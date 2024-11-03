ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Preview Reimagines Krypton And The Man Of Tomorrow's Mother Lara Lor-Van

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 Preview Reimagines Krypton And The Man Of Tomorrow's Mother Lara Lor-Van

DC Comics has shared a first look at this week's Absolute Superman #1, the upcoming relaunch featuring a bold new take on the Man of Steel. It begins by taking us to a different version of Krypton...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 03, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

DC Comics' Absolute Superman goes on sale this Wednesday and will reimagine another of the publisher's most iconic characters. So much of the Man of Steel's history is deemed untouchable, meaning that changing it...well, it's not going to sit well with many fans. 

Regardless, in this first look at the issue (written by Jason Aaron with art by Rafa Sandoval), we head to a very different Krypton where we learn that the Klerics of the Science League are the ruling class and harnessing the planet's resources and red sun in a way that will inevitably lead to the planet's destruction.

Superman's mother Lara Lor-Van, meanwhile, works on fixing a harvester at a farm in the Redlands after being barred from joining the Klerics. Will Jor-El still be Superman's father? That remains to be seen, though it's clear these changes to the hero's home planet are the first of many big alterations. 

Talking to Newsarama, Aaron was asked what threats will see the Man of Tomorrow face in this series. 

"Well, you can see from the cover of #2 that he's fighting a whole army of Peacemakers. They're not the main villain of the story – these are the foot soldiers of the main villain. The main threat in these early issues is Lazarus Corp. Outside of Peacemaker, there are two other villains that will be a part of this first big opening story. One of them is a traditional Superman villain and one of them is very much not. You will see Lex Luthor at some point, but I think you can assume it's not going to be the kind of Luthor story you expect."

One of the things I noticed when I was looking at the different interpretations of Superman is that so many of them would have the familiar pieces in the places that we expected them to be, and I very much wanted to do the opposite of that. Anytime we meet a character in this book that we know from Superman's previous stories, they are not where they 'should be.' Some of that speaks to the nature of this world that is broken and so nothing has worked out like it should have, and some of that was about shaking up the villains."

"I didn't want to launch with another Superman versus Luthor story. I needed a villain that also spoke to the specific story I'm telling, in terms of what Superman's life has been like once he came to Earth and the hardships he's endured, the worst parts of the planet that he's seen, and Lazarus Corp is kind of the force that's at the very heart of that."

Check out those Absolute Superman #1 preview pages below. 

Absolute-Superman-1-1
Absolute-Superman-1-2
Absolute-Superman-1-3
Absolute-Superman-1-4
Absolute-Superman-1-5
Absolute-Superman-1-6

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress... without the family... without a home... what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1
Written by JASON AARON
Art & Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL
On Sale 11/6

DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More
Related:

DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 First Look Reveals The Dark Knight's INSANE New Batmobile (And It's Absolutely Massive)
Recommended For You:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 First Look Reveals The Dark Knight's INSANE New Batmobile (And It's Absolutely Massive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Frogman
Frogman - 11/3/2024, 6:35 AM
"Will Jor-El still be Superman's father? That remains to be seen"

The preview literally mentions "Jor".
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 11/3/2024, 7:17 AM
THANK YOU!

Also, who wrote THIS sentence, YODA?!??
“Talking to Newsarama, Aaron was asked what threats will see the Man of Tomorrow face in this series.”

🙄
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 11/3/2024, 7:34 AM
Loved Both Absolute Woderwoman and Batman, Cant wait for this

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder