Huge DCU News Is Reportedly On The Way Following Today's Private Press Event

Though the details are sketchy, we're hearing from a number of sources that some major DCU-related news is going to hit at some point next week (possibly even Monday).

Apparently, a private press event is taking place at DC Studios today. Online scoopers are currently scrambling to find out more, but it sounds like this is something WB/DC is determined to keep under wraps for the time being.

The news could involve any number of future film or TV announcements, but thanks to the photo James Gunn shared on social media yesterday, there's speculation that it might have something to do with Zack Snyder taking the helm of an upcoming project.

Whatever it is, the fact that a hush, hush press event is being held does indicate that the news will be fairly substantial.

We'll be sure to keep you updated. For now, you can check out an impressive new fan-poster for Superman featuring David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight at the link below.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."