CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Character Details Emerge As Sabra Confirmed To Lose Her Codename

Captain America: Brave New World has dominated headlines for months thanks to pretty extensive-sounding reshoots and some wild claims about the movie's massive budget (which have since been debunked).

The teaser trailer arrived yesterday and includes plenty of talking points; however, one of the biggest has been the inclusion of Shira Haas' Ruth Bat-Seraph, a character better known in the comics as Sabra.

She's long been considered problematic, dating back to her debut in the pages of The Incredible Hulk in 1980. At the time, Ruth was frequently portrayed fighting Arabic terrorist tropes, while the "Sabra" name has several meanings, some of which are now considered offensive.

Then, there's the fact that both pro and anti-Israel parties have issues with the character, a headache for Disney given current world events!

We told you yesterday that Marvel Studios is changing Sabra's backstory so that she's now a former Black Widow turned U.S. official, and The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that the "Sabra" codename will not be used in any way, shape, or form in Captain America: Brave New World.

In other news, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez brings word that Shogun star Takehiro Hira is playing the Prime Minister of Japan in the movie.

He also reveals that Isaiah Bradley will wear a costume which pays homage to his comic book counterpart. We'd bet on it being a makeshift uniform he creates and, if Marvel Studios plans to follow the comics, that may be what inspires his grandson Eli to become Patriot!

The Prime Minister of Japan https://t.co/YJOjU7wggz — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 12, 2024 He won’t have that particular suit. But he does get one. And it even has the outline of the star on his chest ❤️ https://t.co/cU36jMD0FR — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 12, 2024

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.