THE MARVELS Box Office Earnings Continue To Trend Downward In Latest Update

It was previously thought that The Marvels would end its box office run somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 million but it now looks as if the film will finish up much lower.

Word has come down from some of the leading industry box office analysts that the film is likely to exit theaters between $200-$210 million.

The Marvels has an estimated production budget of $220 million with Disney spending roughly another $100 million on marketing. Combine that with the fact that theater revenue is split 50/50 between the studio and cinema chains, the film is going to be a huge loss for Marvel/Disney.

It seems international earnings have slowed up so much that Disney is going to stop reporting on box office earnings outside of North America.

Recently, Bob Iger came under fire for divisive comments he made that asserted that the reason the film is failing to resonate with critics and audiences alike is due to the fact that Covid protocols prevented on set supervision of the Nia DaCosta-directed film.

Disney's The Marvels grossed an estimated $2.51M this weekend (from 2,200 locations). Estimated total domestic gross stands at $80.74M.#TheMarvels #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/mG1CUJ6r2X — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) December 3, 2023 Marvel's THE MARVELS is nearing $200M worldwide--$116.3M int'l, $80.7M domestic, $197M total.



From Disney: "With The Marvels box office now winding down, we will stop weekend reporting of international/global grosses on this title."



4th week. Ouch. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) December 3, 2023 ‘THE MARVELS’ is tracking to end its theatrical run earning $210M globally.



The movie had a $220M budget plus $100M on marketing, according to Variety.



This would also be the lowest grossing MCU movie ever. pic.twitter.com/Sur4jgJMCQ — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 3, 2023

