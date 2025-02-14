CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers: 5 Ways The Movie Sets Up The MCU And Multiverse Saga's Future

Like most MCU movies, Captain America: Brave New World sets the stage for a few future stories. In this feature, we're taking a closer look at how it sets up what's next in the Multiverse Saga and beyond.

By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2025 02:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World underwent many changes during reshoots and we may never know what Marvel Studios originally had planned for Sam Wilson's first solo adventure. 

The movie isn't anywhere near as bad as some would have you believe (you can read our review here). Plus, for those of you curious to see where the new Captain America's story will go from here, it definitely delivers. In fact, there are several teases which could be important for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga...and beyond.

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at how Captain America: Brave New World sets up the MCU's future. That extends beyond just the post-credits scene as there are some big hints scattered throughout.  

5. Red Hulk Lives To Fight Another Day

It's widely believed that Captain America: Brave New World originally ended with President Ross' death (Anthony Mackie and Liv Tyler were spotted shooting a funeral scene). 

In the post-reshoots cut of the movie, Sam talks Red Hulk down and the villain reverts to his human form. A conversation in The Raft confirms that Ross has retained his powers - which he unknowingly gained thanks to Samuel Sterns - and that means Red Hulk could return. 

While we think Marvel Studios changed Ross' fate to make it so that he took accountability for his actions, we can't believe there aren't already plans for the former President to unleash his inner rage again. 
 

4. Adamantium

We've known for a while that Captain America: Brave New World introduces Adamantium and, honestly, what you've seen in the trailers pretty much covers it. 

Several nations scramble to stake their claim on the precious metal, which they're all understandably eager to do after the Wakandans have kept Vibranium to themselves. The movie ultimately ends with Ross' bill for everyone to share Adamantium being ratified. 

There's no post-credits scene featuring William Stryker revealing his grand plan to cover Wolverine's bones in Adamantium (sorry). However, the indestructible metal's introduction sets the stage for that and countless other characters to debut. 
 

3. The "Others" Are Coming

Captain America: Brave New World's post-credits scene sees Sam Wilson visit The Leader in The Raft. The villain tells Cap "It's coming...I've seen it in the probabilities...All you heroes protecting this world. Do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place...from the others."

Who or what are the "others" and how does Samuel Sterns know about them? This is an obvious tease for Avengers: Doomsday and doesn't make too much sense. Could it be that, when the stinger was shot, he was referring to Kang's Variants?

It's possible, though we'd guess he's referring to Variants from another world who will come to protect their reality when an Incursion takes place. Right now, we're betting on that pitting Earth-616's Avengers against the X-Men who call Earth-10005 home. 
 

2. Bucky's New Status Quo

After the new Falcon is injured in the aerial battle above Celestial Island, Bucky Barnes shows up to lend Sam his support. He inspires his friend to continue wielding the shield and, during their conversation, we learn the former HYDRA assassin is running for Congress. 

While we'd have preferred to see Bucky fight alongside Cap, this scene sets the stage for him to presumably be a Congressman by the time Thunderbolts* begins. That's bound to bring him into conflict with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The trailers for the movie have made it clear Bucky will still see plenty of action, so we're intrigued to learn how he'll balance being in Congress with his activities as a superhero...unless, of course, Val does something to sabotage his efforts. 
 

1. The New Avengers

In Captain America: Brave New World's closing moments, Sam meets up with the injured Joaquin Torres in the hospital and confirms he plans to reassemble The Avengers, with the new Falcon part of his team. 

This was to be expected heading into Avengers: Doomsday and lays the groundwork for Captain America to lead a new team against Doctor Doom. Who he'll gather remains to be seen, though we're hoping it's a mix of MCU veterans and the Multiverse Saga's key players. 

This movie is light on cameos and, in case it wasn't already obvious, there's nothing that directly sets the stage for World War Hulk. A missed trick? Perhaps, but Brave New World ties up The Incredible Hulk's loose ends and rightly prioritises Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 
 

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/14/2025, 2:14 PM
I feel like this is one of those movies you just don't need to watch, at all, like you could go into the next avengers film and you wouldn't notice d1ck about sh1t. It's just another Naruto filler episode, that's all.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/14/2025, 2:20 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Naruto Filler Episode - brutal takedown - where the [frick] is Sasuke?!?

That shit was God Level bait and switch.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/14/2025, 2:35 PM
@Batmangina - I was 10 episodes away from finishing them before Shippuden started. It was only then when I discovered what filler episodes were.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/14/2025, 2:17 PM
Let's see if the Russos can turn Sam into a leader of the new avengers team in Doomsday. Don't feel like he's gotten that chance yet.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/14/2025, 2:22 PM
"It's coming...I've seen it in the probabilities...All you heroes protecting this world. Do you think you're the only ones? Do you think this is the only world? We'll see what happens when you have to protect this place...from the others."


?si=qndAGePwA1Ucj_Fz
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/14/2025, 2:24 PM
They should've let Sam be Cap a little more in this movie. Honestly, I don't even know what I mean by that, but I think when people watch the movie it makes sense.

This movie probably suffered from having too many mandated things in there
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/14/2025, 2:38 PM
The movie wasn't a masterpieces and it did have its minor issues but i had a blast! The action is fantastic! I kept waiting for it to get bad and it didn't. The audience score is correct on this one 79%
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 3:26 PM
@narrow290 - that's not a rating, that's a percentage of people voting 60 or higher
Forthas
Forthas - 2/14/2025, 3:08 PM
I am not sure they should have introduced adamantium in this way. That means the wolverine has yet to have his skeleton bonded with it this far into the events of the world.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/14/2025, 3:16 PM
@Forthas - I wonder how they’ll do Wolverine and the rest in this timeline without merging timelines. Or maybe that’s how they’ll do it?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 3:31 PM
@Forthas - they're gonna [frick] this up so bad. Decades of X-Men history and stories down the drain
Gambito
Gambito - 2/14/2025, 3:19 PM
LOL! This articles are the epitome of reaching bro the movie was just okay but in no way will it matter for the next movies hell I’d be surprised if the fifth one acknowledges it
Vigor
Vigor - 2/14/2025, 3:30 PM
@Gambito - what?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 3:27 PM
Since when is "it's okay" acceptable?
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 2/14/2025, 3:28 PM
In a movie that features a red, gamma-radiated Hulk, men that can fly, a zombie big-brain and a continent sized dead space-god, why does the idea of Japan going to war with the United States seem like the LEAST plausible idea?

Oh well, I guess North Korea's navy was busy that weekend. Of course, there is a certain formidable Asian power that regularly entertains fantasies of undermining and defeating the US and would have presented a far more feasible (and logical) opponent for a confrontation with the United States but, Disney can't go there can they??? 🙄
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 3:30 PM
Obviously they couldn't kill off Red Hulk, but then they basically exonerate him which is just as [frick]ing stupid
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/14/2025, 3:30 PM
Great job diluting characters Disney.

Now we not only have dozens of Black Widows in MCU, but an abundance of adamantium.

