DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Updates On BATMAN Casting, SUPERMAN's Ongoing Production, And More

James Gunn has once again taken time off from shooting Superman and Peacemaker season 2 (and running DC Studios) to answer questions from fans about the DCU.

The filmmaker started by talking more about his approach to building this new shared world, making it clear that fans will be able to leap in and out of the DCU as they choose. We've seen Marvel Studios' rivals try and take a similar approach to the one Gunn describes below - including the DCEU - so watch this space.

He also confirmed DC Studios hasn't cast the new Batman yet and clarified previous comments about there being an age difference between the DCU's Superman and Dark Knight.

"I’m pretty sure I didn’t say that. What I said was Bruce 'could be' a couple years older than Clark," Gunn explained. "All I meant was I wasn’t tied to Bruce and Clark being the exact same age."

The Superman helmer also shared new insights into how he takes charge of a movie (eliminating the need for Marvel Studios-style reshoots) and revealed how work is progressing on Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel.

All in all, there are lots of interesting pieces of information here and it's good to see Gunn do more than debunk rumours again. We don't expect him to be on hand for Comic-Con next month, so fingers crossed that more updates like these will head our way from his various social media accounts.

Check out Gunn's latest DCU updates in his posts from Threads below.

