The Jade Giant Returns To PLANET HULK In First Look At Jonathan Hickman's New Event Series IMPERIAL

Marvel Comics has released a first look at Imperial, a new event series that launches this June and promises to revolutionize the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe.

The four-part event series is written by visionary writer Jonathan Hickman, known for his transformative work on Fantastic Four, X-Men, Avengers and Marvel's new Ultimate line, and illustrated by Federico Vicentini and Iban Coello, two of Marvel's elite Stormbreaker artists.

Imperial lays the foundation for an entire new landscape of interconnected space-set comic series coming later this year, and that alone should make it the must-read comic book of the summer.

Imperial kicks off with the elimination of several prominent intergalactic leaders. Nature abhors a vacuum, and as empires fall, rulers are overthrown, and power is seized, a new galactic order is born.

The saga will deliver groundbreaking developments for various groups in the Marvel Universe, including Hulks, Black Panthers, Novas, Guardians of the Galaxy, and, as we learned in last week in X-Manhunt Omega #1, mutants. The finale of the X-Men's latest milestone crossover, X-Manhunt, saw Professor X depart to the stars to rescue his daughter, Xandra, deposed Majestrix of the Shi'ar Empire.

This new Imperial preview spotlights two main story threads. Coello's pages depict Hulk, She-Hulk and Brawn returning to the savage planet Sakaar, where Hulk raged and conquered in the epic Planet Hulk storyline.

Meanwhile, Vicentini's pages tease both hope and corruption as Star-Lord recruits Nova to help guard the galaxy against the coming turmoil - while his father J'Son plots how to take advantage of it.

Both sets of pages feature spectacular new character designs, showcasing the immense amount of creative energy these acclaimed artists are bringing to this all-new era of storytelling.

Asked about his design process, Vicentini has said, "When creating the costumes, I wanted to go back a bit to the past, such as bringing back Star-Lord’s helmet, giving Nova an aviator-style jacket, and taking inspiration from classic heroes like Flash Gordon."

"Usually, Jonathan Hickman gives me a general idea of the character’s look in the script, and I work based on that," Coello added. "Tying the new look with the personality of the characters and having it make sense in this new era they’re entering. I think that She-Hulk is the one who underwent the biggest change."

You can check out this first look at Imperial #1 below.