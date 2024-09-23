METAMORPHO: THE ELEMENT MAN Comic Book Series Launching Ahead Of Hero's Debut In DC Studios' SUPERMAN

DC Comics has announced another new "All In" comic book series, this time from the A-List creative team of Al Ewing and Steve Lieber: Metamorpho: The Element Man!

The fan-favourite fab freak can change himself into any element in the human body and will make his live-action debut in DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman next summer. In that movie, he'll be played by Gotham star Anthony Carrigan.

While DC is relaunching a few different titles as part of its "All In" initiative (including an Ultimate Universe-style relaunch with its Absolute line), the plan is also for comics like this one to put the spotlight back on the publisher's characters in a way that's new reader friendly and something longterm fans can get on board with.

Here's the official description for the first issue ahead of the comic's launch this December:

To know him is to love him. He’s the one and only Rex Mason, alias Metamorpho...but can even he win out against Cy.C.L.O.P.S., the hairy eyeball of crime that gazes from the top of the pop charts to the lowest depths of evil - and even into the far-off, far-out Ra-Realm? To find out, the Element Man must survive a hand-picked assassin who can match him change for change...and that's just the first issue!

"This is 100% fun comics, delivered with total confidence, visceral joy and absolutely no winking to the camera," Ewing said in a press release. "It's a love letter to Bob Haney, Ramona Fradon and the spirit of superheroes at their wildest and weirdest - we're aiming to catch the essential fab-freakiness of Metamorpho-like lightning in a bottle and get groovy with it in our own special way."

"This is our take on classic DC comics," Ewing continued. "Done-in-ones that’ll satisfy discerning Metamaniacs month by month as they build up to something so far out that it might just be a one-way ticket to nowheresville for a certain freak of a thousand changes!"

"Who is the menacing Mister 3? What's the sinister secret of Sugar Sweet? Who's the target of Vandal Savage's million-year revenge? All these way-out mysteries and more will be answered in the New Age of Metamorpho - it's our Xmas gift to you!"

You can take a first look at Metamorpho: The Element Man #1's covers and interior artwork below.