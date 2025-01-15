AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 Variant Covers Include Spectacular Effort By Eisner-Nominated Artist Simone Di Meo

Writer Joe Kelly and artists Pepe Larraz and John Romita Jr. will begin a new era of Amazing Spider-Man this April. To celebrate what Marvel Comics calls the year's most anticipated launch, the debut issue will feature variant covers by today's top talent, including Eisner-nominated artist Simone Di Meo.

Depicting Spidey gracefully swinging across the skyline, the cover is a stunning example of Di Meo's vibrant and kinetic style. His first Marvel work in nearly five years, the cover marks Di Meo's long-awaited return to the House of Ideas following previous work on series like Champions and Immortal Hulk.

"This is my first Amazing Spider-Man cover," Di Meo shared in a press release. "That's already a great honor, but to be able to do it for a new launch by three legendary creators who I'm also a big fan of is even better. I'm sure that Joe, Pepe and John will do an incredible job on the series. I've been following all their work for many years, and they know how to weave the right webs - I can't wait to read it!"

In addition to gracing some of Marvel’s hottest series with gorgeous variant covers in the coming months, Di Meo is working on interiors for a yet-to-be-announced Marvel Comics series launching later this year.

Addressing his future at Marvel Comics, Di Meo said, "I'm really excited to be back working at Marvel. Being able to work with some of the most iconic characters in the world fills me with pride and emotion! The project we are building together is truly a dream. It will be a little longer before I’m able to talk about it, but it is something that I hope the fans will appreciate."

"The team and I are doing our best to create something unique. It is a new artistic challenge for me, but I love to challenge myself!"

The new Amazing Spider-Man promises to deliver classic Spidey storytelling with bold new horizons for the web-slinger; his supporting cast (including the recently redeemed Norman Osborn and Peter's new girlfriend Shay), and the greatest supervillains in all of pop culture.

This run finds Peter without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a rampaging Rhino who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven’t seen in over seven years? And what is the Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to these days?

Check out Di Meo’s new cover along with more Amazing Spider-Man #1 variant covers by Ryan Stegman and Lee Bermejo, plus a Hidden Gem cover by industry legend Gil Kane below.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Wraparound Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Virgin Variant Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Hidden Gem Variant Cover by GIL KANE

On Sale 4/9