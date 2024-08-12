CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Incredible Leaked Teaser

Captain America: Brave New World has quickly gone from being a movie we seemingly heard only negative things about to one of 2025's most highly anticipated releases. The first teaser trailer promised a Captain America: The Winter Soldier-inspired espionage adventure with a (Red) Hulk thrown into the mix for good measure. This movie will be what establishes Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and, as an added bonus, the legendary Harrison Ford is playing President Ross/Red Hulk. While the action-packed D23 trailer hasn't been officially released, we've gone through every frame of footage to bring you a breakdown of the biggest moments, reveals, and possible plot spoilers (as for the clips shown at the event, those can be found here and here). To find out more about Captain America: Brave New World, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

5. The Serpent Society Much has been said about the Serpent Society's role in Captain America: Brave New World, with some "scoopers" claiming Rosa Salazar and Seth Rollins' scenes have ended up on the cutting room floor. If true, that's a major alteration to the movie and one this latest trailer has raised some big questions about. Giancarlo Esposito was confirmed as Sidewinder at Comic-Con and, in this D23 sneak peek, we see he has a "Serpent Society" insignia on his back; it won't be much of a Society if it's just him, right? We also see that he's dispatched to kill Sam Wilson, though we don't currently know who gives that order.



4. Sabra's Role There's been a great deal of controversy surrounding Sabra's presence in this movie, much of which has arguably been blown out of proportion seeing as the character has been reimagined for the MCU (where she's now known simply as "Ruth"). After President Ross is attacked by Isaiah Bradley in the White House, Sam Wilson offers to investigate. The Commander in Chief doesn't appear to be overly appreciative of that and instead tells Ruth - who he clearly trusts a great deal - to "put this to bed." That presumably means killing Isaiah, prompting Sam to call Ross' decision "bullshit." In response, the President explains that, no, this is simply politics.



3. The New Falcon We first met Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He didn't have a lot to do there but, with Sam now serving as Captain America, the former United States Air Force lieutenant has been given the mantle of The Falcon. There's been no radical redesign as such, though the suit is green and pretty much how you'd expect this character to look (unlike his comic book counterpart, Joaquin isn't part-bird, so those elements are all gone in favour of a militaristic design). Sam hasn't given up his wings, of course, and we see him and Torres in action for what looks like a sick action sequence set above the remains of the Celestial Tiamut. Cap's flight helmet, first glimpsed in promo art, is also far more badass in action.



2. "Reset Ross Reset America" This D23 trailer for Captain America: Brave New World makes it clear The Leader is indeed the movie's big bad, though he's once again kept hidden. Regardless, he appears to have ambitious plans, something that's evident from a shot of Sam exploring what looks to be his laboratory; scrawled on the wall in paint is "Reset Ross Reset America," a sign perhaps that it is indeed The Leader who somehow secretly transforms the President into the rampaging villain. Why would he do that? Well, we don't know but his own exposure to Gamma may well have left him convinced creating a world of Hulks is the best way to protect humanity. He seems to have an issue with America, anyway, as The Leader later calls Captain America an "empty symbol."

