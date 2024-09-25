THE MARVELS Concept Art Reveals We Almost Got To See One Of Captain Marvel's Best Comic Book Costumes

The Marvels became one of Marvel Studios' biggest box office flops when it opened last year. What should have been an epic event movie felt like an extended episode of a Disney+ TV series and despite filmmaker Nia DaCosta's best efforts, the sequel struggled to soar.

The costume designs split opinions but one piece of concept art from The Marvels: Art of The Movie has revealed a Captain Marvel suit based on the fan-favourite comic book version by Jen Bartel.

The response online to this has been overwhelmingly positive, with many questioning why this didn't make it into the movie. Also below are other cosmic designs inspired by the source material, and it's clear the Captain Marvel sequel wasn't lacking ambition...during pre-production, at least.

Carol Danvers actor Brie Larson was asked earlier this year about possibly reuniting with her The Marvels co-stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

"I just loved being with those ladies so much," the Oscar-winner said. "And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I’m at in my life, which is, there’s no one superhero that can save us. It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one."

"It’s all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me. And you know, as for the future, there’s things that I know, but I can’t tell you."

As for whether she'll appear in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, Larson responded, "I can’t say anything and I can’t even say that I don’t know anything, because that might mean that there’s something to say or not say. So I’ll just say that I can’t say."

Check out this new The Marvels concept art in the X posts below.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

The Marvels is now streaming on Disney+.