Is CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Rotten Score On Rotten Tomatoes That Big Of A Deal?

Captain America: Brave New World looks set to be another "Rotten" Marvel Studios movie (according to one review aggregator, at least) but how much does that really matter in the grand scheme of the MCU?

Editorial Opinion
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2025 04:02 PM EST

The review embargo for Captain America: Brave New World lifted earlier today and, as we expected after the mixed social media reactions, it's received a "Rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

With 106 reviews counted, it sits at a disappointing 52% which places it right above Eternals (47%) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (46%). Even The Marvels, Marvel Studios' biggest box office flop since The Incredible Hulk, is "Fresh" at 62%.

Can Captain America: Brave New World turn things around? While we expect many more reviews to be counted in the coming days, reaching 60% - the threshold for a "Fresh" movie - is a challenging feat not even a Red Hulk is likely strong enough to achieve. 

So, it's a "Rotten" movie but how much does that really matter? Captain America: Brave New World is projected to gross around $190 million during its global opening weekend, a solid start which, provided word-of-mouth isn't dreadful could see it eventually become a moderate hit.

With a reported $180 million budget - including reshoots, supposedly - Marvel Studios doesn't have a box office flop on its hands. At least not yet. That second weekend will be key. 

By the time you read this, social media pundits are bound to have already chimed in with talk of "superhero fatigue," while others will be gleefully dancing on the MCU's still-fresh corpse, declaring the genre dead at last. 

Let's put this into context: Marvel Studios has released upwards of 30 movies and TV shows in the Multiverse Saga (we're including second and third seasons in that) and a total of four - including Secret Invasion at 53% - have been given "Rotten" scores by critics. Four. That's hardly a disaster. 

The days of the MCU being able to do no wrong are clearly gone and several of the projects referenced above have underperformed, be it in terms of viewership or box office receipts. Something needs to change as we head into the next Saga - fewer streaming shows will help with the quantity over quality problem - but the MCU isn't dead.

Even so, we'd put money on this being made while Kevin Feige's attentions were elsewhere, especially as it started shooting during what Deadpool accurately described as a "low point" for the franchise.

Still, even if Captain America: Brave New World is now the worst-reviewed movie featuring the title character, a $400 million - $500 million global haul should be enough to justify a sequel and ensure Sam Wilson gets to wield the shield beyond the next Avengers movies. 

We probably wouldn't hire the director of The Cloverfield Paradox for that follow-up, though. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/12/2025, 4:11 PM
Latverian
Latverian - 2/12/2025, 4:13 PM
Yes, it is.

It still was back then when every other cinematic universe was only beginning, it still is now that the first and (still) greatest of them has clearly lost its mojo.

First step towards solving any problem is to acknowledge it, and this kind of ostrichism is not helping.

At all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/12/2025, 5:44 PM
@Latverian - I agree with you to an extent…

The MCU might have lost a bit if its mojo which is bound to happen with any franchise that has rapidly expanded this much but as you said , you need to acknowledge the problem first to solve it…

However it seems like they already have when Iger said they were slowly doing production but people forget that projects like this were still happening at the time and were in works during the Chapek era which is where the issues started so I don’t see us feeling the effects of that hopefully positive change until later this year it not next.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 4:14 PM
Nah! I'll still see it to form my own opinion like an adult.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/12/2025, 4:17 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - That is VERY grown up. I picture you on the way to the theater like this:

mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 4:20 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - The question was “will it affect the box office?” It probably will to some extent. There has to be some movie goers that take reviews seriously.

But word of mouth is far more important.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 4:31 PM
@Batmangina - And I picture you as some triggered neckbeard with his panties in a twist...

See, I can be snarky as well.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 4:33 PM
@mountainman - Word of mouth is important, but plenty will still see the movie if there's some interest, which the MCU has plenty of.

Not everybody lives and dies by Rotten Tomatoes...
mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 4:42 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I didn’t claim they did. I think bad reviews affect box office to an extent sometimes. But there is no formula for it. We’ve seen poorly reviewed movies do well and well reviewed movies do poorly.

My only point is it will affect BO to some extent. Maybe it’s only a $50k loss. Maybe it’s only $10 loss because 1 person decided not to see it. Maybe it’s millions.

We will never know. I also don’t judge movies based on RT scores. I’ll be watching at home on D+ down the road and would have even if it got 100% on RT. This is more due to life busyness and not wanting to get a babysitter for seeing it. My wife and I prefer date nights outside of movies so we can actually spend time together, I don’t go to movies on my own, and my male friends and I do more active things when we hang out. Just situational for me. But SOMEONE out there goes off of reviews.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 4:50 PM
@mountainman - Well of course it will, which is why I said it matters to some extent. However, when you have a franchise that is over a decade old and generates Billions, you'll still have a loyal fanbase that will give these films the benefit of the doubt over Rotten Tomatoes. Yeah, it can lose millions over Rotten Tomatoes, but it'll still make millions with how popular the MCU is.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 2/12/2025, 4:58 PM
@mountainman -
WOM is more important for sure

mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 5:12 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I’m predicting between $400-500 WW. Until we know the true budget, it’ll be tough to know if that is profitable or not. Certainly not the result they wanted, but not a complete disaster.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/12/2025, 5:31 PM
@mountainman - True, I've heard there's some confusion over the actual budget of this thing after reshoots.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/12/2025, 4:14 PM
"Can Captain America: Brave New World turn things around?"


