroes." Just because of 1 grounded movie it's now impossible to come up with a script that introduces some supernatural elements. Doesn't mean that the movie would stop being serious or become a complete fantasy. Ra's al ghul and the league of shadows were present in Nolan's very first movie and it worked.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/27/2024, 9:30 AM
@MaximusTheMad - feel like they kinda tried with Thor and failed before Waititi came on board. Thor 1 was more science-fiction, while they tried to pivot to (science-)fantasy with Thor 2. That didn't work, so they pivoted again with Waititi
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/27/2024, 9:33 AM
@Urubrodi - exactly. I think two counterarguments to that idea are the Arkham games and the Iron Man movies.

The Arkham games were very grounded, but introduced more fantastical things on the side (Poison Ivy, Killer Croc) and only made it the main focus in the last game. Same with Iron Man. Never expected to see the arms-dealer from Iron Man 1 fight a purple alien. Yet here we are, and it worked.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/27/2024, 9:57 AM
@MaximusTheMad -

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/27/2024, 8:55 AM
I have never seen more interest in a movie being canceled than The Batman II, by so called DC "fans" no less. This is currently the only thing DC has going for it after Joker 2 shit the bed with that franchise. The DCEU was a train wreck, no need to go over that again. If anything happens to Reeves' universe, DC in live action is dead.
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 11/27/2024, 9:05 AM
@TheJok3r - You're very mistaken, Peacemaker is beloved, and there is a lot of anticipation for SUPERMAN.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/27/2024, 9:25 AM
@TheJok3r -

"If anything happens to Reeves' universe, DC in live action is dead."

Wow, you can be a Reeves shill as much I am a Gunn shill but this statement is a stretch
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/27/2024, 9:31 AM
@vectorsigma - lol at least you admit it XD
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/27/2024, 9:33 AM
@Urubrodi - lolz man, i never denied it!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/27/2024, 9:50 AM
@vectorsigma - What does DC have going for it besides Reeves' work ? Even if Superman is really good, the bad taste left in people's mouths from the DCEU will hurt its box office potential hard.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/27/2024, 8:56 AM
Grant Nolan's The Dark Knight is the greatest Batman movie ever but Pattison's Batman for me is slowing becoming very formidable among the great Batman movies. When I first seen it I said to myself that we pretty much seen this before and it was too long. Upon rewatch it i a very great detective story, has the Penguin, excellent version of the Riddler and the slow moving Pattison Batman is absolutely hilarious to me! Excellent movie!
AwesomePromoz
AwesomePromoz - 11/27/2024, 9:05 AM
@krayzeman - yes, Grant Nolan. What a guy that Grant Nolan is.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/27/2024, 9:12 AM
@AwesomePromoz - I believe it’s a typo, as in “ Grant(ed,) Nolan's The Dark Knight is the greatest…”
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/27/2024, 9:12 AM
@krayzeman - *Granted
krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/27/2024, 9:13 AM
@Lisa89 - Thank you
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/27/2024, 9:09 AM
People just keep turning their own speculation and conspiracy theories into rumors and playing them off as they have some merit which is stupid.

Given Reeves filmography , dude works on one project at a time and takes awhile to get it to a place he feels it works hence the script for this still not being finished & such.

Everybody calm down & relax because unless something drastic happens , we will be getting The Batman Part 2 and The Brave and The Bold eventually whether it’s concurrently or not.

Personally , I have been both a big fan of The Batman and The Penguin so I hope we get more stories in this universe since I have quite liked this take so far!!.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/27/2024, 9:26 AM
What about The Authority? Is that going to be a live action movie or animated?
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/27/2024, 9:39 AM
Gunn is right as usual. Reeves is just slow delivering a script.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/27/2024, 9:40 AM
I am absolutely looking forward to The Batman II and if Reeve is taking his time with it to get the script just right, all the better. We’ve seen what happens when they rush these movies, especially when they start without a complete script. That might work with some filmmakers but I would suggest not most of them. Sometimes they are rushing because the studio is nipping at their heels.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 11/27/2024, 9:42 AM
Pattinson taking that role in the Nolan movie, was kinda weird. If you know you're gonna be filming Batman, why take a side gig? I could see why that might've confused people.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 11/27/2024, 9:55 AM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - you can shoot more than one movie a year my G
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/27/2024, 10:00 AM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - He prolly isn’t even be in it much. Prolly can film his scenes in a month and he can hop his ass right over to the Batman set.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 11/27/2024, 10:08 AM
Reeves just wanna make sure he takes enough time to properly cook up another 3hour boring ass Batman movie.

Let the man cook.

