DCU Rumor Roundup: TEEN TITANS' Roster, LANTERNS' Villain, And A HUGE Change To THE AUTHORITY Movie

You're used to us sharing MCU rumours on a regular basis but, for the most part, the DCU isn't the subject of quite so many leaks. Then, there's the small matter of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn debunking them as quickly as they're reported!

Well, we have some DCU updates from Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman for you today. The biggest revelation is that The Authority is reportedly being reworked as an animated feature; if accurate, this is a huge change but one which makes sense given how obscure those characters are (and how positive early word on Creature Commandos has been).

Talking of team-ups, it's said that early plans for Teen Titans call for the lineup to be the same as the animated series. That means we're getting Robin (the scooper admits he doesn't know which one), Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, and Cyborg.

As for the mysterious Bane/Deathstroke movie, it supposedly isn't a Secret Six feature, though we will see other familiar DC villains "sprinkled in there in smaller roles." The Rogues project about the Scarlet Speedster's greatest foes is still in the works but it's unclear whether The Flash will appear.

Peacemaker season 2 may set the stage for Checkmate's introduction. For those of you who aren't familiar with the group, they were a division of Task Force X and could be Christopher Smith's new team.

Other tidbits include Swamp Thing being on hold due to filmmaker James Mangold's busy schedule, Alan Tudyk not reprising his Creature Commandos role in Clayface because DC Studios wants an actor in his 20s, and 2027's DCU projects likely being Clayface and Sgt. Rock movies along with Booster Gold and Waller on the TV side.

Finally, we turn our focus to Lanterns. Garret Dillahunt's William Macon is indeed set to be one of the show's lead villains, while Hal Jordan and John Stewart will be the show's co-leads, despite John being set up as Hal's successor.

Of particular interest is the fact, "There's a pretty big time jump. I'm not sure if it's halfway through [the season] or if they move [the narrative] back and forth."

As a bonus for getting this far, we'll include a rumour of our own: Creature Commandos will feature a first look at the DCU's Wonder Woman.

On that note, we might as well wrap up with something a little more concrete as Gunn has shared the following about where things stand with Paradise Lost.