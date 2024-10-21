DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More

During this weekend's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee shared several exciting updates about DC Comics' future plans during his annual "Jim Lee & Friends" panel.

Joined by writer Jeph Loeb, the artist announced a sequel to their acclaimed Batman: Hush series, to be published within the pages of DC’s ongoing Batman comic book series in 2025. A Hush 2 prelude will also be published in DC's Justice League Unlimited #1 on November 27.

There have already been loose sequels to the story, so we're definitely intrigued to learn what leads to another clash between the Dark Knight and Hush over two decades after the original.

Lee also revealed plans to bring back the DC Vertigo imprint as the home of DC's creator-owned comic books, graphic novels and collected editions.

Lee welcomed writer James Tynion IV to the stage, with a call-out to artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno in the crowd, confirming that their series, The Nice House by the Sea, will be going back to print on the first three sold-out issues as the first series to bear the new DC Vertigo imprint logo.

Tim Seely and Mitch Gerads spoke to the fans about Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature which, in a press release, is described as being set between the events of Peacemaker seasons one and two.

The upcoming five-issue comic book series features a Vigilante story by creators Seeley and Gerads paired with an Eagly story by creators Rex Ogle and Matteo Lolli, with James Gunn as story consultant. However, the latter has since confirmed that the story isn't set in DCU continuity...which we guess means it's in the DCEU?

Finally, Legendary Comics' Robert Napton and fan favourite writer Brian Buccellato were on hand to discuss the incredible reception to

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, the first-ever crossover series featuring the DC's superheroes and the Titans of Legendary's Monsterverse.

Napton and Buccellato also brought news to the fans in attendance, revealing plans for a June 2025 sequel series, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2. In that, the action moves to Legendary's Monsterverse, as DC's supervillains attempt to weaponize the Titans, with the League in hot pursuit to thwart their plans.

Along the way, we'll be treated to "titanized" versions of DC characters, plus the return of Legendary Comics' Colonel Shaw, and new Titans, including Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra.

Here's a first look at each of those newly announced titles.