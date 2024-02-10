CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Crew Jacket May Confirm MCU Debut Of [SPOILER]

Some photos of a jacket that was presented to the cast and crew working on Captain America: Brave New World (FKA New World Order) have been shared online, and the logo might just hint at the MCU debut of a certain character.

Possible spoilers follow.

The logo features Cap's signature shield in the grasp of a large, red hand. Though we had all assumed that Red Hulk would be a part of the movie, anyway, this would definitely seem to confirm it.

The most likely candidate to transform into the Red Rage Monster is obviously General "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford), but we have heard rumors that there might be more than one (or even multiple) Red Hulks in the movie.

🚨 A New look at Marvel Studio’s Crew jacket for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA BRAVE NEW WORLD’ pic.twitter.com/cPq3G4pD27 — MCU News and Updates (@HolyfieldM5) February 10, 2024

We recently got confirmation that additional photography for the sequel has been scheduled right up until May or June, with Marvel enlisting Moon Knight writer Matthew Orton to pen new scenes and material for the film.

Reshoots are the norm (especially for major studio tentpoles), but this extensive period of AP has led to speculation that the studio might be making some significant changes to the story.

One rumor points to the movie's action sequences being the biggest issue, so it's possible these reshoots are simply to beef up existing scenes or add some new set pieces.

The fourth Captain America movie started shooting on March 21 at Trilith Studios, Atlanta, before moving to Washington, DC. The strikes previously impacted several other Marvel Studios productions, but we thought Brave New World had managed to avoid any significant delays until the film was pushed to 2025.

We've seen quite a few set photos do the rounds online, some of which featured members of the villainous group known as the Serpent Society. We also got a look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suited-up in his new Cap costume, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) sporting a fairly comic-accurate outfit as the MCU's new Falcon.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson, and he'll be joined by Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Does this mean the Leader will only have a small role in the sequel, pulling strings from the shadows? It's hard to say for sure, but Brave New World is shaping up to be a fairly jam-packed movie, so we wouldn't rule it out.