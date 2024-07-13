CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Character Details Emerge As Sabra Confirmed To Lose Her Codename

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Character Details Emerge As Sabra Confirmed To Lose Her Codename

Some new Captain America: Brave New World details have been revealed, including plans for the MCU's first Super Soldier, Isaiah Bradley, to don a costume and the fact Sabra won't use her divisive codename.

By JoshWilding - Jul 13, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World has dominated headlines for months thanks to pretty extensive-sounding reshoots and some wild claims about the movie's massive budget (which have since been debunked). 

The teaser trailer arrived yesterday and includes plenty of talking points; however, one of the biggest has been the inclusion of Shira Haas'  Ruth Bat-Seraph, a character better known in the comics as Sabra. 

She's long been considered problematic, dating back to her debut in the pages of The Incredible Hulk in 1980. At the time, Ruth was frequently portrayed fighting Arabic terrorist tropes, while the "Sabra" name has several meanings, some of which are now considered offensive. 

Then, there's the fact that both pro and anti-Israel parties have issues with the character, a headache for Disney given current world events! 

We told you yesterday that Marvel Studios is changing Sabra's backstory so that she's now a former Black Widow turned U.S. official, and The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that the "Sabra" codename will not be used in any way, shape, or form in Captain America: Brave New World

In other news, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez brings word that Shogun star Takehiro Hira is playing the Prime Minister of Japan in the movie. 

He also reveals that Isaiah Bradley will wear a costume which pays homage to his comic book counterpart. We'd bet on it being a makeshift uniform he creates and, if Marvel Studios plans to follow the comics, that may be what inspires his grandson Eli to become Patriot! 

Let us know your thoughts on these latest Captain America: Brave New World details in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Trailer Breakdown - Sam Wilson Sees Red In Exciting First Look
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/13/2024, 1:48 PM
Funny, Steve lost his name too
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/13/2024, 1:51 PM
We need an Isaiah Bradley Captain America film set in the Korean War. It would be epic.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/13/2024, 1:53 PM
@JobinJ - i dont hate Mackie but I think I would have rather seen that over falcon america
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/13/2024, 2:24 PM
@JobinJ - do we know how long his Captain America has operated? Because I kinda wanna see him interact with characters like Red Guardian, Ant-Man, Howard Stark and a bunch of others that ran around in the 60s-80s
mountainman
mountainman - 7/13/2024, 2:28 PM
@bkmeijer1 - The 50s would have likely been his most active times but I agree that it should be set later to incorporate other characters who weren’t active until at least the 70s. The Cold War lasted for a long time so I feel like there is a lot to do in that era. Young Hank and Janet at least!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/13/2024, 2:47 PM
@bkmeijer1 - In the comics think is was around the 40's (he was certainly in jail between 1943 thru to being pardoned in 1960) but don't think it has been stated with the MCU version.

As Lumbly is 72 I would guess they will go for him getting the serum at least 50yrs ago as likely to pick test subjects in their early 20's but if it slows ageing then could easily be way earlier than that...

...the actor who play Eli is 21 and his Dad would probably have been concieved prior to Gramps getting the serum which again suggests it was about 50yrs ago not back in the 60's...

...as such I'd say they may connect it to somewhere towards the end of the Vietnam War.
HermanM
HermanM - 7/13/2024, 1:54 PM
It's good that they're cutting the genocidal zionist character out of the movie/reworking her. While the studios are all ran by zionists that support Israel, they must realize that their agenda is unpopular with the majority of the world and featuring a supposed good guy character that represents this genocidal & supremacist worldview would only hurt their ability to profit off of the rest of the world with this movie as it could lead to even more boycotts.

That being said, a Captain America movie without Captain America (everyone knows Steve Rogers is Captain America/white) is a terrible idea, so is doing the red Hulk without the Hulk to fight him.

This looks like a made for TV movie... which is where I will be watching it when it releases.
jratz
jratz - 7/13/2024, 2:42 PM
@HermanM - lmao found the terroridt supporter. Hamas lies abour casualties and you regurgutate their lies. Palestine population has only grown in the last 10 years. Stfu.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/13/2024, 1:56 PM
If the Leader has perfected a Hulk Serum he may also have made MGH for Patriot to start taking too although would be fine if they skip that bit of Eli's origin and go straight for a blood transfusion from Grampa.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/13/2024, 2:25 PM
@Apophis71 - never thought about that, but I could see the mutant growth hormone play into future projects as well with the X-Men about to enter the MCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/13/2024, 2:18 PM
She will be always Sabra to me. Tje hero of my childhood back at my occupied home in the West Bank
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/13/2024, 2:21 PM
#FreePalestine
Origame
Origame - 7/13/2024, 2:32 PM
If she's so problematic, why even adapt her? Are they that desperate for representation?

It's like when they made a Chinese focused film and made it about the son of fu manchu.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/13/2024, 2:45 PM
@Origame - Because they shot the footage and couldn't cut her out.
Origame
Origame - 7/13/2024, 2:48 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - I mean, even without the conflict going on they could've still found that she was offensive to different cultures. Ffs, is there no focus testing to see if people actually are interested in these things?
Origame
Origame - 7/13/2024, 2:48 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - not to mention, all that time filming new scenes and they couldn't just reshoot to remove her?

