MCU: Rumored Updates On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, YOUNG AVENGERS, And More

Although Marvel Studios only has one movie hitting theaters in 2024 (Deadpool and Wolverine), the next couple of years are shaping up to be a very busy - not to mention incredibly vital - time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we build towards the next Avengers movie.

While official updates on upcoming projects have been few and far between of late, we do have some interesting rumors to share.

According to reliable insider Daniel Richtman, the supervillain group known as the Serpent Society have been completely removed from Captain America: Brave New World during what sound like pretty extensive reshoots. This isn't the first time we've heard this, but other scoopers had claimed that the team's screen-time had simply been reduced as opposed to being cut entirely.

It's probably safe to assume that these characters weren't going to play a major role in the movie, anyway, but removing an entire subplot so late in the game is certainly not a regular occurrence (though Daredevil: Born Again also underwent some major creative overhauls).

It sounds like Brave New World's final battle - whatever it may entail - has also been altered significantly.

Richtman is also claiming that the Young Avengers project currently in development will definitely be a movie and not a Disney+ series or Special Presentation, and he's heard that Marvel is working on a brand-new IP for a 2026 debut.

We don't have any other details, but this is believed to be a character that has yet to appear in the MCU.

You can check out a recent photo of a Brave New World crew jacket, which might just confirm the debut of the Red Hulk below.

We've seen quite a few Brave New World set photos do the rounds online, some of which featured members of the Serpent Society. We also got a look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suited-up in his new Cap costume, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) sporting a fairly comic-accurate outfit as the MCU's new Falcon.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson, and he'll be joined by Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will (or was going to) see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Does this mean the Leader will only have a small role in the sequel, pulling strings from the shadows? It's hard to say for sure, but Brave New World is shaping up to be a fairly jam-packed movie, so we wouldn't rule it out.