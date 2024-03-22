THE PENGUIN Trailer Teases "The Next Chapter In THE BATMAN Saga" As Oz Makes His Move

A new trailer for The Batman spin-off The Penguin has been released and it puts the spotlight on Colin Farrell as "Oz" making his desire to bring Gotham City under his control known. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 22, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Max has just released a new teaser for The Penguin and confirmed it premieres on the streaming service this fall. 

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (that's what the press release names him as, anyway), "the eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster 'The Batman,' and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film."

That's all we have to go on in terms of plot details and this sneak peek doesn't reveal much. There are intriguing shots of the supporting cast but those are largely overshadowed by a compelling monologue delivered by The Penguin as he makes his desire to control Gotham City's underworld known.

The Penguin spins out of the events of The Batman. We recently learned that The Batman 2 is moving from its planned October 3, 2025 release date to October 2, 2026, and with this show coming in the fall, it should go some way in bridging the gap between those movies. 

"It’s going to be an eight-part thing," Colin Farrell previously said of The Penguin"Around Oz’s rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed. Matt’s idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of the Batman film."

"And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second [The Batman] feature will pick up where the HBO show will end."

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

As noted, The Batman spin-off premieres on Max this fall. Check out the new trailer below. 

GODZILLA VS. KONG Star Eiza González Reflects On Losing Catwoman Role To Zoe Kravitz In THE BATMAN
THE BATMAN 2 Is Still Happening But It's Just Been Hit By A Massive Release Date Delay
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/22/2024, 11:23 AM
Looks okay
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/22/2024, 11:25 AM
Probably the only character that brought SOME life in that movie.

Curious, eventhough the teaser was...well, a teaser and that's it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/22/2024, 11:26 AM
Hopefully it's good, aside from the visual tone he was the only highlight in that mediocre film.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 3/22/2024, 11:27 AM
f*ck. just another reason to get Max. This looks pretty damn great. i'm in:

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/22/2024, 11:28 AM
I’m intrigued…

It’s cool that they referenced Rex “The Lion” Calabrese from the comics , i think he’s Selina’s biological father in those.

Also , hell of a cast!!.
kider2
kider2 - 3/22/2024, 11:28 AM
Robert Pattison put on some weight!

SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 3/22/2024, 11:29 AM
I keep trying to like The Batman but that movie fights me at every turn. Still, his Sopranos Penguin was pretty good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/22/2024, 11:34 AM
@SuperJefe - I liked it a lot

It’s definitely slow but given it’s suppose to be very film noir inspired (which is a genre I love) I dug the moodiness and atmosphere.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/22/2024, 11:45 AM
@SuperJefe - I tried that for years with Prometheus, sometimes it's best to just let things go.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/22/2024, 11:29 AM
Still can't believe that's Colin Farrell. Looking forward to it
DankMan
DankMan - 3/22/2024, 11:31 AM
I'm so glad that this Batman is going to lean heavily into the crime drama aspects of the character.

I think James Gunn's Batman will be the complete opposite of this Batman. Blue and yellow suit, already a master ninja that can keep up with metahumans, comic accurate bat family and bat cave.

Its awesome that we can get two Batman characters that bring out different sides of the character that are both iconic.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 3/22/2024, 11:32 AM
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/22/2024, 11:33 AM
L0RDbuckethead
L0RDbuckethead - 3/22/2024, 11:39 AM
Not a fan of Reeves/Farrell's take on Penguin thus far.
mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 3/22/2024, 11:39 AM
looks good. imagine rooting for the penguin.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 3/22/2024, 11:40 AM
Its amazing that that is CF under there. But still... it doesn't look like it's doing or saying anything new.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/22/2024, 11:41 AM
i want arkham style universe than this david fincher production wanna be
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/22/2024, 11:58 AM
@Gabimaru - Yes. The film felt very Fincher-esque. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But I felt the tone was probably a bit too bland.

I think the perfect Batman film would be part Guillermo Del Toro, part David Fincher and part Tim Burton.

Guillermo to nail the look and feel of Gotham and it's characters. Tim Burton to add the dark fantasy/whimsical aspects. And David Fincher to give it just enough realism to somewhat ground the film. Not sure which director can embody all of these aspects.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 3/22/2024, 11:43 AM
That looks [frick]ing great. I’m in!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/22/2024, 11:44 AM
Why is everyone just now saying the Batman was mediocre? I said it back when it first came out. The pitchforks were sharpened and the torches were burning bright. People kinda lost their shit and dogpiled me in the comments lol.

The cinematography was great. Colin was great. The mood was perfect. Everything else was mid. I like the fact they finally focused on the detective aspect of Batman, but even that felt half baked. Also I forgot the Joker was even in the film. That's how little of an impression he left on me.

I think everyone did their job, but it just didn't land for me. I'm hoping this show and the Batman part two are better.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 3/22/2024, 11:49 AM
OT: I found this article hilarious.
https://collider.com/oppenheimer-domestic-box-office-madame-web/
For those who don't want to read Oppenheimer made more on its like 243 day in theaters at the box office than madame web
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/22/2024, 11:54 AM
This my favorite scene of Farrell’s Oz from the movie..

?si=D4A2UTuPyuqrv96h

He’s funny here and Farrell’s delivery at times cracks me up.

Overall , I enjoyed his performance and this take on Penguin in The Batman and am now interested to see where he goes from here as he tries to become the new kingpin of Gotham.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 3/22/2024, 11:59 AM
Whoa, take it easy sweetheart

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder