DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Updates On BATMAN Casting, SUPERMAN's Ongoing Production, And More

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has shared more big DCU updates, offering insights into his filmmaking process, plans for the Caped Crusader, and much more besides. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2024 03:06 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

James Gunn has once again taken time off from shooting Superman and Peacemaker season 2 (and running DC Studios) to answer questions from fans about the DCU.

The filmmaker started by talking more about his approach to building this new shared world, making it clear that fans will be able to leap in and out of the DCU as they choose. We've seen Marvel Studios' rivals try and take a similar approach to the one Gunn describes below - including the DCEU - so watch this space. 

He also confirmed DC Studios hasn't cast the new Batman yet and clarified previous comments about there being an age difference between the DCU's Superman and Dark Knight. 

"I’m pretty sure I didn’t say that. What I said was Bruce 'could be' a couple years older than Clark," Gunn explained. "All I meant was I wasn’t tied to Bruce and Clark being the exact same age."

The Superman helmer also shared new insights into how he takes charge of a movie (eliminating the need for Marvel Studios-style reshoots) and revealed how work is progressing on Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel.

All in all, there are lots of interesting pieces of information here and it's good to see Gunn do more than debunk rumours again. We don't expect him to be on hand for Comic-Con next month, so fingers crossed that more updates like these will head our way from his various social media accounts. 

Check out Gunn's latest DCU updates in his posts from Threads below. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

DannRamm113
DannRamm113 - 6/16/2024, 3:11 PM
To have a 10 year old Damian, this Bruce would have to be older (probably 35-45 range) unless they change it so he he and Talia met when he was training (around 20)
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/16/2024, 3:27 PM
@DannRamm113 - He could've been even younger, 18 or even 16. I guess his age is pretty flexible if he met Talia when training.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 3:27 PM
@DannRamm113 - I said the same thing a few articles back. I put him between 37 to 42. Especially if he's got the other boys (Robin, Nightingale, Red Hood, maybe Cassie Cain?)
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 3:28 PM
@UniqNo - Nightwing** damn auto correct.
dracula
dracula - 6/16/2024, 3:29 PM
@DannRamm113 - kind of assumed thats what happened when the new 52 happened

Like even when they expanded Batman’s timeline to being around 5 years longer than everyone else, that would mean he would have needed to meet Talia in like year one at the earliest
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/16/2024, 4:09 PM
@DannRamm113 - comics kinda back track Batman age in Batman rip he had heart attack now he’s younger maybe ten years younger from that series maybe that’s how artists draw Batman
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/16/2024, 3:18 PM

If firing Andy MooseSh!tty before anything significant happens on the Brave & Bold movie doesn't happen, then something is SERIOUSLY wrong.
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/16/2024, 3:43 PM
@DocSpock - I’m sure he’ll heed your warning random internet guy
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/16/2024, 3:21 PM
Crazy how fans take everything so literally and try to dissect everything said. Is this a social media phenomenon or because of all the Youtube breakdown nowadays? So quick to judge and slow to change our minds. Anywho, really looking forward to Superman. Just in the casting he's showing he wants a contrast between Superman superhero world and his more grounded regular life.
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/16/2024, 3:52 PM
@Steel86 - I think it’s a social media thing and probably has a lot to do with people’s inability to take things at face value or to just simply understand a sentence. Like we all know what “could” means yet people saw that and thought it meant “he will.” Lol. It’s bizarre for sure.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/16/2024, 3:25 PM
Matt is still working on the script? Damn.

Interesting M.O. for the composer, makes all the difference tbh.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/16/2024, 3:30 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I wasn't a huge fan of Zimmers score for MoS when I first saw the movie (Flight aside) but it really grew on me in the last few years! Especially the one that played in the into on Krypton.

I really hope we something exhilarating to go with some stellar flight scenes.
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/16/2024, 4:15 PM
@UniqNo - I really enjoyed Zimmer's score overall. I think he should've added a touch of Williams in there because his Superman score is a touch too muted imo.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/16/2024, 4:14 PM
Does anyone care? There seems to be no hype for this film. James Gunn mediocre casting, slapstick style and terrible skills at running a studio has correctly soured peoples anticipation for this franchise.

View Recorder