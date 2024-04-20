CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Standee Reveals Detailed Look At Red Hulk (But Is It Real?)

A cardboard cutout for Captain America: Brave New World has found its way online, and while it offers our best look yet at Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, no one can quite decide whether it's the real deal.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 20, 2024 04:04 PM EST

It's no longer a secret that Captain America: Brave New World features the MCU debut of Red Hulk and, earlier this week, we got to see the villain in the form of a McDonald's Happy Meal toy

Now, a cardboard cutout/standee has been revealed which appears to reveal the transformed President "Thunderbolt" Ross in all his weird glory. 

The resemblance to Harrison Ford isn't instantly apparent and Red Hulk is far more troll-like than expected. He's bound to look different to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, of course, but does something look a little off to you? 

Well, that's probably because no one can figure out whether this "leak" is real or fake! It's certainly convincing; like most cardboard cutouts, the outline continues around the character's fingers (a nice touch if this is indeed a fake) and Captain America: Brave New World's logo is right where you'd expect it. 

However, that's a bizarre take on Red Hulk which is dividing opinions, and we'd be more inclined to believe it's legit if standees of other heroes and villains set to appear in the movie had found their way online alongside it. 

We'll leave it up to you to decide, but if this is indeed the MCU's Red Hulk, then it seems we can expect a lumbering brute more in line with how The Hulk first appeared on the page. Perhaps The Leader's experiments are a little...flawed?

We're still not sure how this version of Captain America can take on a Hulk, but Sam may end up taking the Super Soldier Serum (alternatively, new Vabranium armour/wings might be enough to even the odds if it's true the movie features its discovery on Tiamut's remains).

Promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last year, the Red Hulk/tattered pants theory - based on the first set photo - was presented to Ford, who said, "What is the Red Hulk?" Seemingly feigning confusion, the iconic actor then turned to co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to chastise her for not knowing more about the character and concluded by saying Red Hulk "may or it may not" be included.

Assuming they all make the cut after this summer's planned reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the reshoots which are taking place later this year.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025. 

Origame
Origame - 4/20/2024, 4:06 PM
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/20/2024, 4:13 PM
@Origame - ...HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 4/20/2024, 4:14 PM
@DarthOmega - HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Origame
Origame - 4/20/2024, 4:32 PM
@DarthOmega - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

?si=v2HAGxqte4Uz63H6
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 4/20/2024, 4:49 PM
@Origame - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/20/2024, 5:03 PM
@Origame - HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Origame
Origame - 4/20/2024, 5:13 PM
@marvel72 - ?si=S4nvXJG9WQK9UXWj
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/20/2024, 4:07 PM
lol you’re [frick]in kidding me 🤣
tmp3
tmp3 - 4/20/2024, 4:08 PM
Red shrek
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/20/2024, 4:08 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/20/2024, 4:48 PM
@DrReedRichards - lmao, that 2nd gif.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/20/2024, 4:50 PM
@DeadClunge -

It's a classic! 🤣👌
garu
garu - 4/20/2024, 4:58 PM
@DrReedRichards - jfc I swear to god this must be the Pichu of Pikachu of his Red Hulk like an early stage, because ain't no way this shit is Red Hulk lmao
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 4/20/2024, 5:00 PM
@DrReedRichards - 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭 I have never seen this before 😭🤣

'The hulk for really poor people' 💀😫
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/20/2024, 5:06 PM
@garu -

LMAO, there's no f#ckin' way this is real! Like, I refuse to believe that it is. I mean, look at that portrudeed jaw, it's almost like a Neanderthal! 🤣
garu
garu - 4/20/2024, 5:07 PM
@DrReedRichards - CW creatures make this Red Hulk look like a great value Kool Aid man if he hit a gym, jesus this gave me a good laugh


Deep down I hope it isn't real cause ain't no way LMAO
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/20/2024, 5:08 PM
@DeadClunge -

You got that right. It's one of those low-budget rip-offs of popular blockbusters, like Transmorphers.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/20/2024, 4:09 PM
Josh been hitting the bong too hard
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/20/2024, 4:10 PM
No way that’s real. Cmon now…
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/20/2024, 4:11 PM
Haha well it better be a fake...
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/20/2024, 4:11 PM
Bruh...no. lol
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/20/2024, 4:13 PM
On what planet is that real? Lol. Not even Planet Hulk.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/20/2024, 4:14 PM
Gary Coleman is Rulk.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/20/2024, 4:15 PM

Gotta get that.

I need a Lou Ferrigno with a massive sunburn action figure for my collection.
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 4/20/2024, 4:16 PM
lol ! Oh no what the frick is that?!?!? Haha.
MotherFuckerJon
MotherFuckerJon - 4/20/2024, 4:16 PM
Looks like Marjorie Taylor Greene
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 4/20/2024, 4:17 PM
You're taking the piss with this, right?
Fares
Fares - 4/20/2024, 4:18 PM
User Comment Image
Whoelsebutkevin
Whoelsebutkevin - 4/20/2024, 4:19 PM
Looks like Grawp, Hagrids half-giant brother.
Evansly
Evansly - 4/20/2024, 4:21 PM
It's not April Fools Day
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/20/2024, 4:22 PM
User Comment Image
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 4/20/2024, 4:23 PM
The Red Grimace 😬, I believe this is the McDonald's Tie in Merchandise 😆 🤣 😂
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/20/2024, 4:29 PM
That’s not it , there are happy meal toy leaks that show him
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 4/20/2024, 5:05 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - I mean, the happy meal toy does kinda just look like a chibi version of whatever the heck this is though
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/20/2024, 4:29 PM
Dear God ….really 🙄. Man [frick] off with this
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/20/2024, 4:31 PM
User Comment Image
TheDaredevil
TheDaredevil - 4/20/2024, 4:32 PM
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/20/2024, 4:33 PM
User Comment Image
Yeah, listen...uh, we f*cked up.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 4/20/2024, 4:39 PM
Oh [frick]
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 4/20/2024, 4:41 PM
User Comment Image
