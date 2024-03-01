THE MARVELS Star Teyonah Parris Only Found Out Beast Was In The Post-Credits Scene When She Watched The Movie

Despite sharing a scene with the character, Teyonah Parris has revealed that she was kept in the dark about Beast's cameo while filming The Marvels...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 01, 2024 11:03 AM EST
The Marvels star Teyonah Parris has revealed that she only found out that her character, Monica Rambeau, shared a scene with Beast in the post-credits when she sat down to watch the movie for the first time.

In the stinger, Monica wakes up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn to find her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast (voiced by X-Men: The Last Stand's Kelsey Grammar), enters the room.

While chatting to ET, Parris explained that she shot the scene in question with an actor in a lab coat, who she assumed would just be playing a "normal doctor." She also confirms that a scene in which Monica chooses her superhero name was filmed, but didn't make the final cut of the movie.

We assume it's Photon (as rumored), but Parris doesn't clarify here in case it's not officially "MCU canon."

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to steam on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 13.

HammerLegFoot - 3/1/2024, 11:30 AM
Really cant wait for the future
ClintThaHamster - 3/1/2024, 11:35 AM
@HammerLegFoot - It's always a day away . . .
DarthOmega - 3/1/2024, 11:35 AM



HulkisHoly - 3/1/2024, 11:41 AM
That’s not a good sign
MotherGooseUPus - 3/1/2024, 11:41 AM
The movie was bad. the post credit scene was good for what it was and hopefully setups the future for Xmen... but while i watched it i can't help but think of what a stale and bad actress Lashana Lynch... PLEASE keep her away from future MCU movies.

I'm off to see Dune Part II. CAN"T F*CKING WAIT
DevilsDreams - 3/1/2024, 11:49 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - yeah... it was not great... they even tried to make Captain Marvel a disney princess...
TheManWithoutFear - 3/1/2024, 11:44 AM
Beast looked literally perfect.
DarthOmega - 3/1/2024, 11:56 AM
@TheManWithoutFear - The textures were absolutely perfect. But the animation wasn't quite there. The closest we had to perfect animation was Thanos (in certain scenes) and Hulk in Endgame
TheManWithoutFear - 3/1/2024, 11:58 AM
@DarthOmega - I love that scene in Endgame. The radiation's mostly gamma.
ModHaterSLADE - 3/1/2024, 11:47 AM
What a pleasant surprise then, probably the best thing about this one.
MarvelousMarty - 3/1/2024, 11:50 AM
The one person in the theatre went nuts.
theBlackSquare - 3/1/2024, 11:51 AM
Haven't seen this yet. Did anyone out there enjoy this film? Is it fine or is it actually just quite bad? Guessing it's not good from what I've seen.
MarkCassidy - 3/1/2024, 11:56 AM
@theBlackSquare - It's fine... I thought it was entertaining, but it's all over the place in the third act. It's definitely not the disaster a lot of people would have you believe.
GhostDog - 3/1/2024, 11:52 AM
That sounds...not good

