DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More

DC Comics Announces BATMAN: HUSH 2, Vertigo's Return, JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2, And More

DC Comics shared some huge announcements during this weekend's New York Comic Con, including plans for Batman: Hush 2, a Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, a Peacemaker tie-in, and more...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2024 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

During this weekend's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee shared several exciting updates about DC Comics' future plans during his annual "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. 

Joined by writer Jeph Loeb, the artist announced a sequel to their acclaimed Batman: Hush series, to be published within the pages of DC’s ongoing Batman comic book series in 2025. A Hush 2 prelude will also be published in DC's Justice League Unlimited #1 on November 27.

There have already been loose sequels to the story, so we're definitely intrigued to learn what leads to another clash between the Dark Knight and Hush over two decades after the original. 

Lee also revealed plans to bring back the DC Vertigo imprint as the home of DC's creator-owned comic books, graphic novels and collected editions.

Lee welcomed writer James Tynion IV to the stage, with a call-out to artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno in the crowd, confirming that their series, The Nice House by the Sea, will be going back to print on the first three sold-out issues as the first series to bear the new DC Vertigo imprint logo.

Tim Seely and Mitch Gerads spoke to the fans about Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature which, in a press release, is described as being set between the events of Peacemaker seasons one and two. 

The upcoming five-issue comic book series features a Vigilante story by creators Seeley and Gerads paired with an Eagly story by creators Rex Ogle and Matteo Lolli, with James Gunn as story consultant. However, the latter has since confirmed that the story isn't set in DCU continuity...which we guess means it's in the DCEU?

Finally, Legendary Comics' Robert Napton and fan favourite writer Brian Buccellato were on hand to discuss the incredible reception to
Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, the first-ever crossover series featuring the DC's superheroes and the Titans of Legendary's Monsterverse.

Napton and Buccellato also brought news to the fans in attendance, revealing plans for a June 2025 sequel series, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2. In that, the action moves to Legendary's Monsterverse, as DC's supervillains attempt to weaponize the Titans, with the League in hot pursuit to thwart their plans.

Along the way, we'll be treated to "titanized" versions of DC characters, plus the return of Legendary Comics' Colonel Shaw, and new Titans, including Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra.

Here's a first look at each of those newly announced titles.

Batman-158-cov-col
TNHBTS-Cv1-NYCC-00111
VIGILANTE-AND-EAGLY-DOUBLE-FEATURE-CVR01
JLv-Gv-K-Cover01-Color-Final
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 First Look Reveals The Dark Knight's INSANE New Batmobile (And It's Absolutely Massive)
Related:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 First Look Reveals The Dark Knight's INSANE New Batmobile (And It's Absolutely Massive)
ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Puts An Unbelievable New Spin On Bruce Wayne's Origin And Supporting Cast - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 Puts An Unbelievable New Spin On Bruce Wayne's Origin And Supporting Cast - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder