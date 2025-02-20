THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: Brandon Sklenar Says He Would "Crush" Playing The DCU's Batman

It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar has talked more about potentially playing the DCU's Batman in The Brave and the Bold, and seems confident that he'd "crush" the role of DC Studios' Caped Crusader.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 05:02 PM EST
It's been over two years since DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" DCU slate, and we're currently no closer to learning who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

The Dark Knight made a blink-and-you'd-miss-it cameo appearance in Creature Commandos but work on his team-up with Robin appears to have stalled. As of now, filmmaker Andy Muschietti's movie is clearly still a good few years away. The Batman Part II, meanwhile, has also gotten trapped in development hell but, thankfully, appears to be slowly taking shape.

Fans have had plenty of time to come up with the actors they'd like to see as the DCU's Bruce Wayne, with Drop and It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar emerging as a firm fan-favourite. 

Doing the rounds to promote the latest season of 1923, the actor has once again addressed the possibility of playing Batman. "Batman's been my favourite comic book since I was a child and it's secretly been my forever dream to be Batman," he said. "That's not something you want to say too much."

"I started seeing all this fan art and was like, 'Oh, damn, I like this. This kinda makes sense. It makes a lot of sense,'" Sklenar continued. "I think I would crush that role and I'd love to do it if it ever happens. I'd love to do it."

He's both a fan and confident he'd do right by the character, so we have to believe he's somewhere on James Gunn's radar. This comes after Sklenar recently said, "I’ve seen a bunch of fan-casting for this Batman thing, and that’s very interesting to me, I love Batman. That would be a dream, for sure. But we’ll see what happens, I’m built for it. It would have to be the right thing at the right time."

While work isn't progressing on The Brave and the Bold or The Batman 2 as quickly as fans would like, Clayface is being released in theaters next year and that would be the perfect opportunity to introduce the DCU's Bruce Wayne (Batman showing up, even for a cameo, would also increase interest in the project). 

The Brave and the Bold will introduce then DCU's Batman and Robin in an unusual father-son story inspired by Grant Morrison's comic series. 

Do you think Sklenar would be a good fit for the cape and cowl?

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/20/2025, 5:22 PM
After seeing him in Yellowstone, yeah, I can see him being pretty good at playing a brooding badass.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/20/2025, 5:24 PM
He has the look somewhat but are the chops there...

At least he loves the character, always a good start
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/20/2025, 5:26 PM
I wil accept noone other than Peter Dinklage.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 5:30 PM
@da2213viking - hes too big
User Comment Image
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/20/2025, 5:40 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 5:44 PM
@da2213viking - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 5:26 PM
They just introduced a new Batman. We don't need another.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 5:33 PM
@ObserverIO - best to keep matt's bat outta the gunn universe. the hard-on for realism doesn't really fit the gunn tone.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 5:43 PM
@harryba11zack -

Observer isn't the cleverest man from his town.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/20/2025, 5:33 PM
Yes he would kill it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 5:34 PM
Yes please!!.

There’s been so much campaigning or buzz around him for the role now that I don’t think it’ll happen but we also got David Corenswet & Aaron Pierre who were popular fancasts for their respective roles that I think there’s still a chance.

He’s got the look , the chops , the physique and the voice imo so I hope they atleast have him audition for it!!.

?si=PPv5Np9v5QT7h7i1

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/20/2025, 5:34 PM
But he's Hal Jordan though. Look at him!!!! He's HAL [frick]ING JORDAAANNN!!!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/20/2025, 5:38 PM
Eh. I'm genuinely wondering when we will actually get a DCU Batman. It's taken so long for The Batman Pt II to come out that it doesn't really make sense to release two separate Batman films within a year of each other. My guess is not until 2029 at the earliest.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 5:41 PM
He would crush playing Batman like Optimus Rhyme and Latverian would crush looking smart.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/20/2025, 5:45 PM
I'm just gonna straight ahead and say that he's already been reached by DC Studios, if not auditioned and landed the role. Having seen before so many of these cases where an actor is asked about a role and they say they're up for it because it would be a dream come true and half the fanbase loves it, spreads it and they also make fanarts that even the producers (i.e. Gunn) gives likes to them then it's at this point to me like foreshadowing.

At least when the creative at the helm is this connected to the fandom like this. And even before Corensweat landed the role of Superman his name was being brought up everywhere on the Internet so one can tell at some point if you pay attention.

The real challenge honestly will be casting Damian. You don't want to mess that one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 5:54 PM
@NinnesMBC - yep

Damian will likely be an unknown honestly , interested to see who they get.

