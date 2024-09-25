THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals We Almost Got To See One Of Captain Marvel's Best Comic Book Costumes

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals We Almost Got To See One Of Captain Marvel's Best Comic Book Costumes

More concept art from The Marvels has been revealed, this time showcasing a costume for Carol Danvers that borrows heavily from Jen Bartel's fan-favourite design. Take a closer look after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

The Marvels became one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office flops when it opened last year. What should have been an epic event movie felt like an extended episode of a Disney+ TV series and despite filmmaker Nia DaCosta's best efforts, the sequel struggled to soar.

The costume designs split opinions but one piece of concept art from The Marvels: Art of The Movie has revealed a Captain Marvel suit based on the fan-favourite comic book version by Jen Bartel. 

The response online to this has been overwhelmingly positive, with many questioning why this didn't make it into the movie. Also below are other cosmic designs inspired by the source material, and it's clear the Captain Marvel sequel wasn't lacking ambition...during pre-production, at least. 

Carol Danvers actor Brie Larson was asked earlier this year about possibly reuniting with her The Marvels co-stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

"I just loved being with those ladies so much," the Oscar-winner said. "And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one."

"It’s all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you."

As for whether she'll appear in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, Larson responded, "I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything, because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say. So I’ll just say that I can’t say."

Check out this new The Marvels concept art in the X posts below.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now streaming on Disney+.

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau Nearly Donned Classic Ms. Marvel Suit
Related:

THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau Nearly Donned Classic Ms. Marvel Suit
THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson To Make West End Debut As ELEKTRA In Revival Of Sophocles' Greek Tragedy
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson To Make West End Debut As ELEKTRA In Revival Of Sophocles' Greek Tragedy
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/25/2024, 1:48 PM
Gotta cover up those shoulders and arms because #metoo.

This omission cost Marvel Studios at least $100 million in box office revenue from the $206 million The Marvels.
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 1:51 PM
@GeneralZod - her biceps couldn't save that wet fart of a movie
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 1:52 PM
Deadpool 3 is making back their losses from The Marvels and Ant-Man lol so really they're breaking even, but you won't hear that from anyone else
mountainman
mountainman - 9/25/2024, 2:01 PM
@bobevanz - Inside Out 2 made a ton of bank this year too. Disney has probably made up for their terrible 2023 by now.
Evansly
Evansly - 9/25/2024, 2:40 PM
@mountainman - What a great movie too. Made me terrified for when my daughter hits puberty though
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 1:55 PM
Yes, that's the costume "fans" wanted, not the Warbird outfit that for some reason was gonna go to that other dude.
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 9/25/2024, 2:49 PM
@HashTagSwagg - what do you mean by that "dude" comment? You implying that she looks like a man???
Vigor
Vigor - 9/25/2024, 1:56 PM
Ok that costume is mean. But it has to come with a personality growth from Carol. This costume screams confidence. I need to see Carol knocked down (rogue taking her powers) and then re earning her confidence and strength and wearing this. A nice juxtaposed from rogues costume
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/25/2024, 1:57 PM
Should we not try to forget this movie ever happened

You know the shareholders sure are

The movie lost close to 250 Million dollars

Biggest CBM disaster in History
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 9/25/2024, 2:08 PM
They should bring her Endgame costume back. Also Recast T'Challa and bring his Civil War suit back. This time no CG, I want to see the details in the suit

User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 9/25/2024, 2:15 PM
Shows too much skin can't have that!
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/25/2024, 2:16 PM
Not the best of thr Marvel movie bunch, but still better than the one that came before...which is mad. That 1 made over a billion (thanks to its release window in between Infinity War and Endgame) and this one didn't even break even...

People can argue it all they want but the truth is it was really down to fatigue setting in and timing.

Polaris
Polaris - 9/25/2024, 2:20 PM
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/25/2024, 2:24 PM
Let the characters be hot. Ain’t nothing wrong with it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 2:24 PM
her movie sucked because it was shit
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/25/2024, 2:34 PM

Another article on this??

It doesn’t matter what the broads are wearing when the movie is total garbage.
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 9/25/2024, 2:51 PM
The movie would have done a lot better if she was wearing the proper costume. Y'all know which one I'm taking about.... Don't play.
I mean.. It would have taken extensive gym work to do it proper justice... But watevs. Rhymes has spoken

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder