CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Officially Introduces Adamantium To The MCU

A new IMAX trailer for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World was shared online earlier this week, and in addition to a shadowy glimpse of The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), the teaser featured a significant line of dialogue that seems to have flown under a lot of people's radars.

At one point, we hear President Ross (Harrison Ford) mention that Adamantium has "turned us against each other."

This marks the first official mention of the indestructible metal in the MCU, and would also seem to confirm the rumor that Tiamut - the Celestial that was frozen mid-emergence in Eternals and now stands in the Indian Ocean - will be the source of this powerful new substance.

Possible spoilers follow.

Apparently, Japan will be the first country to extract Adamantium from Tiamut, before realizing that it has power to absorb radiation, thus making it an effective weapon against The Hulk (or any other potential Hulks out there). The Leader is said to get his hands on the metal, which will no doubt factor into his plan for world domination.

End spoilers .

Whether Adamantium will eventually lead to the debut of the MCU's Wolverine remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine this very specific metal being introduced if the long-term plan wasn't to use it to coat Logan's skeleton down the line.

UPDATE: It seems this isn't the first mention of Adamantium after all, as Ross discussed the metal in a previously leaked clip from the movie.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.