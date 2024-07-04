EYES OF WAKANDA Is Reportedly Fully CG-Animated; Will Introduce New Villains With Multiverse Saga Ties

With Comic-Con fast approaching, we're hoping to see Marvel Studios highlight its live-action and animated offerings in Hall H later this month.

One of the most intriguing Marvel Animation titles is Eyes of Wakanda, a Black Panther spin-off with ties to the main MCU. The expectation is that it will be released this year, a surprise when we first learned of its existence long after Marvel Zombies and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Now, The Cosmic Circus has shared some new details about the series, including the fact Axis Studios is involved. They've previously worked on the likes of Love, Death & Robots, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and Destiny 2, and the site believes Eyes of Wakanda will be fully CG animated.

That's a departure from the likes of What If...? and X-Men '97 and the show is described as "very fast-paced, fluid, exhilarating, and very exciting."

As for the impact Eyes of Wakanda will have on the wider MCU, it sounds like the plan is to introduce The Horde, ravenous, extraterrestrial, insect-like beings who invade and consume planets. They debuted in the pages of Eternals and it appears they'll somehow tie into Marvel Studios' wider plans for the Multiverse Saga.

Finally, the site confirms that there are indeed plans for the show to include Greek Gods and an Iron Fist, so this is clearly going to be a must-watch when it launches on Disney+.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, recently teased plans for Eyes of Wakanda when he said, "[It], more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU. This a story about Wakandan history."

"It's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok."

"It's an awesome show. The action is insane and the storytelling is fantastic. It's both about the history of Wakanda, but also expands into the greater MCU at different time periods," he teased. "If you're a fan of the movies, I think this show is going to be a real treat."

Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.

Eyes of Wakanda doesn't have a confirmed premiere date as of now, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.