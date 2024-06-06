CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Video Shows Giancarlo Esposito's Mystery Villain On The Hunt

There continues to be a great deal of excitement surrounding Giancarlo Esposito's role in Captain America: Brave New World. While The Mandalorian star has been spotted on set in Atlanta for reshoots, we're still no closer to knowing who he'll play.

Moon Knight villain Bushman remains a likely possibility, though some social media scoopers have said that's not true. However, they also aren't saying who he is playing!

A new set video has found its way online today and despite not offering any additional clues, we see Esposito wielding a gun and seemingly on the hunt. The trades have confirmed he's a villain, so we're guessing Sam Wilson is on his hit list.

Recently, there's been chatter online that fans will likely be disappointed with who the actor has been cast as. In fact, it's being compared to when Robert Redford took on the role of the little-known Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In other words, Esposito is probably playing a reimagined version of an obscure villain rather than a major player. This will likely underwhelm fans who hoped to see him as Doctor Doom or Professor X!

"I cannot promise you it’ll be Professor X, because here’s what I think. I think that there’s something about being original," Esposito previously said of his MCU hopes, hinting that he'll play a newly created character. "We’ve seen different versions of Professor X. Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh?"

"So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think," he concluded.

Check out this newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World set video in the X post below.

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which is now taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.