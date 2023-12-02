THE BOYS Creator Really Wants To Make A SAGA Movie Or Television Show

As part of The Hollywood Reporter's profile of the 50 most powerful showrunners in Hollywood, the trade spoke with The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who revealed that tackling Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples' Saga comic is his dream project.

"Saga, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples. I’m obsessed with it. So insane and so grounded at the same time. Brian and Fiona, call me!", said Kripke to THR.

He then took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to double down on his statement, implying that he mostly agreed to do the profile to let BKV and Staples know that he's serious about adapting Saga.

Thanks for the smoke up my pooper, Hollywood Reporter! But mostly this is my desperate campaign to get Brian K. Vaughn & @fionastaples to let me have the rights to #Saga. I'll treat your baby well! @ImageComics



Eric Kripke & @MicheleFazekas https://t.co/sacueTBlR4 via @thr — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 30, 2023

First released in 2012, Saga was instantly one of the most critically-acclaimed and best-selling comic book titles. Described as Star Wars meets Game of Thrones, the comic book follows Hazel, the daughter of two people from opposing alien races.

The story is creatively told in the form of Hazel peering into the past, describing how her parents, Alana and Marko, met, fell in love, and reared her amid a bitterly fought and often gruesome conflict between two drastically different cosmic empires.

The series went on a lengthy hiatus from July 2018 to January 2022 to allow BKV and Staples time to recuperate from burnout and plan out the remaining arcs of the story. Today, the series is still very popular but hasn't quite reached the same heights as its initial run, with some fans stating that the lengthy hiatus and slow burning plot progression since the series' return has led to them losing interest.

To date, 66 issues of the series have been released and compiled into 11 tpb volumes.

Kripke's interest in Saga goes back to his Supernatural days, where he would sometimes have the cast wear Saga t-shirts or slip in references to the ongoing series.

While initially against Saga being turned into a TV show or movie, BKV eventually changed his mind, stating in 2017, "Maybe when the story is finished? I think Fiona and I are both open to Saga possibly being translated into another medium someday, and we’ve gotten a lot of very flattering offers, but for the moment, we’re just concentrating on trying to make the greatest comic book we can."

The monthly title reportedly crossed the halfway point with issue 54 and will be releasing issue 67 later this month. If there is not another lengthy hiatus, the comic should wrap up in another 4 or 5 years.

