CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Video Shows Giancarlo Esposito's Mystery Villain On The Hunt

A new Captain America: Brave New World set video has showcased Giancarlo Esposito's (The Boys) mystery villain wielding a gun and on the hunt for an unknown hero. See him in action after the jump...

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2024 06:06 AM EST

There continues to be a great deal of excitement surrounding Giancarlo Esposito's role in Captain America: Brave New World. While The Mandalorian star has been spotted on set in Atlanta for reshoots, we're still no closer to knowing who he'll play.

Moon Knight villain Bushman remains a likely possibility, though some social media scoopers have said that's not true. However, they also aren't saying who he is playing! 

A new set video has found its way online today and despite not offering any additional clues, we see Esposito wielding a gun and seemingly on the hunt. The trades have confirmed he's a villain, so we're guessing Sam Wilson is on his hit list. 

Recently, there's been chatter online that fans will likely be disappointed with who the actor has been cast as. In fact, it's being compared to when Robert Redford took on the role of the little-known Alexander Pierce in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

In other words, Esposito is probably playing a reimagined version of an obscure villain rather than a major player. This will likely underwhelm fans who hoped to see him as Doctor Doom or Professor X!

"I cannot promise you it’ll be Professor X, because here’s what I think. I think that there’s something about being original," Esposito previously said of his MCU hopes, hinting that he'll play a newly created character. "We’ve seen different versions of Professor X. Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, and new, and fresh?"

"So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think," he concluded.

Check out this newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World set video in the X post below.

Captain America: Brave New World's cast includes Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the additional photography which is now taking place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Tim Blake Nelson Confirms Movie Will Explain The Leader's 16-Year Absence
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Set Photos Give Us Another Look At Giancarlo Esposito's Mysterious Character
jslinky
jslinky - 6/6/2024, 7:00 AM
Does anyone other than Josh fan cast this guy as Prof X / Doom. 😂
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 6/6/2024, 7:03 AM
@jslinky - When Esposito said it was going to be someone no one expected pretty much everyone knew it wasn't going to be Doom or Xavier and moved on from the idea.
Josh just has a weird fixation.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/6/2024, 7:01 AM
Blade also uses guns and requires two legs in order to walk.
User Comment Image
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/6/2024, 7:09 AM
that work 'original' i hate that word considering you have material to pull from.....there is no need for original
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/6/2024, 7:15 AM
He does look cool , ngl!!.

Also it’s nice that outside of Moff Gideon to an extent , this is a more physical and action oriented role it seems for him then the usual calculating & calm mastermind we see him play as villains so it’s somewhat different in that regard atleast.

Anyway , im sure some will say he’s being wasted even though we haven’t seen the movie yet and even then we know he’ll be appearing beyond this aswell but alas…

I’m intrigued to see who he’s playing and ge seems excited aswell about it which is nice since he himself never seemed that enthused about playing the likes of Prof X & Magneto so I’m glad he’s getting what he wants atleast.

Dudes a great actor so it’s cool to have him in this universe regardless!!.

User Comment Image

