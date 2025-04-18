Marvel Comics Revives Controversial SWIMSUIT SPECIAL 30 Years After Cancellation; First Artwork Released

30 years after the concept was shelved, Marvel Comics has revived its controversial Swimsuit Special to tie in with a new Marvel Rivals Summer update...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 18, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Source: Marvel.com

Three decades after being shelved by Marvel Comics, the Marvel Swimsuit Special is returning for modern audiences to tie in with a new Marvel Rivals Summer update.

A parody of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Special, the Marvel Swimsuit Special was cancelled back in the mid-90s in the midst of continued criticism for its objectification of characters (though we don't know for certain that this is why the concept was scrapped).

The new comic book will release in July after a “long-demanded return” to tie in with Marvel Rivals, and will feature designs for new costumes coming to the game. Players will be able to purchase new swimsuit skins for popular heroes, such as Storm, Scarlet Witch, The Incredible Hulk and more.

This new take in the Swimsuit Special will also have a story, "so you can pretend you’re reading it for the articles."

"Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel’s heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world!"

Primarily an artist showcase, Marvel Swimsuit Special presented pinups from the industry’s top talents in a magazine-style format, complete with tongue-in-cheek articles and descriptions. Each year, a light-hearted plot brought the heroes to a different setting, from the jungles of the Savage Land to the shores of Monster Island.

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1 continues the tradition with an overarching story by Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and drawn by superstar artist Nick Bradshaw that stars Earth's Mightiest fashion designer, Janet Van Dyne, aka the Wasp! In addition to Bradshaw, fans can look forward to unforgettable, instantly-iconic imagery from top artists like Nic Klein, Marguerite Sauvage, Luciano Vecchio, and more. The issue will also include designs for new costumes coming soon to Marvel Rivals, the mega popular multiplayer video game from Marvel Games and NetEase Games.

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1

Written by TIM SEELEY & TONY FLEECS

Art by NICK BRADSHAW, NIC KLEIN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE

Wraparound Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Wraparound Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

On Sale 7/9

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/18/2025, 8:01 AM
Rivals is going to make a ton off of these
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/18/2025, 8:07 AM
the mcu needs to adopt this heroic story to film as soon as possible
User Comment Image
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/18/2025, 8:09 AM
The entertainment industry is healing.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/18/2025, 8:10 AM
Where is the Silver Surfer?
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/18/2025, 8:19 AM
Did I wake up into a multiverse?
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/18/2025, 8:26 AM
Looks like Gooning is back, lads!

