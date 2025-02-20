THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Brandon Sklenar Says He Would "Crush" Playing The DCU's Batman

It's been over two years since DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" DCU slate, and we're currently no closer to learning who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

The Dark Knight made a blink-and-you'd-miss-it cameo appearance in Creature Commandos but work on his team-up with Robin appears to have stalled. As of now, filmmaker Andy Muschietti's movie is clearly still a good few years away. The Batman Part II, meanwhile, has also gotten trapped in development hell but, thankfully, appears to be slowly taking shape.

Fans have had plenty of time to come up with the actors they'd like to see as the DCU's Bruce Wayne, with Drop and It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar emerging as a firm fan-favourite.

Doing the rounds to promote the latest season of 1923, the actor has once again addressed the possibility of playing Batman. "Batman's been my favourite comic book since I was a child and it's secretly been my forever dream to be Batman," he said. "That's not something you want to say too much."

"I started seeing all this fan art and was like, 'Oh, damn, I like this. This kinda makes sense. It makes a lot of sense,'" Sklenar continued. "I think I would crush that role and I'd love to do it if it ever happens. I'd love to do it."

He's both a fan and confident he'd do right by the character, so we have to believe he's somewhere on James Gunn's radar. This comes after Sklenar recently said, "I’ve seen a bunch of fan-casting for this Batman thing, and that’s very interesting to me, I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we’ll see what happens, I’m built for it. It would have to be the right thing at the right time."

While work isn't progressing on The Brave and the Bold or The Batman 2 as quickly as fans would like, Clayface is being released in theaters next year and that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce the DCU's Bruce Wayne (Batman showing up, even for a cameo, would also increase interest in the project).

The Brave and the Bold will introduce then DCU's Batman and Robin in an unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series.

Do you think Sklenar would be a good fit for the cape and cowl?