No. For anyone paying attention, this is not a surprise. They advertised the movie around another character who is only in it for 7 minutes.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/12/2025, 4:15 PM
it sure as hell mattered to you when you used it to promote the other disney crap you manipulative woman
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/12/2025, 4:15 PM
MCU DONE DEID

Godspeed, sweet prince.

We'll get a Triple Spidey consolation prize in 2028.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/12/2025, 4:15 PM
Only Disney and Marvel shills would get mad and say the Rotten score doesn’t matter.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/12/2025, 4:43 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - you can't be serious. Snyderverse DC movies had TEEEEEERRIBLE Rotten tomatoes scores and everyone came out of the wood work saying rotten tomato scores don't matter.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/12/2025, 5:32 PM
@SATW42 - Snyderverse?
😜
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/12/2025, 4:16 PM
I think some of you are going to be like this for the next week.

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/12/2025, 4:17 PM
hova26
hova26 - 2/12/2025, 4:18 PM
Josh moving the goalpost for MCU movies, big shocker 🙄
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/12/2025, 4:19 PM
If it affects the BO,then yes.
Anyways, it'll be easy to move past this with the rest of the slate this year. Along with maybe Ironheart, this is the last remnant of the Chapek era. I still hope we can see more of Sam since Mackie deserves his flowers.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/12/2025, 4:21 PM
Will it affect Box Office? Yes. How much? Who really knows.

We will get an idea of how this will trend after the long weekend. But even if it performs poorly, the Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t the sole reason why.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 2/12/2025, 4:24 PM
I thought RT was bought and paid for by Disney, people here lied to me
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/12/2025, 4:52 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Most critics serve a hierarchy of masters... a ladder, if you will... and at the top of that ladder is their religion, Wokeism.

Most of the worst reviews, like the one by a particularly angry Woke Zealot at rogerebert dot com, is practically fuming because the movie isn't Woke enough by his estimation. It doesn't do enough to highlight how much of an "oppressed victim" Sam Wilson is as a black man. Seriously, that's the gist of the review.

Now, critics love their perks and freebies they get and the access they receive that makes them feel important from studios like Disney, but there are things even more important to most of them than that.

This was obviously a movie that was supposed to be much more Woke, with Harrison Ford as the dastardly evil Trump stand-in and Isaiah Bradly's story even more important, but Disney scrambled with re-writing the entire movie and shooting it all over again to try to remove a lot of that b.s. after how badly the original test screenings went from audiences sick of Woke Disney b.s., so now many critics are angry about that and are willing to say so.

As companies retreat from Woke to bring back paying customers, the last bastions of that religion will be in the media and academia, as they are mostly siloed, though, with Elon and DOGE finding how much taxpayer money media companies have been taking to stay afloat and cancelling those kickbacks, maybe even the media won't be immune indefinitely to the need to bring back paying customers. We'll see.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 5:18 PM
@HistoryofMatt - "Most critics serve a hierarchy of masters... a ladder, if you will... and at the top of that ladder is their religion, Wokeism."

Can't stand wokeism but yet still lives rent free in your head lol.

Stay woke.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 2/12/2025, 5:25 PM
@HistoryofMatt - I'm not reading all that but that's cool man
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/12/2025, 4:24 PM
Yep, we are [frick]ed

The chocolate has melted

The shit does stink

The day is night

And now we fade to black.

For [frick]s sake

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/12/2025, 4:26 PM
Let's stop cherry picking Rotten Tomatoes. I love the Marvel movies but some of you folks treat RT like it's gospel when it benefits your agenda. If a Marvel or DC movie is rotten, The usual suspects from both sides come out of the woodworks to bash the movie using it as the definitive rating system. But then when it's their movie/company being slaughtered in reviews all of a sudden RT doesn't matter. Stop being hypocrites and have some dignity.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 2/12/2025, 4:27 PM
Is CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Rotten Score On Rotten Tomatoes That Big Of A Deal?

I wonder if he'll write an article like this is it's the case with the Superman movie.
Titan417
Titan417 - 2/12/2025, 4:27 PM
You can’t hide from the the Gray Man
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/12/2025, 4:28 PM
It’s indicative that the movie is mid
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/12/2025, 4:29 PM
It was a big deal for any DC/Sony/Fox comic book movie that was "rotten".

SMH

I love this site, but articles like this is why the rest of the internet just say it's nothing more than a MCU "shill" site.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/12/2025, 4:30 PM
im still going. and i am still going to have fun. [frick] all the haters, pundits incels, bitch ass bitches just being bitches because its popular to dogpile now. im stoked!!!
AnEye
AnEye - 2/12/2025, 4:38 PM
@supermanrex - You should have no problem seeing this movie, lots of good seats open currently.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/12/2025, 4:41 PM
@supermanrex - I'm with you bro!
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 2/12/2025, 4:31 PM
"So, it's a "Rotten" movie but how much does that really matter?" -Josh

It matters Josh because if it were the exact opposite and were ranked "Fresh" coming out of the gate, you'd be beaming and high-fiving about it. So, attempt to rise above yourself and just be intellectually honest. If it is irrelevant as "Rotten", then it would be as equally irrelevant as "Fresh". 🤨
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/12/2025, 4:32 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - he'll still give it 4.5 stars.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/12/2025, 4:38 PM
If this movie scored somewhere in the 90% range, we wouldn't hear the last of it but when it's say rotten in the 50% range, Rotten Tomatoes doesn't matter.
