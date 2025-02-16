CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Update Reveals How Much It Really Needs To Earn To Break Even

We'll have updated numbers a little later today, but the latest box office projections from Deadline reveal that Captain America: Brave New World earned $27 million on Saturday.

The trade remains confident that the MCU movie will end up in the mid-to-high $90 million range but suggests it could head north of $100 million if it can top Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's $20.5 million Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the latest Captain America movie needs to gross over $11.5 million to reach a $100 million President's Day opening weekend.

For now, its estimated three-day haul is $87 million. This is a solid start for Captain America: Brave New World, albeit one that matters less than its upcoming second weekend in theaters. That will make or break the movie and likely decide whether it's going to be a hit.

According to this latest report, Captain America: Brave New World needs to earn around $425 million at the worldwide box office to break even (its global debut this weekend is expected to be around the $200 million mark).

There have been some wild claims about the budget ballooning to $300 million after reshoots, though that remains little more than a rumour at this stage. If there's even a kernel of truth to that, the odds are well and truly stacked against this one.

While British favourite Paddington in Peru hasn't troubled the Marvel Studios movie in North America this weekend, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has easily defeated Captain America: Brave New World in the UK, earning nearly twice as much based on current estimates.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.