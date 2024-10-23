BLADE: New Rumor May Reveal Why Movie Was Delayed - Not Scrapped; Updates On SPIDER-MAN 4 & MIDNIGHT SONS

Despite the movie once again being removed from Marvel Studios' slate, a new rumor is claiming that we will still see the Blade reboot... eventually.

By MarkCassidy - Oct 23, 2024
Last night, we got the disappointing (though not entirely unexpected) news that Marvel Studios had once again removed the Blade reboot from its slate, with the movie now delayed indefinitely.

Blade has been plagued by production woes ever since it was first announced over four years ago, going through a number of directors and writers. When the latest filmmaker enlisted to helm the project, Yann Demange, stepped away, it was widely speculated that the movie would ultimately be shelved, but we were assured that it was still moving forward with Mahershala Ali attached to star as the Daywalker.

Despite this latest setback, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez believes Blade has not been scrapped, and was pushed back again because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Perez is also standing by his report that Knull will appear in Spider-Man 4, despite more recent rumors contradicting this.

So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut. We've heard that the latest script draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved."

Ali's last update during an interview with EW was a positive one.

“We’re working on it. That’s the best I could tell you. I’m really encouraged with the direction of the project. I think we’ll be back at it relatively soon.”

“I’m sincerely encouraged in terms of where things are at and who’s on board and who’s leading the way as far as the writing of the script and the directing and all that,” he added. “So that’s the extent of what I can tell you.”

Demange (who stepped in to replace Bassam Tariq) previously confirmed that the movie will indeed be rated R.

"I'm excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that," said the filmmaker. "He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen."

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/23/2024, 11:36 PM
Explains why something like Shang-Chi 2 is taking so long. Certain projects could be seen as unnecessary detours and it's clear everyone wants to get out of this ASAP. Don't stay in the Multiverse any longer than you have to.
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 10/23/2024, 11:40 PM
That makes entire sense if true of course. The Multiversal stuff is making bank, so why wouldn’t they? I know there’s a large select group of us on here who want to return to more grounded, character based, gritty stories…. but let’s be honest here, these low level street movies are less likely to make the big bucks. Also, I feel there’s a sense from Marvel that no one is ever going to replace this guy….

User Comment Image

Hence Deadpool & Wolverine.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/23/2024, 11:59 PM
Is this why they felt the need to set the Fantastic Four reboot in a separate universe from the main sacred timeline? Just to tie it into a multiversal story?

Not that it really matters if the story is good, but that 1960s aesthetic isn’t really something I asked for.

