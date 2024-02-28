MCU: Rumored Updates On CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, YOUNG AVENGERS, And More

We have some rumored updates on several upcoming MCU projects, including Captain America: Brave New World, Young Avengers, and a mysterious untitled 2026 movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 28, 2024 10:02 AM EST

Although Marvel Studios only has one movie hitting theaters in 2024 (Deadpool and Wolverine), the next couple of years are shaping up to be a very busy - not to mention incredibly vital - time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we build towards the next Avengers movie.

While official updates on upcoming projects have been few and far between of late, we do have some interesting rumors to share.

According to reliable insider Daniel Richtman, the supervillain group known as the Serpent Society have been completely removed from Captain America: Brave New World during what sound like pretty extensive reshoots. This isn't the first time we've heard this, but other scoopers had claimed that the team's screen-time had simply been reduced as opposed to being cut entirely.

It's probably safe to assume that these characters weren't going to play a major role in the movie, anyway, but removing an entire subplot so late in the game is certainly not a regular occurrence (though Daredevil: Born Again also underwent some major creative overhauls).

It sounds like Brave New World's final battle - whatever it may entail - has also been altered significantly.

Richtman is also claiming that the Young Avengers project currently in development will definitely be a movie and not a Disney+ series or Special Presentation, and he's heard that Marvel is working on a brand-new IP for a 2026 debut.

We don't have any other details, but this is believed to be a character that has yet to appear in the MCU.

You can check out a recent photo of a Brave New World crew jacket, which might just confirm the debut of the Red Hulk below.

We've seen quite a few Brave New World set photos do the rounds online, some of which featured members of the Serpent Society. We also got a look at Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) suited-up in his new Cap costume, and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) sporting a fairly comic-accurate outfit as the MCU's new Falcon.

Anthony Mackie will reprise his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier role as new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson, and he'll be joined by Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but rumor has it the story will (or was going to) see Samuel Sterns revealed as the "secret benefactor" behind the Serpent Society. What this will entail is not clear, but we assume he'll be funding the group and possibly providing them with tech.

Does this mean the Leader will only have a small role in the sequel, pulling strings from the shadows? It's hard to say for sure, but Brave New World is shaping up to be a fairly jam-packed movie, so we wouldn't rule it out.

Mark Ruffalo Confirms He Will Return As Bruce Banner/The Hulk In CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD
ProfessorWhy - 2/28/2024, 10:18 AM
I loved the Serpent Society as a kid. I feel like I keep getting the rug pulled out from under me with these not to be Cap appearances
DankMan - 2/28/2024, 10:23 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Too bad Marvel shit the bed and hired Seth Rollins.
Urubrodi - 2/28/2024, 10:21 AM
Young Avengers will bomb. How experienced movie executives don't see this is crazy.
JustAWaffle - 2/28/2024, 10:26 AM
@Urubrodi - I could have swore they used to scout out what the GA was interested in back in the day. Maybe they just made so much money with what worked that they figured they can just blow it all on uninteresting projects now?
supermanrex - 2/28/2024, 10:43 AM
@Urubrodi - what are you talking about. there has been nothing but demand and rumor for [frick]ing young avengers. its up there with how annoying all the mephisto rumors and fan casting was for a long time. everything was somehow linked to a impending young avengers movie. now that the seeds are finally planted you trying to say no one suddenly [frick]ing cares anymore. Maybe just YOU wont go but this project has been getting hyped FOREVER since phase [frick]ing ONE!!!!
vectorsigma - 2/28/2024, 10:46 AM
@Urubrodi - rarely. I can agree with you
Scarilian - 2/28/2024, 11:07 AM
@supermanrex -
Mephisto only got any discussion around WandaVision because it was adapting a plotline that should have included Mephisto. Instead those involved quite bluntly did not read ANY of the comics. At that point it was clear that the creative teams no longer cared about fans of the comics or the characters.
Origame - 2/28/2024, 10:22 AM
Ok, first of all, reporting this right after another rumor was debunked is hilariously ironic.

Second, if true they should just scrap the young avengers. Unless, of course, they want a bigger flop than the marvels.

Seriously, how many failures is it gonna take for them to realize no one cares about these legacy characters?
JustAWaffle - 2/28/2024, 10:26 AM
@Origame - maybe after that Phase 1-3 money runs up?
Origame - 2/28/2024, 10:32 AM
@JustAWaffle - it basically has already. Apparently now the issue with making a hulk solo movie is the cost 🤣
Urubrodi - 2/28/2024, 10:40 AM
@Origame - Definitely agree with your second point. Regarding the first... this site main fuel has always being rumors, if you remove them you'll be left with a few confirmations throughout the year and a bunch of top 10 lists. Plus, the headline clearly states it's a rumor, so people don't need to click on it. I feel this whole purge the rumors mentality is a bit exagerated.
vectorsigma - 2/28/2024, 10:49 AM
@Origame - see how they further adjust these upcoming movies to death when DP3 does not perform to their expectations
Th3Batman - 2/28/2024, 10:23 AM
The Captain America trilogy is one of the best out there, so hopefully Brave New World can be just as good.
WhateverItTakes - 2/28/2024, 10:41 AM
@Th3Batman - yeah that's not going to happen.
jj2112 - 2/28/2024, 10:57 AM
@Th3Batman - Not as long as they mostly keep fighting CGI characters. Part of what made WS so good was the amazing fight choreography.
Matchesz - 2/28/2024, 10:25 AM
They blew off their adult fanbase who grew up on ironman in favor of catering to their new young audience thats growing up on Disney+
JustAWaffle - 2/28/2024, 10:28 AM
@Matchesz - Most of these kids are growing up on the decades of what was quality from the past. Not many are watching modern stuff (at least according to my kids and their friends).
Vigor - 2/28/2024, 10:28 AM
@Matchesz - that's kind of bullshit because you still get adult geared movies amidst the projects targeting younger audiences. I wouldn't let a kid watch Dr strange 2. Eternals was very mature. And echo recently was rated MA.
Vigor - 2/28/2024, 10:29 AM
@Matchesz - and I can't forget guardians3 (which somehow always gets lost in the conversation).
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2024, 10:35 AM
I thought we already knew about the Serpent Society being removed or atleast having a more reduced role before so this isn’t exactly news (which isn’t even that but still rumors).

