D23 Brazil Standees Reveal New Look At CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, And More

D23 Brazil Standees Reveal New Look At CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, And More

Ahead of panels this evening and tomorrow, a first look at standees for Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and more have been revealed at D23 Brazil.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 08, 2024 09:11 AM EST

D23 Brazil is currently in full swing and we now have a detailed look at Sam Wilson's new costume in Captain America: Brave New World

Whether the design is an upgrade or downgrade over The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is up for debate, though it does feel like it's meant to reflect how Steve Rogers' suit evolved heading into Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014. 

We only expect Sam to wear the one suit in this movie and it will likely be changed again for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

You can take a closer look at the new Captain America costume in the photo and video below. 

Displays for Daredevil: Born Again and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have also been spotted, though there's nothing we haven't seen before.

Marvel Studios may debut new trailers for at least some of its 2025 movies this weekend. However, we wouldn't be surprised if they end up being the same ones played to fans at the San Diego Comic-Con, D23, and last month's New York Comic-Con. 

As for whether those will be officially released online...well, we're not banking on it. It's also worth pointing out that December's CCXP is a far more high-profile event which seems a likely destination for any new sneak peeks. 

A Snow White display has also been revealed on the show floor; a new trailer for that does seem likely and will likely be released during this evening's panel focusing on Disney's upcoming live-action and animated offerings. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Revealed; Character Breakdowns Confirm Red Hulk's Origin & Powers
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Revealed; Character Breakdowns Confirm Red Hulk's Origin & Powers
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Action Figures Reveal Detailed Look At New Superhero Costumes And Red Hulk
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Action Figures Reveal Detailed Look At New Superhero Costumes And Red Hulk

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/8/2024, 9:13 AM
More expressive than the real Mackie.
TRUMP0WINS
TRUMP0WINS - 11/8/2024, 9:18 AM
It looks like Sue storm has boob sweat.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/8/2024, 9:33 AM
I wish they would have just refined the Suit from the end of FatWS, but at least we get to see it if they reshoots didn't get rid of it.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/8/2024, 9:39 AM
I dig the whole rolled sleeves look on Sam but I would’ve preferred them actually been rolled up. It looks like they’re actually just 3/4 length which is pretty ghey.

I terms of the F4 costumes, I didn’t really love this design when it first dropped but I must say I really hope they’re in this more than the other ones that have shown. Those other ones have waaay too much white.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
elcapitan
elcapitan - 11/8/2024, 9:45 AM
@BruceWayng - do only gay people wear 3/4 sleeves? I don’t understand yoir comment. Please enlighten us about what makes 3/4 sleeves gay?
elcapitan
elcapitan - 11/8/2024, 9:43 AM
I wonder where Sam Wilson got the money for a swanky new suit without Stark!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder