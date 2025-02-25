Marvel Comics' BRING ON THE BAD GUYS Event Will Put The Spotlight On Green Goblin, Doctor Doom, And More

This June, we'll behold the fury of Marvel's greatest supervillains in Bring on the Bad Guys, a seven-part event celebrating the nearly 50-year legacy of the groundbreaking Bring on the Bad Guys trade paperback.

Pioneering how comics were collected, the original Bring on the Bad Guys collected key early stories of Marvel's most iconic supervillains. This new iteration promises to deliver a blood-pounding experience across seven one-shots starring those same infamous characters: Doctor Doom, Green Goblin, Abomination, Loki, Red Skull, Dormammu, and Mephisto.

The overarching saga will be spearheaded by Emmy Award-winning writer Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) who kicks things off in Bring on the Bad Guys: Doctor Doom alongside artist Stefano Raffaele. He'll later return for the finale (revolving around Mephisto), though the creative teams for the rest of the one-shots have yet to be revealed.

Guggenheim will also write a special backup story in each one-shot shedding light on Mephisto’s dastardly plot and revealing the origin of the mysterious Sister Sorrow, a new villain who plays a pivotal role in the event.

Here's the official description for Bring on the Bad Guys:

THE BALANCE OF POWER IS FOREVER CHANGED! Mephisto seeks enough souls to power an ancient artifact called the SOUL FORGE – destined to give him dominion over ALL human souls! Doom must stop him at all costs, but who is the mysterious Sister Sorrow, and what is her connection to Mephisto’s ultimate scheme?

"As someone who grew up with the original Bring On the Bad Guys on his bedroom shelf, this project is particularly exciting to me," Guggenheim shared. "It’s been a while since I had the chance to work with other writers on a crossover event and I’m truly enjoying the collaboration."

"Marvel has such a rich roster of antagonists and it’s a huge amount of fun to not only give them their time to shine but also add a new villain to their ranks - Sister Sorrow - who is every bit as dangerous and formidable as these classic villains," the writer added.

"Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared," Editor Mark Paniccia said of the series. "Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."

Below, you can check out Mike McKone's homage to John Romita's original cover along with the first of Lee Bermejo's main covers. We also have a first look at Sister Sorrow courtesy of an eye-catching variant cover by Leirix.