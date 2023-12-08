Bethesda And Marvel Announce BLADE Video Game At The Game Awards; PS5 Owners Fear It Will Be XBox Exclusive

Bethesda And Marvel Announce BLADE Video Game At The Game Awards; PS5 Owners Fear It Will Be XBox Exclusive Bethesda And Marvel Announce BLADE Video Game At The Game Awards; PS5 Owners Fear It Will Be XBox Exclusive

Although no one anticipated that a Blade video game would be revealed at The Game Awards, Bethesda and Arkane Lyon have been developing  the project for quite some time.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 08, 2023 09:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade
Source: GameFragger.com

The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield developer Bethesda is collaborating with fellow ZeniMax subsidiary Arkane Lyon (Death Loop) on an upcoming video game that will star Blade, a half-human/half-vampire superhero from Marvel Comics.

The project was unveiled at last night's Game Awards and was something that no one had on their bingo card. Check out the debut trailer below.

The game will be a single-player action title with a narrative focus, told from the third-person camera perspective. The game will be an original narrative rather than take inspriation from any specific Marvel Comics plot. The game's "likely" Mature rating is confirmed by the teaser trailer.

Gamers will recall that Microsoft spent $7.5 billion to acquire Bethesda Softworks back in 2021 and the studio has already released several Xbox exclusives, including Hi-Fi Rush, Redfall, and Starfield. Upcoming titles The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 5 and an Untitled Indiana Jones game are all expected to be Xbox exclusives, as well.

Naturally, owners of PlayStation consoles are concerned that Blade will follow suit. However, we'll caution that nothing has been confirmed regarding exclusivity.

Nevertheless, the project's announcement was a big shock to the audience and those watching online. You can check out the audience's reaction below.

"In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we have found the perfect match for the Daywalker in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games via Press Release.

In addition to their award-winning talent, it’s their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration a perfect fit.

In that same press release, Dinga Bakaba, Game Director at Arkane Lyon added, "As a kid of mixed origins, I felt a special connection to Blade – a hero with a dual heritage himself. The opportunity to put our spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge that our team embraces with a passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s boots, as he becomes the champion of my hometown of Paris, one stake at a time."

 Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon also chimed in, "From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is a slick, stylish, and driven character. This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s art style into an even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lives at the junction of impactful ideas and innovative know-how."

About Marvel's Blade
In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead. From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and “DEATHLOOP”, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Marvel’s Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the middle of a supernatural emergency. Vampires have emerged, terrorizing the city of lights and forcing Parisians to shelter inside their homes at night to wait for sunrise. 

Studio Ghibli Come To Life Is The Goal For Director Wes Ball's Live-Action ZELDA Movie
Related:

Studio Ghibli Come To Life Is The Goal For Director Wes Ball's Live-Action ZELDA Movie
BLADE Star Mahershala Ali Shares Promising Update On MCU Reboot: We’ll Be Back At It Relatively Soon
Recommended For You:

BLADE Star Mahershala Ali Shares Promising Update On MCU Reboot: "We’ll Be Back At It Relatively Soon"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Doomsday8888 - 12/8/2023, 9:32 AM
If it's XBox exclusive then they can keep it. :)
OmegaDaGrodd - 12/8/2023, 9:32 AM
Very interested in this. Love the Dishonored franchise, but not sure I've seen them do third person before so this could be cool
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/8/2023, 9:32 AM
he need some sauce lol
GhostDog - 12/8/2023, 9:32 AM
Deathloop was fun as hell. I’m in.
IShitYourPants - 12/8/2023, 9:39 AM
Just here for the childishly funny Xbox vs PS comment wars that usually happen around stuff like this 🍿
Apophis71 - 12/8/2023, 9:48 AM
@IShitYourPants - Yeh, see all sides of those, erm, debates but has always been an issue (including with other console wars prior to bo even existing) and oft MORE issues when they make a game primarirly for one then do a naff recoded version for the other or go in trying to make it work for all and fails to impress for any.

Ultimately exclusive content will always be a thing and a monopoly of only one console isn't good for anyone in the long run.
Origame - 12/8/2023, 9:51 AM
@IShitYourPants - I wasn't even gonna say anything until he put in that people fear it'll be exclusive to Xbox. But yeah, it is.

It'll be funny seeing the rage and hypocrisy. Sony made spiderman and wolverine ps exclusives despite both franchises being multiplatform previously, yet nothing there but flexing. Now the panic will come in with xbox having their own exclusive.
Order66 - 12/8/2023, 9:40 AM
F that. It better be on PS as well.
MosquitoFarmer - 12/8/2023, 9:41 AM
If anyone's fear is XBox exclusive content, I'm sorry but that's a weird problem.
MaxPaint - 12/8/2023, 9:41 AM
I'll keep this one on the radar since Arkane Studios always delivers in gameplay and art direction, but not so much in graphics.
Th3Batman - 12/8/2023, 9:44 AM
Of course it'll be an X-Box/PC exclusive, as it should be. If this game happens to be good, which I hope it will be, then I'll gladly get a series S for it.
UniqNo - 12/8/2023, 9:49 AM
Well...i guess PS5 will always have Spider-Man.

Trailer doesn't show much of the game itself though. I dunno why but i see it beING akin to DMC,the DMC reboot
bobevanz - 12/8/2023, 9:50 AM
It is exclusive to Xbox.. who cares I have both lol
PC04 - 12/8/2023, 9:51 AM
Please be good!
Blergh - 12/8/2023, 9:51 AM
Arkane is a great studio so I've got hopes in this, just hope Bethesda doesn't push them to repeat Redfall levels of trash.
MyCoolYoung - 12/8/2023, 9:56 AM
There's been no Xbox exclusive that's piqued my interest since like the Xbox 360, but if this Is good

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder