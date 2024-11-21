THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: 5 Things DC Studios Must Do To Make The BATMAN Reboot A Success

Batman has a storied history on screen and, in the new DCU, the hero will be reimagined again for Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold. Separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, it will be overseen by DC Studios and James Gunn.

Earlier this week, the Superman director and studio executive said there's no rush to make the movie. That's not because the hero isn't a priority; instead, the goal is to make sure the story is as strong as possible before cameras roll.

Batman has appeared in a very long list of live-action movies so how can this one stand apart from them and what does DC Studios need to do to make sure it's a success? And no, firing Muschietti (who directed The Flash) isn't one of our suggestions...even if it's an admittedly good one.

5. New Villains

With Riddler, Penguin, and Joker, even Reeves seems to be heading down the route of utilising villains we've seen on screen countless times before.

It's true that most of the Dark Knight's foes have already shown up in theaters, but what about the likes of Poison Ivy, Mr. Freeze, Hush, the Court of Owls, Hugo Strange, and even Man-Bat? Simply put, there are plenty of options beyond, say, the Clown Prince of Crime and Two-Face.

It's not just about seeing different villains on screen either; by focusing on different threats to Gotham, The Brave and the Bold can explore dynamics we haven't necessarily seen on screen before.

Sure, you can always tell another Joker story but, c'mon, let's see how Batman copes with fighting Killer Croc in Gotham's sewers or the madness that Professor Pyg brings to the table.

