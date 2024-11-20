DC Studios Boss James Gunn Talks Comic Accuracy And Addresses Confusion About PEACEMAKER Being DCU Canon

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared his take on what comic accuracy really means for film and TV adaptations and addresses the confusion surrounding his recent remarks about Peacemaker being DCU canon.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2024 07:11 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Given how obscure characters like Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon once were in the grand scheme of the wider Marvel Universe, James Gunn could do pretty much anything he wanted with them in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies without facing fan backlash. 

The same could be said for the B and C-List villains he populated The Suicide Squad with. Now, as the head of DC Studios and the man responsible for creating the new DCU, the pressure is on the filmmaker to overhaul an entire world of iconic heroes and villains. 

However, comic accuracy means something different to every fan, something Gunn pointed out during a recent exchange with fans on social media. 

"I don’t think it means 'in current canon' as all of these characters have their up years [and] down years [and] not always at the same time," he explained. "I don’t think current readers should be weighted 100% [and] lifelong readers weighted 0%. Things evolve."

"Also, the DCU is a different universe than DC comics, just as Black Label is different from mainstream continuity," Gunn added. "'Comics accurate' to me means staying true to the nature of the character, which is obviously subjective, so every adaptor can only do his or her best."

He's not wrong and trying to head down the "comic-accurate" route for every upcoming DCU movie and TV show (or any comic book adaptation for that matter) would be no easy feat. 

Gunn was also quizzed by fans puzzled by his recent comments about all of Peacemaker season 1 being canon aside from that scene with the DCEU's Justice League. 

"If you listen to the interview that’s being quoted, you’ll see I didn’t change my mind, and I say the same thing," he insisted. "Basically everything is canon except the [Justice League] and a couple other things, but nothing can be considered pure DCU canon until [Creature Commandos]."

It's still a little confusing but essentially means that certain scenes no longer happened because Gunn wants to keep the DCEU projects and characters he worked on as part of this new shared world. 

Whether this should still be considered a true reboot is thereby up for debate, though the vast majority of big-name characters are being recast (including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman).

You can hear more from Gunn in his Threads posts below.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/20/2024, 7:07 AM
words and stuff
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 7:10 AM
Comic accuracy is bullshit considering there has been no set way these characters have been written since the decades or so they have been created because they have constantly been rebooted or retconned (hell we have even had Absolute ,Elseworld and Ultimate takes on them).

Ultimately what matters is what speaks to you about the character or characters involved which might not be the same for everyone which is a risk you take when adapting anything , no matter how popular or not it is.

All Gunn and the other creatives imo need to worry about is making sure these stories & versions of the characters are engaging on their own.
RedFury
RedFury - 11/20/2024, 7:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - well said!
Fares
Fares - 11/20/2024, 8:13 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I couldn't agree more.
If I walk in on a friend and they're in the middle of watching a movie I don't know the title of, and if I sit down to join them and in the thick of it I'm able to discern by myself that the movie is about Superman, then no matter how different that version of Superman is from what's generally perceived as THE classic Superman, it remains a valid interpretation of the idea that is Superman and it deserves to have his name in its title. That is the general rule of thumb for me, exceptions notwithstanding, for how far you can distance yourself from the classic interpretation of something while still earning the right to bear its name.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/20/2024, 7:11 AM
Me with James Gunn exposition:

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/20/2024, 7:25 AM
He just should’ve rebooted everything entirely but it is what it is
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2024, 7:37 AM
Everything he's saying here makes sense. Except for the Black Label thing. Black Label doesn't makes sense to anyone. Trying to define it is folly. Defining it as out-of-canon is innacurate since plenty of Black Label books are canon, or at least intended to be until Chip Zdarsky retcons them (*cough*cough*Three Jokers*cough*cough).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2024, 7:41 AM
@ObserverIO - You can't even define it as a mature readers imprint. Although many Black Label books have graphic sex and violence and bad language, others are bleeped out and censored.
Black Label is completely meaningless.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 11/20/2024, 7:39 AM
On paper i can't help but to agree with him but then i'm reminded that this is the same f*cker that came up with Mantis.

True believers know how the creator felt about his version, heh...

Or even Drax for that matter...Nova Corps? Adam Warlock?

Ya know what, just shut up, Gunn...
RedFury
RedFury - 11/20/2024, 8:08 AM
@Doomsday8888 - yeah but Rocket was amazing, Yondu was fantastic, Gamora was a weapon, Quill had a real and believable heart, Groot was incredible, his suicide squad characters felt like actual comic-book characters, etc etc etc.

It's easy to focus on the bad, and forget about the good. Gunn has served up far more wins then losses imo.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/20/2024, 8:17 AM
@Doomsday8888 - All those life-long Mantis fans up in arms.
Garnet777
Garnet777 - 11/20/2024, 7:42 AM
Does stalking people on Twitter amass to journalism in your eyes, Josh? You are used toilet paper. Shit all over.


Have you told @NateBest that you only use his site for google clicks? I should report this site for Slander after Josh posted a hate article about Avi Arad. Get this [frick]ing circus of Josh shut down.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/20/2024, 7:46 AM
He's right about comic accuracy. It's better to get the character right than it being an actual copy imo. Comic accuracy often only means "accurate to the comic I like" anyway.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 7:49 AM
@bkmeijer1 - exactly

Comic accuracy is basically just people saying “make it how I like it to be”.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2024, 7:53 AM
just started watching the show so i can have some idea wtf is going on in the "new" DCU. Gotta say the humor in episode 1 directed and written by Gunn made me cringe soooo hard that im now worried about Superman... but we'll see. otherwise i did enjoy episode 1 and hope it gets better. SO far, the best thing is the dynamic between Peacemaker and Eagley

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2024, 7:57 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - This show does lean into that cringey Gunn humor a lot, but overall I enjoyed the season.

I really hope Superman leverages Gunn’s talent at showcasing “heart” and “family” and gets away from his juvenile humor.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2024, 8:02 AM
@mountainman - ugh, im not surprised... was hoping it wouldnt be overbearing. Glad it's good though.

I agree. i hope for Superman he KNOWS how important the heart and family and kindness is to Superman and his story/character. guess we'll find out
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/20/2024, 8:17 AM
Not confused. All good.

Now what's confusing is Deadpool&Wolverine.
Deadpool goes to the point (in his universe) where Wolverine is dead? Why not go back to the exact point of his party (in his universe once again) where Wolverine is still alive.
Now that's confusing.

