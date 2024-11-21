THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Things DC Studios Must Do To Make The BATMAN Reboot A Success

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Things DC Studios Must Do To Make The BATMAN Reboot A Success

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said they're taking their time with The Brave and the Bold, and there are 5 crucial steps we think they need to follow for this Batman reboot to soar in the new DCU...

By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Batman has a storied history on screen and, in the new DCU, the hero will be reimagined again for Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. Separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, it will be overseen by DC Studios and James Gunn.

Earlier this week, the Superman director and studio executive said there's no rush to make the movie. That's not because the hero isn't a priority; instead, the goal is to make sure the story is as strong as possible before cameras roll.

Batman has appeared in a very long list of live-action movies so how can this one stand apart from them and what does DC Studios need to do to make sure it's a success? And no, firing Muschietti (who directed The Flash) isn't one of our suggestions...even if it's an admittedly good one.

5. New Villains

With Riddler, Penguin, and Joker, even Reeves seems to be heading down the route of utilising villains we've seen on screen countless times before.

It's true that most of the Dark Knight's foes have already shown up in theaters, but what about the likes of Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Hush, the Court of Owls, Hugo Strange, and even Man-Bat? Simply put, there are plenty of options beyond, say, the Clown Prince of Crime and Two-Face.

It's not just about seeing different villains on screen either; by focusing on different threats to Gotham, The Brave and the Bold can explore dynamics we haven't necessarily seen on screen before. 

Sure, you can always tell another Joker story but, c'mon, let's see how Batman copes with fighting Killer Croc in Gotham's sewers or the madness that Professor Pyg brings to the table. 
 

4. Make It Unlike Any Big Screen Batman We've Seen Before

With so many different versions of Batman having graced the screen over the years, it won't be easy for The Brave and the Bold to separate itself from the pack. 

From Tim Burton's gothic Gotham to the campiness of the 90s and even the grounded world established by Christopher Nolan, this hero is one who we've seen interpreted through many different lenses (for Reeves, it's been about telling an epic crime saga). 

So, what can this movie do differently? Gunn has already established that this Batman will be a father as the story will take its cues from a comic book run which saw him learn he had a son, Damian, who he trains as Robin. 

That's an excellent start and moving away from the expected darkness that comes with this character to perhaps tell some campier, wackier high-concept tales might be the refresher Batman needs. 
 

3. Embrace The Comics

This is a given, yes, but there are ways DC Studios can do this with The Brave and the Bold which help move Batman forward on screen in a way that will make the DCU's Dark Knight unlike any we've seen before. 

For starters, the Batcave needs to be a huge, sweeping set full of the hero's trophies from past battles, countless Bat-suits and vehicles, and the all-important Bat-computer. F*** realism. 

The costume needs to embrace the source material as well, ditching the armour and real-life weapons for Batman's sci-fi gadgets and even that classic blue and grey colour scheme. The villains should also wear their comic-accurate costumes. 

Most Batman movies have told original stories, but with Gunn calling the shots, we hope to see some specific comic book tales brought to life on screen for the first time. 
 

2. The Bat-Family

If Batman is old enough to have a 10-year-old son, we'd like to see a Dick Grayson who has already become Nightwing after serving as Robin and for Jason Todd to still be suspected dead after a run-in with The Joker. 

Where does that leave Tim Drake? Well, we've always had something of a hard time accepting that Batman would enlist another child so soon after Jason's demise, so it might be best to sideline him until down the line. 

Batgirl should absolutely be operating in Gotham City by this point and all of these characters should play small, yet important parts in The Brave and the Bold.

In Jason's case, the stage can be set for future stories - "Under the Red Hood" is crying out for the live-action treatment - and the likes of Nightwing and Batgirl could and should headline spin-offs. These relationships deserve to be explored on screen again. 
 

1. Flesh Out Bruce Wayne's World As Well

Over the years, it feels like Bruce Wayne has become increasingly less important to the stories told in Batman movies. Heck, in The Batman, the billionaire had pretty much completely given up being Bruce! 

In The Brave and the Bold, a greater focus on Bruce's life outside of the cape and cowl would be welcomed. There's a strong chance we'll get that by exploring his past romance with Talia al Ghul, but more time at Wayne Industries and more time spent with his supporting cast is a must. 

Honestly, this movie just needs to give Bruce a love interest and spend more time exploring what he brings to Gotham when he's not dressed up at night fighting criminals. 

Perhaps we need some Absolute Batman-style changes, with one of Bruce's parents still alive in the present day? 
 

MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/21/2024, 12:14 PM
Bat Family is #1 hands down
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/21/2024, 12:15 PM
Add a straight shota action Robin/Catwoman .
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/21/2024, 12:16 PM
Yeah I'd like to see something not gritty and realistic. We already have that.



....I really just want Batman Beyond 😭
TPO4305
TPO4305 - 11/21/2024, 12:17 PM
Best thing they can do is hope that The BatMan II/III aren’t Billon dollar films because if they are The Brave and Bold will be dead in the water.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/21/2024, 12:21 PM
I still can’t believe there are people complaining about the fact that Reeves’ Batverse and Gunn’s are both happening either at the same time or relatively close to each other. It’s the absolute perfect scenario for us fans in terms of being able to get both a darker, gritty detective focused Batman and the more colorful, fantastical version of the Batman that features the Bat-family and crazy villains.

They have been making this work in the comics for years.
narrow290
narrow290 - 11/21/2024, 12:25 PM
Excited to see Damian on the big screen love how Safran describes him as "a little son of a bitch"
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/21/2024, 12:35 PM
Fire Andy Mush IMMEDIATLY

NOID
NOID - 11/21/2024, 12:37 PM
Embrace Comics should be #1… although I’ve enjoyed the hell out of Nolan’s films and what Matt Reeves is doing but with that said, man, I’m ready for them to drop the whole “realistic” approach… good example of this, The Boys
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:40 PM
Lean more fantastical while still having this darker or serious tone to it , basically don’t be shy of the super powered villains and outrageous gadgets.

Also , cast Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman aswell as Claudia Doumit as Talia Al Ghul!!.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 12:40 PM
How about #6: Not Make It.

The Batman has a solid foundation and has had success with The Penguin in the world building department. The Batman can lead into a shared Gotham City saga and we can get shows to fill in gaps and prepare the saga for what's to come.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/21/2024, 12:40 PM
That's... Exactly what I wanna see as well. Closest we had to fantastical Batman was Batman & Robin, and that's decades ago.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:44 PM
@bkmeijer1 - having public Playboy Bruce Wayne back would be great too!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2024, 12:49 PM
Lean into the FANSTATICAL for a change. Have a highly stylized Gotham akin to the Arkhamverse look. It should almost feel like a nightmare. A fully formed Batman/Bruce with the entire Bat-Family (or most of it) at his disposal.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 11/21/2024, 12:53 PM
@JoshWilding #6. Don't kill off any Robins or if they do, make it Jason Todd but lead up to it.
Forthas
Forthas - 11/21/2024, 1:06 PM
"...perhaps tell some campier, wackier high-concept tales might be the refresher Batman needs."

This would be the number one way to help ensure this film fails! The best thing is to not make the film at all. It is not wanted or needed given that there are better versions of Batman past and present that Gunn will almost certainly not be able to top.

