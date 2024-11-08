CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Crazy Popcorn Bucket Revealed As Rumors Swirl About Next Trailer Release

Captain America: Brave New World is the next Marvel Studios movie heading our way and fans remain optimistic that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier sequel will kick off 2025 in style.

It's no secret Sam Wilson's first solo outing has undergone extensive reshoots, so we're hoping those fixed the movie rather than plastering over issues too glaring to hide.

Now, we have a supposed first look at Captain America: Brave New World's popcorn bucket. As you can see below, it's a diorama of Red Hulk breaking Sam's shield in half. Presumably, the popcorn is somewhere in the back! Will the iconic shield actually be snapped? That remains to be seen, but this is a pretty big spoiler if so.

In related news, scooper Daniel Richtman is reporting that a new trailer for the movie will be released tomorrow at D23 Brazil. We'll bring that to you if and when it drops (it may be shown to those exclusively at the event).

"What was really interesting, and it shows the nature and the beauty of Harrison Ford – when he got to set, he pulled me aside, and he was like, 'Hey kid,' – I’m 46 years old," Anthony Mackie recently told The Playlist. "He goes, 'Hey kid, this is your movie.' He was like, 'I’m here to support you. And I’m here to make sure after this movie comes out, everyone knows your name.'"

"And there are a lot of people on his level that would not do that," he continued. "There are a lot of people at his scale of work who would not do that."

Take a closer look at Captain America: Brave New World's crazy popcorn bucket in the X post below.

First look at the #CaptainAmerica Brave New World Popcorn bucket pic.twitter.com/c1H8i5dWsI — We 🖤 Love Physical Media (@VHSDVDBLURAY4K) November 8, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.