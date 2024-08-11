CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Features President Ross Introducing The World To Adamantium

Marvel Studios chose to only officially release a new trailer for Agatha All Along during this weekend's D23 event and, as you might expect, that's led to a lot of footage being leaked on social media.

We thought the days of convention-exclusive sneak peeks were behind us for this very reason, but there's bound to be a method to this apparent madness. Regardless, we now have a second clip from Captain America: Brave New World which puts the spotlight on Harrison Ford's President "Thunderbolt" Ross.

In the footage, he holds court at a Celestial Summit which sees him reveal that the world's powers quickly scrambled to acquire resources from Tiamut's remains in the Indian Ocean.

However, thanks to the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, it now appears to be in the hands of the U.S. Oh, and the previous metal's name? Adamantium, the indestructible material which, in the comic books, coats Wolverine's skeleton.

"Brave New World is a great title for this film," Anthony Mackie teased at Comic-Con last month. "It’s a new beginning, and it’s a foundation on which Marvel will build the universe on now. Not only this character but all the characters that surround him are new building blocks for us to utilize to move on through the universe and into to the future."

Ford, a surprising addition to the MCU, added, "I had seen other actors in the Marvel universe - well respected, really good actors - have a really good time. And I said, 'I want me some of that. And I got some.'"

The video below also features a clip we first shared yesterday (which has since been removed) with the Commander in Chief talking to Sam about reassembling The Avengers.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.