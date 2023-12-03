THE MARVELS Box Office Earnings Continue To Trend Downward In Latest Update

Don't expect The Marvels to have an Elemental-esque rebound after a disastrous opening weekend as the latest box office report paints a dire picture.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 03, 2023 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

It was previously thought that The Marvels would end its box office run somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 million but it now looks as if the film will finish up much lower.

Word has come down from some of the leading industry box office analysts that the film is likely to exit theaters between $200-$210 million.

The Marvels has an estimated production budget of $220 million with Disney spending roughly another $100 million on marketing. Combine that with the fact that theater revenue is split 50/50 between the studio and cinema chains, the film is going to be a huge loss for Marvel/Disney.

It seems international earnings have slowed up so much that Disney is going to stop reporting on box office earnings outside of North America.

Recently, Bob Iger came under fire for divisive comments he made that asserted that the reason the film is failing to resonate with critics and audiences alike is due to the fact that Covid protocols prevented on set supervision of the Nia DaCosta-directed film.

Do you agree with Iger's sentiments or do you think the problem lies elsewhere? Let us know in the comment section below.

The Marvels stars Brie Larson (Short Term 12, Fast X) as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris (The Photograph, Candyman) as Monica Rambeau/Photon, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, Zawe Ashton (Not Safe For Work, Nocturnal Animals) as Dar-Benn.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, The Bay), Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class, Concrete Utopia), and Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion). 

Teaming up changes everything everyone.

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.'
DrReedRichards - 12/3/2023, 2:40 PM
Unwarranted but necessary.
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 12/3/2023, 2:42 PM
very cool
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 3:12 PM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - yes, it’s warranted. The movie isn’t good. And it was totally unnecessary, but it’s Disney. Bob needs Kevin on a leash.
DrReedRichards - 12/3/2023, 3:17 PM
@worcestershire -
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 3:27 PM
Go troll somewhere and someone else bub
DrReedRichards - 12/3/2023, 3:38 PM
@worcestershire -

You're the one twisting my words in some threads (like this one) or outright insulting me in others...



...but somehow I'm the one trolling?
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 3:42 PM
@DrReedRichards - You nailed it!
ModHaterSLADE - 12/3/2023, 2:43 PM
Figures. People are growing tired of mediocre super hero flicks with the same action/comedy formula. Hope Iger really takes his own advice and starts choosing quality of quantity sooner than later.
HammerLegFoot - 12/3/2023, 2:44 PM
"Why do we fall? To learn to pick ourselves back up."

~Snoop Dogg
ProfessorWhy - 12/3/2023, 3:05 PM
@HammerLegFoot - was actually Snoop's dad that said that, Thomas Dogg
DarthAlgar - 12/3/2023, 3:34 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Vernell Dogg
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 2:45 PM
Only thing I want to happen is for people to stop getting on wildling for only reporting the flash failures. He's clearly reported every update from the marvels failing as well. He's going to post whatever gets the most clicks, comments (which leads to more clicks), and maybe controversy. Negativity breeds excitement among the human species

Yes I'm defending wildling
bobevanz - 12/3/2023, 2:49 PM
@Vigor - lol you would defend him
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 2:53 PM
@bobevanz - I defend anyone or anything that's unjustly piled on. That's the libra in me.
He has his faults but I think he gets too much shit here
marvel72 - 12/3/2023, 3:02 PM
@Vigor - But this isn't Josh.
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 3:14 PM
@Vigor - this article was posted by Mark Julian
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 3:22 PM
@marvel72 @worcestershire

Ahhh the 1 time I don't check the author
worcestershire - 12/3/2023, 3:24 PM
@Vigor - happens to the best of us
DarthAlgar - 12/3/2023, 3:32 PM
@Vigor - Maybe if you took Josh's junk out of your mouth for 5 minutes, you'd see that this isn't his article.


I see you've now come to that realization, but good lord you just keep embarrassing yourself.
Thing94 - 12/3/2023, 2:47 PM
Bring on the Young Avengers, right Disney? Want to lose even more money?

LOL
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 2:51 PM
@Thing94 - i know this failure will mean I'm not getting a lot of the things I'm looking forward to such as young avengers, capt marvel/rogue moment, more disney plus content. For that I'm bummed. But perhaps they need to take a step back to take 2 steps forward
Doomsday8888 - 12/3/2023, 2:49 PM
The face of the MCU, everyone.

More like, the ABSOLUTE STATE of the MCU, lel.
bobevanz - 12/3/2023, 2:49 PM
Bad movies don't make money, color me surprised. Now give me a Godzilla Minus One article ffs
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/3/2023, 2:54 PM
@bobevanz - BvS made like 800 mill
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 2:50 PM


something incredible happened.

In the theater near where I live, this guy watched The Marvels 3 times!!!

UPDATE: Sadly, it turned out the guy had died during the first showing, and it was only after 2 more showings at closing time that this was discovered.

R.I.P.
Vigor - 12/3/2023, 2:52 PM
@DocSpock - how long were you waiting to post that joke
Doomsday8888 - 12/3/2023, 2:54 PM
@DocSpock
Where's this guy when you needed him?
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 2:56 PM
@Doomsday8888 -

He's at home watching the Flash for the 53rd time.
Doomsday8888 - 12/3/2023, 2:59 PM
@DocSpock
marvel72 - 12/3/2023, 3:06 PM
@DocSpock -
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 3:37 PM
@Doomsday8888 -

Well, geez Brie, I'd still do ya, but yeah, your movie did suck.
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 3:41 PM
@marvel72 -

I'm really old, & I get drunk a lot. I feel your pain bro.
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 3:45 PM
@DocSpock - Holy Crap! For Real?
lazlodaytona - 12/3/2023, 3:46 PM
@Doomsday8888 - comes across kinda pervie.
mountainman - 12/3/2023, 2:53 PM
No way this makes $100 million delostic.

It may not even hit $200 million worldwide.

What a dud.
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 2:59 PM
@mountainman -

HEY! Wait for the final totals.

This movie is still taking in dozens of nickels EVERY day!
mountainman - 12/3/2023, 3:01 PM
@DocSpock - Just did some math on these numbers.

About $1100 per theater.

That’s about 108 tickets total per theater.

Assuming about 20 showings over the weekend, that’s about 5 tickets per showing lol.
DocSpock - 12/3/2023, 3:39 PM
@mountainman -

Well yeah, 5 people. that many people get drunk and go in the wrong theater every night.
dracula - 12/3/2023, 2:58 PM
Marvel's first 100% undeniable bomb. There is no possible way to make this look successful and attempts to have just made other stuff look sad.
TheLight - 12/3/2023, 2:58 PM
"Don't expect The Marvels to have an Elemental-esque rebound after a disastrous opening weekend as the latest box office report paints a dire picture."

I mean it's pretty hard to top THIS gem😂.
