D23 Brazil Standees Reveal New Look At CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, And More

D23 Brazil is currently in full swing and we now have a detailed look at Sam Wilson's new costume in Captain America: Brave New World.

Whether the design is an upgrade or downgrade over The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is up for debate, though it does feel like it's meant to reflect how Steve Rogers' suit evolved heading into Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014.

We only expect Sam to wear the one suit in this movie and it will likely be changed again for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

You can take a closer look at the new Captain America costume in the photo and video below.

Displays for Daredevil: Born Again and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have also been spotted, though there's nothing we haven't seen before.

Marvel Studios may debut new trailers for at least some of its 2025 movies this weekend. However, we wouldn't be surprised if they end up being the same ones played to fans at the San Diego Comic-Con, D23, and last month's New York Comic-Con.

As for whether those will be officially released online...well, we're not banking on it. It's also worth pointing out that December's CCXP is a far more high-profile event which seems a likely destination for any new sneak peeks.

A Snow White display has also been revealed on the show floor; a new trailer for that does seem likely and will likely be released during this evening's panel focusing on Disney's upcoming live-action and animated offerings.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.