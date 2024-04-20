CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Standee Reveals Detailed Look At Red Hulk (But Is It Real?)

It's no longer a secret that Captain America: Brave New World features the MCU debut of Red Hulk and, earlier this week, we got to see the villain in the form of a McDonald's Happy Meal toy.

Now, a cardboard cutout/standee has been revealed which appears to reveal the transformed President "Thunderbolt" Ross in all his weird glory.

The resemblance to Harrison Ford isn't instantly apparent and Red Hulk is far more troll-like than expected. He's bound to look different to Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, of course, but does something look a little off to you?

Well, that's probably because no one can figure out whether this "leak" is real or fake! It's certainly convincing; like most cardboard cutouts, the outline continues around the character's fingers (a nice touch if this is indeed a fake) and Captain America: Brave New World's logo is right where you'd expect it.

However, that's a bizarre take on Red Hulk which is dividing opinions, and we'd be more inclined to believe it's legit if standees of other heroes and villains set to appear in the movie had found their way online alongside it.

We'll leave it up to you to decide, but if this is indeed the MCU's Red Hulk, then it seems we can expect a lumbering brute more in line with how The Hulk first appeared on the page. Perhaps The Leader's experiments are a little...flawed?

We're still not sure how this version of Captain America can take on a Hulk, but Sam may end up taking the Super Soldier Serum (alternatively, new Vabranium armour/wings might be enough to even the odds if it's true the movie features its discovery on Tiamut's remains).

Promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny last year, the Red Hulk/tattered pants theory - based on the first set photo - was presented to Ford, who said, "What is the Red Hulk?" Seemingly feigning confusion, the iconic actor then turned to co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to chastise her for not knowing more about the character and concluded by saying Red Hulk "may or it may not" be included.

Assuming they all make the cut after this summer's planned reshoots, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Julius Onah helms the movie from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, though the director is believed to have also taken a pass at it. Matthew Orton, meanwhile, has written new scenes for the reshoots which are taking place later this year.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025.