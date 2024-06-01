CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Photo Reveals First Look At Giancarlo Esposito's Villain - SPOILERS

A new photo from the set of Captain America: Brave New World has revealed a first look at Giancarlo Esposito in full costume on the movie's set, but does it finally reveal who the actor is playing?

By JoshWilding - Jun 01, 2024 12:06 PM EST

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has finally been spotted on the set of Captain America: Brave New World in full costume. As you'll see in the X post below, his character is packing some serious weaponry!

With three knives on his chest and a large gun holstered on his left-hand side, this mystery bad guy looks mighty formidable. Chances are he'll take aim at the MCU's new Captain America, but just who the heck is he?

Truthfully, we don't know!

While set photos like this would typically let the cat out of the bag, nothing here identifies Esposito as a specific Marvel character. The actor has said he'll appear in a TV series after this big screen debut, so his playing an assassin - potentially hired by Mayor Wilson Fisk - in Daredevil: Born Again, for example, makes sense.

He could be a grounded version of the Serpent Society's Cutthroat or another obscure baddie from the comics; then again, Marvel Studios may have created a completely original character for the Breaking Bad star to play.

Much of Captain America: Brave New World was shot in 2023 before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes halted production. During the downtime, Marvel Studios executives decided The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up needed an overhaul and writer Matthew Orton was enlisted to pen scenes for reshoots. 

Esposito's character was added during those rewrites and has been described as "an antagonistic agent of chaos" and "a serious thorn in Sam Wilson's side." One thing which is now clear is that he's not playing a major character like Doctor Doom or Magneto!

Take a first look at Esposito's Captain America: Brave New World villain in the X post below.

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which is now taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Giancarlo Esposito Joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD As A [SPOILER] - Truth About Reshoots Revealed
Giancarlo Esposito Joins CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD As A [SPOILER] - Truth About Reshoots Revealed
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Scene Description From Filming Permit Reveals Sam Wilson Will Fight [SPOILER]
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Scene Description From Filming Permit Reveals Sam Wilson Will Fight [SPOILER]
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/1/2024, 12:19 PM
Hmmmmm...
Amaru
Amaru - 6/1/2024, 12:23 PM
I have zero guesses as to who he is playing but he is such a good actor. Looking forward to it.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/1/2024, 12:26 PM
@Amaru - and we should just appreciate what he brings to the role; the story.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves (Mephisto craze comes to mind...) here and just enjoy what we get! Judge after, not pre-emptively.

BTW my comment is not to you Amaru, it's in response to you but directed at those who will be disappointed when this guy doesn't end up being their favorite superhero
jst5
jst5 - 6/1/2024, 12:36 PM
@Amaru - I think he's either playing Storm or Jean Gray.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2024, 12:23 PM
Blade? he's about the same age as that other guy anyway.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2024, 12:29 PM
@HashTagSwagg - blade is a historicaly thorn on te side of Captain America since the Jim Crow era
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2024, 12:36 PM
@Malatrova15 - Either that or Whistler
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2024, 12:58 PM
@HashTagSwagg - he doednt know of tho whistle
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 6/1/2024, 12:24 PM
He’s better at portraying somebody pulling the strings than being combative. I’d buy it even more if he’s doing his dirty work in secret and nobody knowing who he is or what he’s capable of.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/1/2024, 12:24 PM
"Esposito's character was added during those rewrites and has been described as "an antagonistic agent of chaos" and "a serious thorn in Sam Wilson's side."

-So, the character was not a part of the original script or shoot and likely is a minor throwaway villain I would assume.

Meh.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 6/1/2024, 1:01 PM
@Feralwookiee - probably there for a minor role in this and a larger role elsewhere, not unlike Fontaine in Black Widow as well as F&WS
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/1/2024, 12:25 PM
Who tf is he playing? 🤨
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2024, 12:30 PM
@FireandBlood - Obama
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/1/2024, 12:32 PM
@FireandBlood - Gus.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/1/2024, 12:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - this was funnier than it had to be.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2024, 12:50 PM
@FireandBlood - Could be playing Scourge, he hasn't been touched yet, he's a good example of an actual mantle type character as he can be any character. In one of the Captain America books, Demolition man took on the persona at one point. He hunts down the lesser super powered bad guys so they could go with that although it may be too similar to what the MCU has been doing with Zemo.
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/1/2024, 12:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg - scourge of the underworld would be so sick.

