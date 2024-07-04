Rogue Reassembles The UNCANNY X-MEN In New Trailer And Preview For Upcoming Comic Relaunch

Next month, industry superstars Gail Simone and David Marquez bring the X-Men home in a new run of Marvel Comics' flagship Uncanny X-Men series.

In the wake of the island nation of Krakoa's fall and Professor X's imprisonment, Rogue takes on the responsibility of leader by reuniting a core team of X-Men. It's a new era for one of the most groundbreaking titles in comic book history, and today, you can get a sneak peek at what's to come in a newly released Uncanny X-Men #1 trailer.

That features never-before-seen artwork, while we also have a lettered preview. The new artwork spotlights the issue's breathtaking opening battle against Sadurang in Mexico City; as for the trailer, it shows the team settling into their new home in New Orleans and a glimpse at the Outliers, the four mutants who will inspire Rogue and the others to keep Xavier's dream alive.

In today’s world, mutants need the X-Men more than ever. With Professor X gone, Rogue reluctantly finds herself as the X-Man designated to keep the team together. Rogue, Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee forge a new home in a New Orleans, and when four mysterious young mutants show up at their doorstep, that home becomes a haven.

Protecting mutants from a world that hates and fears them, and using their powers to ensure there’s a future worth living in. They are the Uncanny X-Men!

"The shadows of the giants who have worked on this book are all over the landscape, and it gets a little emotional to think about," Simone says of the relaunch. "Everyone has an X-Man they feel speaks to them directly. There's no other franchise like it in comics. It’s an honor and a thrill and a panic, all at once."

"My first idea was, I want to lay out a welcome mat for all readers: new, returning and lifelong. They deserve the best mutant stories I can give them. I want to focus on the humanity, no pun intended. Big action, big personalities."

The series feels very X-Men '97-inspired, no great surprise after that show's recent success on Disney+. However, it's clearly its own thing as well and seeing the team operate out of New Orleans should result in an interesting new dynamic for the team.

Check out the new trailer for Uncanny X-Men #1 below along with that lettered preview.

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Colors by MATTHEW WILSON