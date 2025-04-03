The Jade Giant Returns To PLANET HULK In First Look At Jonathan Hickman's New Event Series IMPERIAL

The Jade Giant Returns To PLANET HULK In First Look At Jonathan Hickman's New Event Series IMPERIAL

Jonathan Hickman teams up with Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello to redesign the Marvel cosmos in Imperial, a four-issue event that serves as the foundation for a new wave of galaxy-spanning titles...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 03, 2025 04:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has released a first look at Imperial, a new event series that launches this June and promises to revolutionize the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe. 

The four-part event series is written by visionary writer Jonathan Hickman, known for his transformative work on Fantastic Four, X-Men, Avengers and Marvel's new Ultimate line, and illustrated by Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello, two of Marvel's elite Stormbreaker artists.

Imperial lays the foundation for an entire new landscape of interconnected space-set comic series coming later this year, and that alone should make it the must-read comic book of the summer. 

Imperial kicks off with the elimination of several prominent intergalactic leaders. Nature abhors a vacuum, and as empires fall, rulers are overthrown, and power is seized, a new galactic order is born. 

The saga will deliver groundbreaking developments for various groups in the Marvel Universe, including Hulks, Black Panthers, Novas, Guardians of the Galaxy, and, as we learned in last week in X-Manhunt Omega #1, mutants. The finale of the X-Men's latest milestone crossover, X-Manhunt, saw Professor X depart to the stars to rescue his daughter, Xandra, deposed Majestrix of the Shi'ar Empire.

This new Imperial preview spotlights two main story threads. Coello's pages depict Hulk, She-Hulk and Brawn returning to the savage planet Sakaar, where Hulk raged and conquered in the epic Planet Hulk storyline.

Meanwhile, Vicentini's pages tease both hope and corruption as Star-Lord recruits Nova to help guard the galaxy against the coming turmoil - while his father J'Son plots how to take advantage of it.

Both sets of pages feature spectacular new character designs, showcasing the immense amount of creative energy these acclaimed artists are bringing to this all-new era of storytelling. 

Asked about his design process, Vicentini has said, "When creating the costumes, I wanted to go back a bit to the past, such as bringing back Star-Lord’s helmet, giving Nova an aviator-style jacket, and taking inspiration from classic heroes like Flash Gordon."

"Usually, Jonathan Hickman gives me a general idea of the character’s look in the script, and I work based on that," Coello added. "Tying the new look with the personality of the characters and having it make sense in this new era they’re entering. I think that She-Hulk is the one who underwent the biggest change."

You can check out this first look at Imperial #1 below. 

Imperial2025-1-Cover
Imperial2025-1-Coello-Interior-A
Imperial2025-1-Coello-Interior-B
Imperial2025-1-Coello-Interior-C
Imperial2025-1-Coello-Interior-D
Imperial2025-1-Coello-Interior-E
Imperial2025-1-Vicentini-Interior-A
Imperial2025-1-Vicentini-Interior-B
Imperial2025-1-Vicentini-Interior-C

IMPERIAL #1 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI & IBAN COELLO
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 6/4

Marvel Comics Reveals First Official Look At ALL-NEW VENOM (And This Is Going To Be Controversial)
Related:

Marvel Comics Reveals First Official Look At ALL-NEW VENOM (And This Is Going To Be Controversial)
Marvel Comics Reveals New Costume For Japanese Spider-Man In SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE Series
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Reveals New Costume For Japanese Spider-Man In SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder