THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson Shares A Blunt Response When Asked About Her Future As Captain Marvel
Related:

Kurban - 3/7/2024, 5:24 AM
This movie was doomed from the start.
ObserverIO - 3/7/2024, 5:55 AM
@Kurban - Doomed to make a billion dollars?
Urubrodi - 3/7/2024, 6:23 AM
@ObserverIO - we all know why it made that much money and it has nothing to do with the actual quality of it, the second movie gives a more accurate representation of how people feel about this character
Kurban - 3/7/2024, 6:29 AM
@ObserverIO - A monkey’s paw of short term profit yielding zero long-term interest. You’re as shortsighted as Marvel’s execs if you think that means shit.
MisterDoctor217 - 3/7/2024, 5:37 AM
Lol at the HERo
ObserverIO - 3/7/2024, 5:52 AM
Captain Batman.
ObserverIO - 3/7/2024, 5:54 AM
I do love the detail of the Ms. Marvel strikes though.
BritishMonkey - 3/7/2024, 6:21 AM
I never asked for this...

