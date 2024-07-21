Glen Powell Ignites BATMAN Speculation After Following James Gunn And Andy Muschietti On Instagram

There may be nothing at all to this, but Glen Powell has sent speculation into overdrive by following both James Gunn and The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti on social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Glen Powell's star is most definitely on the rise following impressive performances in the likes of Top Gun: Maverick, Hit Man and Twisters (which is now in theaters), and the highly in-demand actor has now ignited speculation that he might be in line to play Batman.

Fans have noticed that Powell recently started following DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn and The Brave and The Bold director Andy Muschietti on Instagram, leading some to wonder whether he could be in the running to suit-up as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DCU movie.

Could there be something to this? Well, fans have noticed this sort of thing in the past and their casting theories proved to be on the money, but it's probably way too early for anyone to actually be in contention for our new Dark Knight. That doesn't mean some conversations couldn't have taken place, of course, but if this does have anything to do with The Brave and the Bold, we'd say it's more a case of Powell testing the waters to see if there's any interest there.

Despite previously stating that he wasn't particularly interested in playing a superhero, Powell did say that he was "always a Batman guy" in a more recent interview.

"I would have a wild take on Batman," he told GQ. "It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone - it’d probably be closer to Keaton."

Though he didn't share the screen with Batman (Christian Bale) himself, Powell actually had a small role in The Dark Knight Rises as a Wall Street broker who gets on the wrong side of Tom Hardy's Bane.

What do you think? Are people reading too much into Powell's social media activity? Do you think he'd make a good Batman? Let us know in the comments section.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

1 2
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/21/2024, 2:36 PM
He could do it.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 7/21/2024, 2:37 PM
He could be a great Hal Jordan
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 7/21/2024, 3:11 PM
@Alucard28 - Yea...he gives off zero Batman vibes...more a Hal Jordan.
CaptainFlapjaks
CaptainFlapjaks - 7/21/2024, 2:38 PM
Im thinking booster gold
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/21/2024, 2:39 PM
You guys ready to be unburdened by what has been?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/21/2024, 3:34 PM
@Ryguy88 - hahahahahahahaha. God she is the worst
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2024, 2:40 PM
Ok but Bidet is out my guys ! Hell yeaaah cant wait to get deported !
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/21/2024, 3:23 PM
@Malatrova15 - You'll be fine. Him stepping down and Kamala stepping up actually makes this a real competition now.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2024, 3:27 PM
@ObserverIO - everyday i get closer to the light i came from
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/21/2024, 3:33 PM
@Malatrova15 - BYEden
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2024, 3:34 PM
@TheShape9859 - pls b ci
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/21/2024, 2:41 PM
Val Kilmer's heir apparent
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/21/2024, 3:24 PM
@ProfessorWhy - This cheesy mother[frick]er's got nothing on Kilmer.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 2:42 PM
this is a stock exchange there's no money
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2024, 2:46 PM
@harryba11zack - 4U
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/21/2024, 3:26 PM
@Malatrova15 - to steqal here
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/21/2024, 2:43 PM
Nope. Probably booster gold or someone from the authority
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 2:49 PM
@JFerguson - nah nuh bro, booster gold needs to save lives
User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/21/2024, 2:44 PM
I mean, Gunn's "Superman" movie as like 6 non-Superman related characters in it. I'm sure his Batman movie is going to have non-Batman characters in it too. Possibly Plastic Man or Booster Gold.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/21/2024, 2:47 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - maybe Pac Man...did you know they almost called him Puck Man but change it because of
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/21/2024, 3:29 PM
@Malatrova15 - Biden:
User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 7/21/2024, 2:49 PM
Isn't Green Lantern Corps further along in development than Brave and the Bold? Could be that he's up for Hal Jordan instead, feel like that might be a better fit
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/21/2024, 2:49 PM
Still hoping for Scott Summers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 3:05 PM
@thewanderer - yes please!!.

User Comment Image
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 7/21/2024, 2:50 PM
He's not right the choice for Batman. I'm thinking he'd be good for a character who's a bit more unknown to the GA, someone like Mister Miracle.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/21/2024, 2:51 PM
Ironically he was in the dark knight rises and gets attacked by Bane at Gotham’s stock exchange.
CoHost
CoHost - 7/21/2024, 2:52 PM
Is 35 "old" now?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/21/2024, 2:55 PM
@CoHost - In my humble opinion, it makes sense to cast People in their late twenties for most superhero roles, Just for longevity. Of course, if you have someone like Peter Parker, or somebody who's supposed to be old, it's a different story
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 2:58 PM
@CoHost - after 25 you are basically a corpse.
User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/21/2024, 2:53 PM
I wouldn't say no.
However, there is quite a lot going on with SM, CC, PM2, LC & SG.
I would just focus on making 1 good movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 2:55 PM
That is intetesting and could be possible that he is in talks with them or it could just be he’s a fan of them both so we’ll see…

PersonallyI think he fits Booster Gold , Hal or even Oliver Queen moreso to me then Bruce but would be willing to give him a shot if it comes to fruition.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/21/2024, 2:57 PM
How is that news he starting following him on twitter nothing special
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/21/2024, 3:00 PM
HE WOULD MAKE PERFECT HAL JORDAN.

CAST HIM AS HAL JORDAN
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/21/2024, 3:02 PM
Could work. Up till now, the only really good casting for Batman, in my opinion, was Ben Affleck.... And he never got to be in a good movie as the character
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2024, 3:15 PM
@Izaizaiza -

He was a lousy Batman in 2 lousy movies.

Alan Richson would be good as brutal Batman.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/21/2024, 3:12 PM
Glen is quite hot right now. I thought Booster Gold, but it is TV, and I just dont see him doing a TV hero right now, but I may be wrong.

However, if he's following Andy and James, it might as well be him going for Bats. Or he may be following them to get an audition.

Someone here said Green Lantern, which I know can't be right.

But Glen as Batman, might be interesting.

Let's watch this space.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/21/2024, 3:13 PM

They seemed determined to move forward with Moosesh!tty. This is a horrible idea.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 7/21/2024, 3:17 PM
Height: 6′ 0″🤔
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/21/2024, 3:26 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - User Comment Image
1 2

