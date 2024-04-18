CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Happy Meal Toys Reveal A First Look At MCU’s Take On Red Hulk

Following William Hurt's passing,Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford will take over the role of General "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World.

We've known for a while that Ross has become U.S. President and footage shown at CinemaCon is said to have featured him ordering Sam Wilson to assemble a new team of Avengers.

It's also no secret that the General will undergo a pretty major transformation when he becomes the Red Hulk. The first official set photo from the movie (back when it was still set to be released this year) showed Ford in tattered pants and rumor has it the new Captain America will clash with the villain on the White House lawn.

Now, some newly revealed McDonald's Happy Meal toys showcase several of Captain America: Brave New World's characters, including Red Hulk.

As expected, he has no mustache (neither does Ross) and looks...well, like Red Hulk.

We also catch a glimpse of the new Falcon, Sabra, and Diamondback. The latter might have been cut from the movie, and if that's true, we could be looking at a repeat of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Rintrah (who had no really lines in the movie but featured heavily in merchandise after his role was whittled down to nothing).

Regardless, this first look at Red Hulk may not showcase what he'll look like in the movie in as much detail as promo art, for example, but the villain has finally been revealed in all his fiery glory!

Many fans believe Ford will return as Ross in Thunderbolts, and either way, we expect the actor to be key to many of the stories told during the Multiverse Saga. While a lot of the focus is being put on Kang the Conqueror and his reality-hopping shenanigans, it's good to see Marvel Studios still telling some grounded stories that further flesh out what's happening on Earth-616.

Assuming they all make the cut after this summer's reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the reshoots which are taking place later this year.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.