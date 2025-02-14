CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: 5 Ways The Movie Sets Up The MCU And Multiverse Saga's Future

Captain America: Brave New World underwent many changes during reshoots and we may never know what Marvel Studios originally had planned for Sam Wilson's first solo adventure.

The movie isn't anywhere near as bad as some would have you believe (you can read our review here). Plus, for those of you curious to see where the new Captain America's story will go from here, it definitely delivers. In fact, there are several teases which could be important for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga...and beyond.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at how Captain America: Brave New World sets up the MCU's future. That extends beyond just the post-credits scene as there are some big hints scattered throughout.

5. Red Hulk Lives To Fight Another Day

It's widely believed that Captain America: Brave New World originally ended with President Ross' death (Anthony Mackie and Liv Tyler were spotted shooting a funeral scene).

In the post-reshoots cut of the movie, Sam talks Red Hulk down and the villain reverts to his human form. A conversation in The Raft confirms that Ross has retained his powers - which he unknowingly gained thanks to Samuel Sterns - and that means Red Hulk could return.

While we think Marvel Studios changed Ross' fate to make it so that he took accountability for his actions, we can't believe there aren't already plans for the former President to unleash his inner rage again.

