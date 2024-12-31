Bill Skarsgård Says He Talked To Andy Muschietti About THE BRAVE & THE BOLD; Comments On Lex Luthor Rumors

Bill Skarsgård Says He Talked To Andy Muschietti About THE BRAVE & THE BOLD; Comments On Lex Luthor Rumors

During a new interview, Nosferatu star Bill Skarsgård reveals that he would be interested in playing both Batman and The Joker, and that he has spoken to Andy Muschietti about The Brave and the Bold...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 31, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

In Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård takes on the title role of ancient vampire Count Orlok, and it was far from the actor's first time undergoing a twisted transformation to play a monstrous villain.

Skarsgård is, of course, best-known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the IT movies, and is set to return as the demonic entity in HBO/Max's Welcome To Derry spin-off series, which director Andy Muschietti is co-writing and producing.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Skarsgård was asked if he'd spoken to Muschietti about the planned DCU Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold. He said that he had, but wasn't "sure where he's at with it," and didn't give any indication that he'd actually talked about a potential part.

Host Josh Horowitz followed up by asking his guest if he's ever considered taking on a comic book movie role, and it sounds like Skarsgård would be interested in playing either Batman or The Joker (or both!) if the opportunity came his way.

“There's a pretty cool Joker in me, and it would be very sick.”

Horowitz followed-up by asking Skarsgård about the rumors that both he and his brother Alexander (The Northman) were in contention to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman prior to Nicholas Hoult landing the gig. The actor said he read the reports online and asked Alexander about it, but neither of them received a phone call.

Skarsgård is frequently fan-cast as The Joker, but there is a perception among some that he might be a little too obvious a choice to play that particular character. Batman would definitely be an outside-the-box idea, and one we're not sure how many Dark Knight fans would be on board with.

How would you feel about Bill Skarsgård playing either the Caped Crusader or the Clown Prince of Crime? Are there any other DC or Marvel characters you feel he'd be a better fit for? Drop us a comment down below.

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

Nosferatu is now playing in theaters in the US, and opens in The UK and Ireland on January 1.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:47 PM
Cast Armie the cannibal as Bruce you cowards
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/31/2024, 12:50 PM
@McMurdo - Eating bats is how you get a COVID
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:53 PM
@UncleHarm1 - LOL. Seriously though, we all know it came from the lab.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/31/2024, 12:49 PM
While I don't think we need yet another goddamn Joker at this point in time, the Pennywise guy as the Joker isn't the worst idea I've ever heard.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:55 PM
@Batmangina - honestly he'd probably kill it! Meanwhile Reeves is casting an Irish midget in the role with the world's worst make up artist following suit.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 12/31/2024, 12:51 PM
I'm starting to have Bill Skarsgard fatigue, he's everywhere
McMurdo
McMurdo - 12/31/2024, 12:59 PM
@DREAMER - he's like Pedro minus the moustache
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/31/2024, 12:58 PM
I can’t see him as Batman but obviously , he would be great as The Joker as obvious as it might be given him having played a murderous clown already…

User Comment Image


Regardless of the rumors not having been true , I think both him and Alexander could have been interesting choices for Lex (moreso sold on the latter then the former) though I’m perfectly happy with Nicholas Hoult’s in the role!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/31/2024, 1:01 PM
Dude is a hell of an actor but this casting seems too obvious