Anyway , I think they were just going to be the bad guys in the opening of the film akin to Batroc in TWS where it helps re-establish Sam aswell as possibly introduce Joaquin Torres as the new Falcon.

There was also a rumor that Rosa Salazar’s Diamondback would be working for the Leader…

If true , I could see The Serpent Society being hired by him to maybe steal something but they are thwarted and most are likely arrested but she escapes with whatever the Leader wanted for his plan.
soberchimera - 2/28/2024, 10:35 AM
Serpent Society should be saved for another film entirely. Reducing them to minor villains just goes to show the filmmakers don’t understand their importance in the Captain America mythos.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/28/2024, 10:38 AM
Daniel Richtman needs a share of all revenue this site makes and he needs to be a co-author on these “articles.”
ObserverIO - 2/28/2024, 10:38 AM
Remember when they jokingly revealed that Captain America 3 was gonna be called 'The Serpent Society' before revealing the true title as 'Civil War', which was basically a massive game-changing movie event and essentially Avengers 2.5?

Well I think they just did that but with the actual production.
FlopWatchers5 - 2/28/2024, 10:40 AM
his new suit looking crispy asf, with that wakanda assist ⭐️
TheFinestSmack - 2/28/2024, 10:42 AM
At this point i have no interest in "Cap" 4 or Thunderbolts. They all come from previous missteps that i don't care at all about. And everything I see about either of them seems lame. Sucks that Deadpool 3 will probably be good, and then we have these two bombs to follow it.
WakandaTech - 2/28/2024, 10:42 AM
Young Avengers will never be made

Unless they pressure shame Feige into doing it

That would be a guaranteed financial flop
WakandaTech - 2/28/2024, 10:46 AM
Feige and Marvel have so much riding on Deadpool 3

If this movie fails I don't see how the MCU ever recovers from it Dumpster Fire disaster it inflicted on itself
Scarilian - 2/28/2024, 10:55 AM
@WakandaTech -
@WakandaTech -
Even if Deadpool 3 is a financial success, Disney would still come out of this year likely losing a lot of money, the MCU would still be reliant on the 2025 films all being successful and they'd still face problems due to how badly Phase 4 and Phase 5 have been received.
ShellHead - 2/28/2024, 10:56 AM
Good thing Marvel doesn't come to comment sections like these and listen to your takes because... whoo boy y'all are weird
GeneralZod - 2/28/2024, 11:02 AM
It seems that Serpent Society was a side-plot that probably was inserted to make them look like the Keystone Cops for comedic relief. And the studio, whose ass has been thoroughly kicked by Bob Iger, has gotten the message that the days of Marvel-as-a-Hobby are over. I'm looking forward to a Marvel super-hero movie that takes its subject matter seriously. This film might actually be very good.
Scarilian - 2/28/2024, 11:04 AM
I don't expect any additional live-action films to happens.

2025: Captain America 4 (May), Thunderbolts (July)
2026: Fantastic Four (May), Spider-man 4 (July), Blade (Nov)
2027: Avengers 5 (May), Avengers Secret Wars Part 1 (Nov)
2028: Avengers Secret Wars Part 2 (May)

• Captain America 4 being delayed gives them more time to work on that
• Thunderbolts being pushed back
• Fantastic Four being pushed to 2026 to take the May release date previously occupied by Avengers 5
• Avengers 5 being pushed back a year to 2027
• Secret Wars Part 1 releasing in November 2027, similar to the original plan for two Avengers films in a year
• Secret Wars Part 2 releasing in May 2028 as the 20th anniversary of the MCU and ending setting up a full reboot
Scarilian - 2/28/2024, 11:15 AM
At the moment Disney seem to be taking the Star Wars approach of just announcing countless projects that will never end up happening in order to mislead people into thinking they have a plan:

Armour Wars, Young Avengers, Shang Chi 2, Eternals 2, Doctor Strange 3, Thor 5, Black Panther 3, Captain Marvel 3, Nova, World War Hulks, The X-Men, Ghost Rider, Midnight Suns

None of this will end up happening if the finances are not there to support it. At the moment it seems more like we get Secret Wars and that'll be it, perhaps a full reboot somewhere down the line.

View Recorder