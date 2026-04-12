New X-Men Event DNX Teased By Marvel Comics: Who, Or What, Is White Beast?

Marvel Comics has a lot of events in store for us this year, from Spider-Man/Venom crossover Death Spiral to the upcoming Queen in Black and Avengers: Armageddon stories (the latter will reportedly have as big an impact on Earth's Mightiest Heroes as "Avengers: Disassembled").

Today, the publisher is teasing something big for the X-Men because, as the tagline puts it, "Evolution Is Contagious." A brief press release adds, "Stay tuned next week for the announcement of DNX, a new comic book event series from X-Men and Blood Hunt writer Jed MacKay and acclaimed artist Federico Vicentini, coming this September."

As for what we can expect from DNX, that's a mystery for now, but a closer look at the teaser artwork below reveals what seems to be a white-haired Beast. The current version of Hank McCoy has no memory of his transformation into Dark Beast on Krakoa, so this may be his next evolution.

There have been perhaps one too many crossovers since the X-Men line was relaunched for the post-Krakoan Age. Adding another to the mix is certainly a choice on Marvel's part, but this one seems to be focused mostly on the main X-Men title also written by McKay.

As Bleeding Cool has pointed out, we may have had our first look at what's to come in DNX, thanks to a preview of the Armageddon/X-Men #1 GCD one-shot set for release on May 2.

Tom Brevoort, Senior Vice President, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor at Marvel Comics, previously said, "We're releasing an Armageddon/X-Men one-shot that will have both an Armageddon story and an X-Men story that sets up a particular thing. There will be another X-Men event coming up. You might even see something about it on Comics Giveaway Day."

"But we're going to have a little more space, again, due to the way some things fell. We got a little choked on event stuff early on, and a certain number of X-Fans have not been shy about saying that," he continued. "The 'You keep putting your events in the middle of my books' crowd has been louder than usual because it's happened a little more often than we might've otherwise intended."

"So we'll probably go a somewhat longer period of time between the end of the Age of Revelation and the next thing. It probably won't seem like that long to people because there are 12 months in a year, but it's not going to happen in March. But it is coming. We know what it is. It's got a name and everything. We haven't told anybody the name," Brevoort added.

Stay tuned for more on DNX in the coming days...

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by CHIP ZDARSKY that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event...ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end.

PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event...and DOOM!

ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, JED MACKAY & RYAN NORTH

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANK ALPIZAR & DELIO DIAZ

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 5/2