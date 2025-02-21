Huge DCU News Is Reportedly On The Way Following Today's Private Press Event

Huge DCU News Is Reportedly On The Way Following Today's Private Press Event

Though we don't have much to go on, some big DCU-related news is reportedly set to hit the net next week following a private press event held at DC Studios today...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

Though the details are sketchy, we're hearing from a number of sources that some major DCU-related news is going to hit at some point next week (possibly even Monday).

Apparently, a private press event is taking place at DC Studios today. Online scoopers are currently scrambling to find out more, but it sounds like this is something WB/DC is determined to keep under wraps for the time being.

The news could involve any number of future film or TV announcements, but thanks to the photo James Gunn shared on social media yesterday, there's speculation that it might have something to do with Zack Snyder taking the helm of an upcoming project.

Whatever it is, the fact that a hush, hush press event is being held does indicate that the news will be fairly substantial.

We'll be sure to keep you updated. For now, you can check out an impressive new fan-poster for Superman featuring David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight at the link below.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Featured On New DC Comics Variant Cover Featuring David Corenswet's Man Of Steel
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Featured On New DC Comics Variant Cover Featuring David Corenswet's Man Of Steel
DC Studios Boss James Gunn Shares Photo From Meeting With Zack Snyder - Could A DC Return Be On The Cards?
Recommended For You:

DC Studios Boss James Gunn Shares Photo From Meeting With Zack Snyder - Could A DC Return Be On The Cards?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2 3
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/21/2025, 12:18 PM
Intentionally misleading thumbnail. Shame on you.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 12:24 PM
@Lisa89 - Necessarily alarming thumbnail. Vigilance is pivotal.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/21/2025, 12:31 PM
@Lisa89 - Not *really* misleading... I mention in the article that there's speculation relating to the photo.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 12:36 PM
@Latverian -

The price of freedom is constant vigilance.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 12:46 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The price of my freedom is your extinguishment.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/21/2025, 12:49 PM
@MarkCassidy - With no source cited.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/21/2025, 12:53 PM
@Latverian - hey hey. Thats not nice. He has SHIELD on his side so unless you want issues, take it back to twitter.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 12:55 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - I don't participate in your enabler's cult of a platform.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/21/2025, 12:56 PM
@Lisa89 - Source for what?
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/21/2025, 12:57 PM
@Latverian - Thats pretty rude to want to extinguish someone.

User Comment Image
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 1:02 PM
@da2213viking - Extremism can only be dealt with extremism.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/21/2025, 1:08 PM
@MarkCassidy - The “speculation”, unless this speculation is only your own.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/21/2025, 1:08 PM
@Lisa89 @markcassidy There was an article from Josh yesterday about Gunn and Snyder meeting. As soon as i saw "Huge DC News" at the start of the headline here, I assumed it was related to Snyder even before I saw the pic.
https://comicbookmovie.com/dc-studios/dc-studios-boss-james-gunn-shares-photo-from-meeting-with-zack-snyder---could-a-dc-return-be-on-the-cards-a216335
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/21/2025, 1:10 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Are you verifying that the image is genuine?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/21/2025, 1:11 PM
@Lisa89 - There's literally speculation all over social media, and even in this article.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/21/2025, 1:18 PM
@MarkCassidy - Are you suggesting that " 💥🫣 " counts as speculation?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:19 PM
@Latverian -

Every time the left talk, the MAGA movement grows larger.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/21/2025, 1:19 PM
@Latverian - Yes i am sure that will help. By all means continue being ruthless and expect different results. Dont try kindness or trying to find common ground.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Notice which team has a player wishing violence on someone.
da2213viking
da2213viking - 2/21/2025, 1:23 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Joe lets keep politics out of it. You already know its not worth it. None of this Left vs. Right. I am just talking about people being kind. This isnt a political thing.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 1:23 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Every time your precious cult feels empowered, it ressults in you collectively being less and less successful in disguising your sincere values and priorities.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:24 PM
@Latverian -

God bless Elon Musk for enabling President Trump to do more of the things that should be done.

What are some of your favorite '80s movies?

I like Airplane!, the original Indiana Jones trilogy, Footloose, most movies written by John Hughes, Legend, Willow, Top Gun, and Gleaming the Cube.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 1:24 PM
@da2213viking - I kindly encourage you to remember Newton's 3rd law, then.
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 1:26 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

I'm more of a fan of WW2 flicks, where your Enabler's dream team is always and rightfully so portrayed as not only villainous but also inescapably unsuccessful.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:27 PM
@Latverian -

Like wanting safety, security, freedom, fairness, food on the table, gas in the tank, and four walls, a roof, and locked doors?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/21/2025, 1:29 PM
@Lisa89 - that's the speculation @MarkCassidy is referring to.

I am a nobody, I can't verify shit lol 😅
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 1:29 PM
@Latverian -

I like The Longest Day and Windtalkers. Do you?

If you don't like many '80s movies, what are some you like?
Latverian
Latverian - 2/21/2025, 1:34 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - My country's anthem reads "better to live free for an hour than as a slave for 40 years". I choose to live by that mantra, and you choose to make your cult's slogan your username. If you wish to have a non-political converstation, you should have chosen a non-political moniker.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/21/2025, 1:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - can you shut the [frick] up about politics on A [frick]ING COMIC BOOK MOVIE SITE?! Alright already!
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 2/21/2025, 12:19 PM
Please be Wonder Woman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 12:21 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - that would be great

If not then an update on Paradise Lost would be nice.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/21/2025, 12:36 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer -

Please let her be White.
epc1122
epc1122 - 2/21/2025, 12:19 PM
Wonder what the news will be…..let all the speculation begin!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 12:20 PM
So the news is that…news might be coming next week?.

User Comment Image

Anyway , hope it’s them officially announcing Brandon Sklenar as Bruce Wayne/Batman ;).
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 2/21/2025, 12:21 PM
I hope they hire Snyder just to see the crazy comments. Haha. Seriously though, he can direct, just don’t let him write!
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/21/2025, 12:22 PM
Gleek: Stuck In The Middle
directed by Zack Snyder
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/21/2025, 12:26 PM
Should clear the water about the reports that have been coming from Sgt. Rock.

But I can't ignore the correlation of that photo in the header that certainly belongs to the office where Gunn first showed the comics creators that he brought along to help trace the DCU and Zack Snyder also being there.

TBH they're lowkey playing with fire if he invited him and offered him anything. Especially in live-action where he's had more misses than hits. Buzz around is that he might do The Authority through animation given we heard they were trying to stir the wheel there into animation because they were making zero progress on the animated ground. But giving to a edgy-er type of filmmaker like Snyder a edgier "we answer to nobody" team like The Authority is IMO not very wise.

We'll see. I'll lowkey delude myself that they will admit or ot that they'll reveal Daren Aronofsky is developing a Plastci-Man movie.

Or they'll announce their director for Clayface.
epc1122
epc1122 - 2/21/2025, 12:29 PM
I think that I’ll be a new Superman trailer, a new green lantern promo image since I think that show started filming and that Snyder is going to direct an animated authority movie.
epc1122
epc1122 - 2/21/2025, 12:30 PM
@epc1122 - **it’ll be
1 2 3

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder