Marvel Comics Announces The Return Of Knull, God Of Symbiotes, In October's VENOM #250

Marvel Comics has announced that Venom's upcoming landmark 250th issue hits stands in October and features the return of Knull, the Symbiote's greatest enemy (remember when that was Spider-Man?).

Written by current All-New Venom scribe Al Ewing and illustrated by superstar artist Terry Dodson, Venom #250 kicks off a major symbiote saga where Knull, the God of Symbiotes, seeks revenge on Venom, who is currently bonded to Mary Jane Watson.

Debuting in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's seminal run of Venom back in 2018, Knull immediately took a spot amongst Marvel's most feared and legendary supervillains, going on to headline his own crossover event with the King in Black and even making his big screen debut in last year's Venom: The Last Dance. Now, he's back with a vengeance, and Mary Jane has no idea what awaits her.

The giant-sized celebratory issue will also feature a tale by Eddie Brock: Carnage writer Charles Soule and All-New Venom artist Carlos Gomez set during Eddie Brock's time as Venom.

Following this issue, All-New Venom will once again go simply by Venom, returning to its legacy numbering with Venom #251. Here's an official description of the 250th issue:

THE RETURN OF KNULL! Mary Jane Watson is finally in the swing of things as the new Venom host, using their powers in all-new ways to be the hero the symbiote never knew it could be! But as she cleans up the streets of New York, she remains blissfully unaware of the strands of darkness leading off into the darkness of the void. Knull, the creator of all symbiotes, was killed by Eddie Brock. Nothing could bring him back... but Knull rules over nothing. Knull has returned, and word is racing across the stars to the one who took him down before to prepare to do it again. Will Venom be ready?

Sharing his tale on Knull’s appeal, Ewing said, "When Donny and Ryan brought Knull into being, they created the first new villain in a while with what I'd call 'big villain juice.' He's visually arresting, you know what he wants in one sentence, you can't talk him out of it, he's powerful enough to hold down a crossover...and he was given the wonderful luxury of going away for a while."

"When a big bad is allowed to lay fallow and drift into memory, what's remembered is all the things readers liked about them - and that's when it's time for a comeback. The final ingredient in a good villain - they may be down, but they're never out," the writer concluded.

Check out the cover below and stay tuned for more on Venom #250 as we have it.

VENOM #250

Written by AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

Art by TERRY DODSON, CARLOS GOMEZ & MORE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1