Although I am more partial to his original character design. I also like the Nomad version of him

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2024, 12:27 PM
HE KANG. !!!! SNYDER YPU ABSOLUTE MADMAN !!!! WE SO BSCK
Origame
Origame - 6/1/2024, 12:29 PM
Disney insider: "the reshoots aren't that extensive"

Disney: "here's the new villain included in the movie played by a highly recognized and accomplished actor who will be expanded on in different projects"
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/1/2024, 12:50 PM
@Origame - EXACTLY! Seems like the whole trajectory of this movie might’ve been changed.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 6/1/2024, 12:52 PM
@Origame - the hook and bait is set, let's see how the bite is.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 6/1/2024, 12:56 PM
@WruceBayne -

That's really to be expected with Marvel at this point. Look how things with Spiderman No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2 went, they literally rewrote the entire plot and story and the end result was two movies with nonsensical plots and poorly written dialogue .

I don't know how anyone can sign on to an MCU project these days and have faith in it, because chances are the movie you're signing on for won't even be what gets delivered
LeDiableBlanc
LeDiableBlanc - 6/1/2024, 12:36 PM
My educated guess is that he is a relatively well known character, but leaving the final look for his series.
dracula
dracula - 6/1/2024, 12:40 PM
Doubt he will have much impact considering he is a reshoot only character
PatientXero
PatientXero - 6/1/2024, 12:44 PM
He should have been Doctor Doom.
deamon
deamon - 6/1/2024, 12:55 PM
@PatientXero - Fortunately he's not playing Dr Doom, Charles Xavier, Magneto or Norman Osborn.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/1/2024, 12:45 PM
Cutthroat? Sort of a more obscure Cap villain that uses knives.
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2024, 12:52 PM
@soberchimera - He packing a gun though and supposedly an axe.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/1/2024, 1:01 PM
@HashTagSwagg - maybe he is the infamous Black Lumberjack
Debuted in Memin Pinguin #67 in 1978
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2024, 12:45 PM
He’s actually the new Blade lol!!.

Kidding aside , definitely seems to be playing a mercenary type character so it could be either Cutthroat or Paladin imo.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I am interested to see him play a more physical or action oriented villain then he usually has in the past (aside from Moff Gideon obviously though this seems even moreso).

Anyway regardless of who it is , dudes a good actor so I’m sure he’ll do well!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/1/2024, 12:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have no clue who either of these guys are. But based on the pictures you provided, I’m going to go with Paladin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/1/2024, 12:55 PM
@WruceBayne - Cutthroat has ties to the Serpent Society who are in the film apparently and Paladin is an assassin that has ties to Daredevil…

With him saying he’ll be teased in this and show up in a tv show , I could see it being Born Again

https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Daniel_Leighton_(Earth-616)

https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Paladin_(Earth-616)
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/1/2024, 12:50 PM
If we gotta make him play some rando in order for him NOT to play Chuck or Magnus...

Sigh, so be it.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/1/2024, 12:56 PM
Looks like a throwaway character - great job Marvel lol
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/1/2024, 12:57 PM
Whoever he’s playing I just hope he doesn’t ham it up the way Julia Louis-Dreyfus kinda has
RolandD
RolandD - 6/1/2024, 12:57 PM
People keep saying he is being wasted, minor role if just being added in reshoots, but he is supposed to be in a series after this. So many CBM users complain before the facts are all in let alone actually seeing the movie.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/1/2024, 12:58 PM
Jack of Knives!!! He's got the knives and the look!!!
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/1/2024, 1:03 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/1/2024, 1:02 PM

He's playing a Moff Gideon LMD because the Serpent Society are secretly a bunch of regressed Star Wars fans playing with their toys in the basement when they're not out in the world doing great evil.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/1/2024, 1:03 PM
That dude's crappy drawing was surprisingly accurate.

User Comment Image

