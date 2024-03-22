THE PENGUIN Trailer Teases "The Next Chapter In THE BATMAN Saga" As Oz Makes His Move

Max has just released a new teaser for The Penguin and confirmed it premieres on the streaming service this fall.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (that's what the press release names him as, anyway), "the eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster 'The Batman,' and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film."

That's all we have to go on in terms of plot details and this sneak peek doesn't reveal much. There are intriguing shots of the supporting cast but those are largely overshadowed by a compelling monologue delivered by The Penguin as he makes his desire to control Gotham City's underworld known.

The Penguin spins out of the events of The Batman. We recently learned that The Batman 2 is moving from its planned October 3, 2025 release date to October 2, 2026, and with this show coming in the fall, it should go some way in bridging the gap between those movies.

"It’s going to be an eight-part thing," Colin Farrell previously said of The Penguin. "Around Oz’s rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed. Matt’s idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of the Batman film."

"And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second [The Batman] feature will pick up where the HBO show will end."

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

As noted, The Batman spin-off premieres on Max this fall. Check out the new trailer below.