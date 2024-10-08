PARADISE LOST Gets Update From James Gunn As Filmmaker Addresses The Importance Of Test Screenings

We typically only hear from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at conventions like Comic-Con and D23 or during select press tours for various MCU movies and TV shows.

In contrast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn devotes a fair bit of time to keeping fans updated across his social media channels. The filmmaker is understandably selective about what he shares and many fans have grown frustrated with his lack of transparency regarding Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot has claimed she'll return as Diana Prince, something studio insiders denied when contacted by the Hollywood trades. Gunn has declined to chime in and the new DCU currently finds itself without a Batman or Wonder Woman.

Still, we know DC Studios is developing Paradise Lost, a prequel series set on Themyscira in the same vein as Game of Thrones. Whether Wonder Woman will have a role to play in that - and the wider DCU - remains to be seen.

However, in a response to a fan on Threads, Gunn confirmed that work is still progressing on the show.

Gunn later confirmed that he's a big supporter of test screenings, saying: "Yes, I use test screenings as a way to make films better. I think they’re helpful, as long as you aren’t slaves to them. They're good for seeing in general what works, what doesn’t, and where potential confusions may be."

However, he claimed to have "no clue" whether Joker: Folie à Deux held any in the wake of reports Warner Bros. Discovery and writer/director Todd Phillips declined to hold them before the sequel's premiere at the Venice Film Festival (with the result being negative reviews from fans and critics alike).

Here are a couple of other interesting reveals from Gunn:

"Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman," reads Paradise Lost's official logline, "this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women."

Similar to Henry Cavill and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (among others), Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins was given her marching orders by DC Studios shortly after it formed. Back in May, she confirmed her planned threequel isn't happening.

Asked if the movie has been scrapped, the filmmaker said, "Yeah, for the time being, but probably easily forever." As for whether another director would take her place, Jenkins responded, "No, they’re not interested in doing any Wonder Woman for the time being."

"It’s not an easy task, what’s going on with DC," she added. "James Gunn and Peter Safran have to follow their own heart into their own plans. I don’t know what they’re planning on doing and why...I have sympathy for what a big job it is."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.