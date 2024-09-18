THE PENGUIN Actress Carmen Ejogo On Her Character's Possible Connection To Clayface

Though HBO's The Penguin series is not expected to feature an appearance from Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight (this remains to be seen), we know that The Batman spin-off will lay the groundwork for Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel.

Back in June after the debut of the first full trailer for The Penguin, fans noticed that actress Carmen Ejogo's character was named Eve Karlo, leading to speculation that she might either turn out to be a gender-switched take on Basil Karlo, aka Clayface, or be revealed as a relation.

This might seem like a bit of a stretch, but several different sources have claimed that a version of this classic DC Comics villain will appear in the movie - albeit, a much more grounded take on the shape-shifting Batman baddie.

The Hollywood Handle caught up with Ejogo and director Craig Zobel at The Penguin premiere, and asked them about any possible Basil Karlo connections.

They declined to spill any details (of course), but Karlo seems like a very specific surname to give a character that was created for this show, so we think there might just be something to this.

Check out the interview clips at the link below, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section.

Craig Zobel and Carmen Ejogo tells us about Eve's relationship with Oz in ‘THE PENGUIN’ and possible ties to Clayface. pic.twitter.com/PcFHfAloSY — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) September 18, 2024

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.