THE MARVELS Director Nia DaCosta Says She Was "Pushing For More [SPOILERS]" In The Movie

In a new interview, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta reveals that she argued with Kevin Feige about adding more... Uncanny characters in the MCU sequel.

By MarkCassidy - Nov 27, 2023 09:11 PM EST
We're sure the majority of you have seen The Marvels by now, but just in case, major spoilers follow from this point on.

Towards the end of the Captain Marvel sequel, the villainous Dar-Benn uses both Quantum Bands to create a hole between Earth and Hala in an attempt to drain the energy of Earth's sun and reignite that of her home planet. Monica manages to close the rift, trapping herself in another universe in the process.

In the mid-credits scene, Monica wakes up in a medical lab with her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch) by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast (voiced by X-Men: The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammar), enters the room.

It's a huge moment and will likely have major ramifications for the MCU going forward. Whether the sequence will directly lead into Marvel's X-Men reboot remains to be seen, but director Nia DaCosta has now revealed that she originally wanted to add more mutant characters to the movie.

In the interview clip below, the filmmaker says she was always "pushing for more X-Men," which led to "fights" with Kevin Feige, who told her, "we have to just be very calm about this."

It would be interesting to find out which specific characters she wanted to include, but Beast does mention Charles Xavier, so he might well be one. 

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

