CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Addresses Sabra Controversy And Changes Made To The Character

Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore has addressed the continued controversy surrounding Sabra's inclusion in the movie and explains exactly what about the character has been changed...

By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

It was way back in 2022 when we first learned of Marvel Studios' plans to introduce Sabra, a.k.a. Ruth Bat-Seraph, in Captain America: Brave New World. The comic book version of the character is an agent for Israel's secret service, the Mossad, and Marvel Studios later issued a statement saying the plan was to "[take] a new approach with the character."

In a rare moment of unity, those on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have shared their anger about Sabra's MCU debut. However, when it was later revealed that she'd been reimagined as "a high-ranking U.S. government official," Marvel Studios was accused of removing her Israeli identity. 

As a result, Sabra being part of Captain America: Brave New World has been something of a lose/lose situation for the studio. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Nate Moore was asked if changes were made. He replied, "Not to the extent of what was reported online or what was guessed online."

"We always thought it was interesting to anchor the character of Ruth in the Red Room mythology," he continued. "One of the things I think is really cool about the Black Widow film is suggesting that the Red Room was more than just a Russian state apparatus, that it was international. But Ruth's point of view in the movie is really cool because it's no secret she works for the U.S. government and she's working with Thaddeus Ross."

"I think what's interesting in the dynamic is Ruth and [Anthony Mackie's] Sam have a very different perspective on who Thaddeus Ross is and whether or not he is a worthy president," Moore added. "And I think that's going to put Sam and Ruth on a bit of a collision course in an interesting way."

He'd later explain that, similar to Sam Wilson not following in his comic book counterpart's footsteps by being introduced as a street hustler, Sabra, "like a lot of the characters in the MCU," is "not one-to-one with [her] publishing roots."

"I just think there are differences that we have to make because film is different than publishing," Moore explained. "It's a different medium. But what we loved about Ruth was the attitude that she has that is very much in line with her publishing counterpart...she's a hard-charging, very self-possessed woman who knows exactly what she wants, and she'll go through anybody to get it."

While Sabra has clearly been reimagined for the MCU, it seems likely she'll be a one-and-done character unless fans really embrace her and push for more after watching Captain America: Brave New World.

One thing we can say with some certainty is she likely won't end up donning anything remotely similar to her comic book counterpart's costume.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

