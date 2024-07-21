Glen Powell Ignites BATMAN Speculation After Following James Gunn And Andy Muschietti On Instagram

Glen Powell's star is most definitely on the rise following impressive performances in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man and Twisters (which is now in theaters), and the highly in-demand actor has now ignited speculation that he might be in line to play Batman.

Fans have noticed that Powell recently started following DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and The Brave and The Bold director Andy Muschietti on Instagram, leading some to wonder whether he could be in the running to suit-up as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DCU movie.

Could there be something to this? Well, fans have noticed this sort of thing in the past and their casting theories proved to be on the money, but it's probably way too early for anyone to actually be in contention for our new Dark Knight. That doesn't mean some conversations couldn't have taken place, of course, but if this does have anything to do with The Brave and the Bold, we'd say it's more a case of Powell testing the waters to see if there's any interest there.

Despite previously stating that he wasn't particularly interested in playing a superhero, Powell did say that he was "always a Batman guy" in a more recent interview.

"I would have a wild take on Batman," he told GQ. "It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone - it’d probably be closer to Keaton."

Though he didn't share the screen with Batman (Christian Bale) himself, Powell actually had a small role in The Dark Knight Rises as a Wall Street broker who gets on the wrong side of Tom Hardy's Bane.

What do you think? Are people reading too much into Powell's social media activity? Do you think he'd make a good Batman? Let us know in the comments section.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."