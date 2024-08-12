CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Incredible Leaked Teaser

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD D23 Trailer Breakdown - Everything Revealed In The Incredible Leaked Teaser

A new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was shown to fans at D23 this weekend, and while it hasn't been officially released online, fear not as we have an in-depth recap of the biggest moments.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 12, 2024 12:08 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World has quickly gone from being a movie we seemingly heard only negative things about to one of 2025's most highly anticipated releases. 

The first teaser trailer promised a Captain America: The Winter Soldier-inspired espionage adventure with a (Red) Hulk thrown into the mix for good measure. This movie will be what establishes Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America and, as an added bonus, the legendary Harrison Ford is playing President Ross/Red Hulk. 

While the action-packed D23 trailer hasn't been officially released, we've gone through every frame of footage to bring you a breakdown of the biggest moments, reveals, and possible plot spoilers (as for the clips shown at the event, those can be found here and here).

To find out more about Captain America: Brave New World, click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

5. The Serpent Society

Serpent-Society-Earth-616-from-Captain-America-Sam-Wilson-Vol-1-5-001-copy

Much has been said about the Serpent Society's role in Captain America: Brave New World, with some "scoopers" claiming Rosa Salazar and Seth Rollins' scenes have ended up on the cutting room floor. 

If true, that's a major alteration to the movie and one this latest trailer has raised some big questions about. Giancarlo Esposito was confirmed as Sidewinder at Comic-Con and, in this D23 sneak peek, we see he has a "Serpent Society" insignia on his back; it won't be much of a Society if it's just him, right? 

We also see that he's dispatched to kill Sam Wilson, though we don't currently know who gives that order. 
 

4. Sabra's Role

5a5e

There's been a great deal of controversy surrounding Sabra's presence in this movie, much of which has arguably been blown out of proportion seeing as the character has been reimagined for the MCU (where she's now known simply as "Ruth").

After President Ross is attacked by Isaiah Bradley in the White House, Sam Wilson offers to investigate. The Commander in Chief doesn't appear to be overly appreciative of that and instead tells Ruth - who he clearly trusts a great deal - to "put this to bed."

That presumably means killing Isaiah, prompting Sam to call Ross' decision "bullshit." In response, the President explains that, no, this is simply politics. 
 

3. The New Falcon

p-Debziume-Fhj9e-Kxta-Ed-GV

We first met Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He didn't have a lot to do there but, with Sam now serving as Captain America, the former United States Air Force lieutenant has been given the mantle of The Falcon. 

There's been no radical redesign as such, though the suit is green and pretty much how you'd expect this character to look (unlike his comic book counterpart, Joaquin isn't part-bird, so those elements are all gone in favour of a militaristic design). 

Sam hasn't given up his wings, of course, and we see him and Torres in action for what looks like a sick action sequence set above the remains of the Celestial Tiamut. Cap's flight helmet, first glimpsed in promo art, is also far more badass in action. 
 

2. "Reset Ross Reset America"

Q7-R5ut-Lsj-Nx8-ESJkw-Xk-Qia

This D23 trailer for Captain America: Brave New World makes it clear The Leader is indeed the movie's big bad, though he's once again kept hidden. 

Regardless, he appears to have ambitious plans, something that's evident from a shot of Sam exploring what looks to be his laboratory; scrawled on the wall in paint is "Reset Ross Reset America," a sign perhaps that it is indeed The Leader who somehow secretly transforms the President into the rampaging villain. 

Why would he do that? Well, we don't know but his own exposure to Gamma may well have left him convinced creating a world of Hulks is the best way to protect humanity. He seems to have an issue with America, anyway, as The Leader later calls Captain America an "empty symbol."
 

1. Red Hulk

FHu-LD9-UGf-D2-Qy-No-J3c8-VHG

We only caught a glimpse of Red Hulk in the officially released Captain America: Brave New World teaser and that was the right move on Marvel Studios' part. However, in this sneak peek, Ross' transformation is fully revealed. 

It starts with him on what appears to be the White House lawn addressing a group of reporters. He then starts acting erratically and, as the Secret Service tries to subdue their boss, Ross disappears behind the lectern and reemerges in full Hulk mode; yes, a Harrison Ford Hulk! 

After the title card, there's one more shot of Red Hulk and the visual effects look as flawless as what we've seen in the movies. Beyond a fight with Cap, though, we have a long list of questions about the role he'll play here. 

By now, we're sure you're eager to watch the D23 Captain America: Brave New World trailer. Well, fear not because you can do so here

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Features President Ross Introducing The World To Adamantium
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Features President Ross Introducing The World To Adamantium
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Sees President Ross Lay Out Plans To Rebuild The Avengers
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Clip Sees President Ross Lay Out Plans To Rebuild The Avengers
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/12/2024, 12:15 PM
Marvel hitting a new level with this film 🔥

#phase5 #multiversesaga
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/12/2024, 1:28 PM
@YouFlopped - wouldn't it be nice if you could articulate HOW they are hitting a new level with this film?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/12/2024, 12:17 PM
Yeah ....where is Seth Rollins ? First Jonathan Majors and now this
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/12/2024, 1:04 PM
@Malatrova15 -

They’re at a pool party at Bryan Singer’s house in Hollywood limbo.

WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/12/2024, 12:19 PM
Most Anticipated Marvel characters for 2025


User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 8/12/2024, 1:23 PM
@WakandaTech - damn. The hierarchy of power is shifting lol

I kinda wish we weren't speeding towards a universe reset so soon. I'd like to see avengers go against a true supervillain team. Not sure we will get that before Dr doom starts rearranging space and time
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/12/2024, 1:29 PM
@WakandaTech - I like Pullman but him as Sentry just feels like a wet fart.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/12/2024, 12:20 PM
I am cautiously optimistic about this one. I am hoping that reshoots may have corrected their course. Similar to how Daredevil seems to have
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/12/2024, 1:30 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Malcom Spellman. And yes DD trailer was great but let's try not to forget we've seen great trailers before. That entire series was essentially reshot. But fingers crossed.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/12/2024, 12:26 PM
Rooting for Mackie and this movie.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2024, 12:39 PM
@MCUKnight11 - same man , it looks good so far!!.

Very excited to see The Leader finally after 16 years and interested to see what his agenda is?.

I’m assuming given the original title of the film (which I liked better) he is trying to create atleast a Gamma Radiated America in revenge for Ross locking him up for so long and using the latter as his Guinea pig then eventually target the world
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2024, 12:35 PM
The rumor is that originally the Serpent Society was going to be in the opening of the film akin to Batroc in TWS where it’s a minor role but his function is pivotal to the plot…

I assume that will still be the case in that Sidewinder and his Serpent Society who seems to be mercenaries in this version are apparently hired to not kill Sam but steal Adamantium since it’s the new hot valuable resource on the market (maybe Leader hires them?) but the former is able to retrieve as Ross apparently states in one of the recent leaked clips.

Hell , the characters of Seth Rollins and Rosa Salazar could still be involved as his two top heavies.

User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/12/2024, 12:37 PM
Damn! Just watched the trailer, and I have to say it looks way better than I was expecting! Anthony Mackie looks great, and seems to have grown into the role. Red Hulk looks awesome, and it seems to, like the Winter Soldier, be making good political commentary without being heavy-handed about it... Including using "Ruth" to potentially comment on the United States controversial relationship with Israel. Before seeing this trailer, I was interested... But now I can't wait!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/12/2024, 12:40 PM
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/12/2024, 12:42 PM
As Ross is SEEN to transform into Rulk it is highly unlikely the confrontation (presumably directly after) wiil be Sam trying to defeat him. Far more likely he will be attempting to calm the rage monster down and get the President to see reason and stop his violant rampage and Cap will likely not come out of that unscathed hence there being TWO versions of his suit shown (one destroyed on cherry blossom lane).

A lot of questions remain how and where they go with Rulk and what the result will be in regards to his term in office, likely the 25th will be enacted even if a cure (temp or otherwise) found for the former General. They are ensuring it's clear it seems that the big bad isn't the big red and that some in the POTUS' inner circle are working against him. Presumably working towards the Leaders plan even if they don't all know who is pulling the strings whilst holding off fully showing him, anyone can twig the big bad is realy the guy in the shadows.

The trailers are increasingly getting me interested, like all Captain America film I was never locked in to be interested untill I had a clear idea what they were going with and the Winter Soldier feel of this is starting to get me hyped.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/12/2024, 12:55 PM
Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger.

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/12/2024, 12:56 PM
Next year is going to be crazy with this and born again back to back.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/12/2024, 1:24 PM
@MCUKnight11 - next year seems like a good year overall not just for Marvel but hopefully DC aswell with Superman
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/12/2024, 12:58 PM
Let's face it we aren't watching it for captain falcon. I like the guy but can't carry a film
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 8/12/2024, 1:24 PM
@WhateverItTakes - Because he's black?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/12/2024, 1:26 PM
@TheRedLeader - nope because he doesn't have enough about him. He's a sidekick. Why do you automatically gravitate to race
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/12/2024, 1:32 PM
@WhateverItTakes - Because he's gay?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/12/2024, 1:39 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/12/2024, 1:00 PM

I am getting more and more excited for this movie.

Harrison Ford Red Hulk looks GREAT!! PLEASE don’t make him a one and done villain.

Whether it’s toward the end of this movie or a future movie, Red Hulk vs Hulk has to happen, and it has to be epic!!
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/12/2024, 1:09 PM
@DocSpock - oh hulk hasn't fought anymore in ages
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/12/2024, 1:09 PM
Just hope they don't make The Leader look too goofy like they dropped the ball with MODOK.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/12/2024, 1:13 PM
Daredevil is the only Marvel project I’m excited for. But if they can give this the Winter Soldier treatment and actually make some compelling characters and stories out of this it could be great.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder