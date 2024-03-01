THE MARVELS Star Teyonah Parris Only Found Out Beast Was In The Post-Credits Scene When She Watched The Movie

The Marvels star Teyonah Parris has revealed that she only found out that her character, Monica Rambeau, shared a scene with Beast in the post-credits when she sat down to watch the movie for the first time.

In the stinger, Monica wakes up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn to find her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast (voiced by X-Men: The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammar), enters the room.

While chatting to ET, Parris explained that she shot the scene in question with an actor in a lab coat, who she assumed would just be playing a "normal doctor." She also confirms that a scene in which Monica chooses her superhero name was filmed, but didn't make the final cut of the movie.

We assume it's Photon (as rumored), but Parris doesn't clarify here in case it's not officially "MCU canon."

Teyonah Parris filmed her superhero name reveal for #TheMarvels, but it was cut from the movie! She was also kept in the dark about filming with Beast in the mid-credits scene



More from our @etnow chat here: https://t.co/ILTe3AkATQ pic.twitter.com/bhF1Dcr69X — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) February 29, 2024

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to steam on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.