RUMOR: DC Studios Is Now "Reworking" THE AUTHORITY Movie First Announced At The Start Of 2023

RUMOR: DC Studios Is Now &quot;Reworking&quot; THE AUTHORITY Movie First Announced At The Start Of 2023

According to a new rumour, DC Studios is now reworking The Authority movie two years after it was first announced as being part of the DCU's "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate. Here's what we know...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

The Authority was first published by DC Comics under the Wildstorm imprint in 1999. Created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, they're a team that gets the job done by any means necessary (their extreme methods care little for politics and law). 

Boasting an eclectic cast of characters, the team is one that's bound to appear to filmmaker James Gunn's sensibilities given his work on franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Creature Commandos. The prevailing theory is that he may even be the one to write and direct the project. 

It's been a while since we've heard anything about The Authority, though there was some chatter last November about it becoming an animated movie instead of a live-action one. 

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has backed up reports that The Authority movie is being "reworked." There's no mention of whether that includes a switch to animation but the movie has clearly undergone an evolution since first being announced by DC Studios in January 2023.

You may recall that, in September 2023, a rumour surfaced claiming the team's lineup will feature Sam Worthington as Midnighter, Alexander Skarsgård as Apollo, Kiera Knightley as Jenny Sparks, Gerard Butler as Jack Hawksmoor, Keke Palmer as the Engineer, and Riz Ahmed as the Doctor. 

As for The Authority's villain, Ken Watanabe was named as being a likely contender for Kaizen Gamorra. The dictator of the island nation of Gamorra, which he named after himself, Kaizen often came into conflict with StormWatch (a precursor to The Authority). 

At this stage, it's fair to say there probably wasn't any truth to that, especially as there's been no obvious movement on the movie nearly 18 months later (had those roles been cast, the trades would have gotten wind of it by now). 

"The Authority are a group of superheroes who think the world is broken, and they want to fix it by any means necessary," Gunn previously explained. "I think it’s a very different look at superheroes."

He'd add that The Authority "will interact with all of our primary DCU characters," suggesting they'll be front and centre in future stories. That's evident from The Engineer's presence in Superman, though the team may not be a thing at this point given her apparent alliance with Lex Luthor.

Gunn has also said, "The Authority is a very different kind of superhero story. They are basically good intention, but they think that the world is completely broken and the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever they want to do to make the world better."

"And we’ll see how that journey goes for them," he continued. "But as I said earlier, there’s morally gray characters of which these are."

Stay tuned for updates on The Authority as we have them. 

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That DC Studios Is Working On Elseworlds Opening For Non-DCU Projects
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 6:28 AM
cancel the project, people want the JLA not this shit
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 2/6/2025, 7:18 AM
@harryba11zack - Yeah, yeah. You don’t like comic books, we get it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 7:28 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - nah bro, thats like soo untrue, I read lots of hen tie
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/6/2025, 7:40 AM
@TheUnworthyThor - Morrison has said '"Authority was just a disaster." They said that they were doing it and running late when 52 started, but when they saw the reviews to the first issue, "I said [frick] it."

They tried restarting this series multiple times, while I've heard some good things about the earlier issues, comic fans in general just don't seem that interested in them. I get Gunn has a thing for underdogs but pushing them ahead of the Justice League is a bad move.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/6/2025, 6:30 AM
Obviously, no script yet on this based on Gunn's "we shoot once a good script is available" mantra.

To say that is is being "reworked" is like saying water being wet.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 2/6/2025, 6:30 AM
GOTG 7 then 😩😩
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/6/2025, 6:51 AM
@BraveNewClunge - an eternity of irritated nipples and crappy costumes
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/6/2025, 6:36 AM
What a shock
Moriakum
Moriakum - 2/6/2025, 6:56 AM
So, is the DCU going to be just Guardians of the Galaxy knockoffs? Can Gun do something different?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/6/2025, 7:03 AM
@Moriakum - So, you're not familiar with the Authority.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 7:05 AM
If true then can you rework something that never had a writer officially in the first place (that is if it’s not changing mediums from animation to live action)?.

Maybe this is Gunn’s next project that he’s working and if so then maybe he had an idea for the creative direction of the team in this version that has changed but we just don’t have any information rather then vague rumors like this to go on.

Anyway , I do hope this movie happens sooner then later since the characters are unique & eclectic with potential for the screen imo!!.

RolandD
RolandD - 2/6/2025, 7:17 AM
Well, this is truly a story about nothing. Obviously the rumor of casting from 2023 was not correct because movies don’t get cast that far ahead of time, at least not movies like this. Also, what a safe rumor to make since we have nothing to compare it against or no next to nothing about how the movie was supposed to be, how will we know if this swimmer is true or not.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 2/6/2025, 7:24 AM
It’d be a shame to not get The Authority in all their glory. It was maybe the thing I was most excited for when Gunn made all those announcements. It really is a different kind of team than we’ve seen in superhero movies up to this point. I can understand about the cost considering the team is so less well known than some others but I was hoping the right cameos would boost in profile. They probably just need some more of these other movies to come out to establish big time characters that can cameo and also you can pepper in introductions of some of The Authority members throughout the films.

